Scandi Style Is My Kryptonite—6 Street Style Trends From Oslo I Can't Stop Thinking About

It might not be quite as flashy as some of the more high-profile fashion weeks throughout August and September—but, for its Scandinavian charm and fuss-free energy, Oslo Fashion Week remains one of my favourites. Beyond the mesmerising runway shows, the Scandi street style crowd are reason enough to get excited. Bringing new season trends to the Norwegian capital as well as digging up Scandi favourites, Oslo's street style set know how to woo a fashion editor.

Inspired by the effortlessly chic Norwegian style set, I’ve curated a selection of the most striking street style looks from this season. Keep reading to discover the standout styles that should be on your radar right now.

1. LEOPARD PRINT

Oslo Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leopard print is back as the season's most in-demand print and fashion people can't get enough. Before winter takes the helm and you pull our your favourite leopard print coat, shop a lighter leopard dress to dip your toe into the trend.

SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT TREND:

Leopard Denim Stary Jeans
Ganni
Leopard Denim Stary Jeans

Ganni's leopard print jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

Leopard Midi Dress
Mango
Leopard Midi Dress

Trust me, this won't be in stock for much longer.

Kelly - Leopard Brown
Rixo
Kelly Skirt

A leopard print skirt is the easiest way to add some character to an outfit.

2. LONG SHORTS

Oslo Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Early autumn calls for tactical styling, and long shorts are one of my favourite ways to tackle the change of season. For added warmth style them with knee-high socks, or pair with a tall biker boot if the weather really starts to dip.

SHOP LONG SHORTS:

Zw Collection Long Bermuda Shorts
Zara
Zw Collection Long Bermuda Shorts

Style with a kitten heel or pair with knee-high biker boots.

Pleated Bermuda Shorts
COS
Pleated Bermuda Shorts

Style with the co-ordinating black top or wear with a boxy tee.

Tailored Shorts
& Other Stories
Tailored Shorts

These also come in black.

3. KITTEN HEELS MULES

Oslo Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Both poised and practical, the kitten heel mules trend was a favourite amongst showgoers this week. Far more comfortable than your traditional heel, this mini heel trend imparts a familiarly sophisticated silhouette with a fraction of the discomfort.

SHOP KITTEN HEEL MULES:

Kitten Heel Fabric Mules
Zara
Kitten Heel Fabric Mules

These also come in a light beige shade.

Squared Kitten Heel Mule 30mm Leather Black
Rejina Pyo
Squared Kitten Heel Mule 30mm Leather Black

Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with straight leg jeans.

Daniela Kitten Mule
Reformation
Daniela Kitten Mule

The square toe heel adds an elevated edge.

4. SUEDE TRENCH COAT

Oslo Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The suede jacket trend is coming back in a major way this season, and suede trench coats are shaping up to be the season's favourite buy. Get your inspo from the Scandi style set and pair with a mini skirt and white tee, otherwise wear with baggy jeans for a low-key look.

SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:

And/or Suki Suede Trench Coat, Tan
AND/OR
Suki Suede Trench Coat

Cinch your waist with the belt or let this hang loose.

Tove Suedette Trench Coat Brown
Monsoon
Tove Suedette Trench Coat Brown

This relaxed suede trench is drenched in '70s charm.

Long Faux Suede Trench Coat
Stradivarius
Long Faux Suede Trench Coat

Style with denim for a relaxed, autumn-ready look.

5. CAPE LAYERS

Oslo Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cape layers have been cropping up in fashion circles for a few seasons now, but this time around it's set to seep into the mainstream. Shop a coat that doubles up as a dramatic cape, or opt for a draping top with a cape-like effect.

SHOP CAPE LAYERS

Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

This elegant coat also comes in black.

Zw Collection Flowing Asymmetric Cape
Zara
Flowing Asymmetric Cape

Style this with jeans to instantly elevate your denim.

cape
Massimo Dutti
Long Semisheer Silk Cape

Style this over a slip dress for an easy and elegant evening-ready outfit.

6. BUBBLE SKIRTS

Oslo Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person about their favourite recent buy and they'll tell you all about their voluminous bubble skirts. A summer success, this season we expect to see the trend continue to grow, worn layered up with wool jackets and styled with knee-high boots.

SHOP BUBBLE SKIRTS:

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

This also comes in blue, red and polka dots.

Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

By Anthropologie Drop-Waist Bubble Skirt
Anthropologie
Drop-Waist Bubble Skirt

This thick knit skirt can take you well into the autumn months.

