Scandi Style Is My Kryptonite—6 Street Style Trends From Oslo I Can't Stop Thinking About

It might not be quite as flashy as some of the more high-profile fashion weeks throughout August and September—but, for its Scandinavian charm and fuss-free energy, Oslo Fashion Week remains one of my favourites. Beyond the mesmerising runway shows, the Scandi street style crowd are reason enough to get excited. Bringing new season trends to the Norwegian capital as well as digging up Scandi favourites, Oslo's street style set know how to woo a fashion editor.

Inspired by the effortlessly chic Norwegian style set, I’ve curated a selection of the most striking street style looks from this season. Keep reading to discover the standout styles that should be on your radar right now.

1. LEOPARD PRINT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leopard print is back as the season's most in-demand print and fashion people can't get enough. Before winter takes the helm and you pull our your favourite leopard print coat, shop a lighter leopard dress to dip your toe into the trend.

2. LONG SHORTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Early autumn calls for tactical styling, and long shorts are one of my favourite ways to tackle the change of season. For added warmth style them with knee-high socks, or pair with a tall biker boot if the weather really starts to dip.

3. KITTEN HEELS MULES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Both poised and practical, the kitten heel mules trend was a favourite amongst showgoers this week. Far more comfortable than your traditional heel, this mini heel trend imparts a familiarly sophisticated silhouette with a fraction of the discomfort.

4. SUEDE TRENCH COAT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The suede jacket trend is coming back in a major way this season, and suede trench coats are shaping up to be the season's favourite buy. Get your inspo from the Scandi style set and pair with a mini skirt and white tee, otherwise wear with baggy jeans for a low-key look.

5. CAPE LAYERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cape layers have been cropping up in fashion circles for a few seasons now, but this time around it's set to seep into the mainstream. Shop a coat that doubles up as a dramatic cape, or opt for a draping top with a cape-like effect.

6. BUBBLE SKIRTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person about their favourite recent buy and they'll tell you all about their voluminous bubble skirts. A summer success, this season we expect to see the trend continue to grow, worn layered up with wool jackets and styled with knee-high boots.

