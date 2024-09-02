Scandi Style Is My Kryptonite—6 Street Style Trends From Oslo I Can't Stop Thinking About
It might not be quite as flashy as some of the more high-profile fashion weeks throughout August and September—but, for its Scandinavian charm and fuss-free energy, Oslo Fashion Week remains one of my favourites. Beyond the mesmerising runway shows, the Scandi street style crowd are reason enough to get excited. Bringing new season trends to the Norwegian capital as well as digging up Scandi favourites, Oslo's street style set know how to woo a fashion editor.
Inspired by the effortlessly chic Norwegian style set, I’ve curated a selection of the most striking street style looks from this season. Keep reading to discover the standout styles that should be on your radar right now.
1. LEOPARD PRINT
Style Notes: Leopard print is back as the season's most in-demand print and fashion people can't get enough. Before winter takes the helm and you pull our your favourite leopard print coat, shop a lighter leopard dress to dip your toe into the trend.
SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT TREND:
2. LONG SHORTS
Style Notes: Early autumn calls for tactical styling, and long shorts are one of my favourite ways to tackle the change of season. For added warmth style them with knee-high socks, or pair with a tall biker boot if the weather really starts to dip.
SHOP LONG SHORTS:
3. KITTEN HEELS MULES
Style Notes: Both poised and practical, the kitten heel mules trend was a favourite amongst showgoers this week. Far more comfortable than your traditional heel, this mini heel trend imparts a familiarly sophisticated silhouette with a fraction of the discomfort.
SHOP KITTEN HEEL MULES:
Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with straight leg jeans.
4. SUEDE TRENCH COAT
Style Notes: The suede jacket trend is coming back in a major way this season, and suede trench coats are shaping up to be the season's favourite buy. Get your inspo from the Scandi style set and pair with a mini skirt and white tee, otherwise wear with baggy jeans for a low-key look.
SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:
5. CAPE LAYERS
Style Notes: Cape layers have been cropping up in fashion circles for a few seasons now, but this time around it's set to seep into the mainstream. Shop a coat that doubles up as a dramatic cape, or opt for a draping top with a cape-like effect.
SHOP CAPE LAYERS
Style this over a slip dress for an easy and elegant evening-ready outfit.
6. BUBBLE SKIRTS
Style Notes: Ask any fashion person about their favourite recent buy and they'll tell you all about their voluminous bubble skirts. A summer success, this season we expect to see the trend continue to grow, worn layered up with wool jackets and styled with knee-high boots.
SHOP BUBBLE SKIRTS:
This thick knit skirt can take you well into the autumn months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
