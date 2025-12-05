Searches for Red Blush Are Up 83%—Here's Why It's the Internet's Favorite Hack for Creating Snow-Angel Skin

I love seeing friends and family come in from the cold; they smile ear to ear at the welcome warmth, stamp the snow off their boots, and emanate a cheery flush from their windswept skin. That cold-weather color is distinct from the dewy, heat-bloomed one that happens in summer; it's vivid, velvety, and red-tinged—the stuff of holiday rom-coms and vintage advertisements. I lovingly refer to it as "snow-angel skin," and it can only result from being outside in brisk winter weather or applying the right shade of blush.
According to the internet, the *right* shade of blush is bright, crimson red. (Searches are up a whopping 83%.) It might look a little intimidating, but it looks shockingly natural on the skin, mimicking the lively, cold-weather flush you'd get from spending time in the snow (yes, really!). It's so natural-looking that makeup artists often use it to create a skin-like flush on their clients.
Rose-Marie Swift, the founder of RMS Beauty, is proof. She's a former Victoria's Secret makeup artist, and she sent the internet into a tailspin when she revealed she used red blush on the models before they walked in the iconic runway shows. In a since-trending TikTok audio clip, she says, "When I did makeup for Victoria’s Secret, the models always had to look very natural. They had a beautiful flush of color, and a lot of people think it’s pink, but it wasn’t—it was red."
Now, red blush is back. This time, though, it's not being used to achieve a Victoria's Secret–inspired makeup look. It's being used to create pretty, snow-angel skin. Ahead, see the 10 best bright-red blushes for winter 2026.
Merit
Flush Balm Cream Blush - Rouge
Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blushes are marketed as "impossible to mess up," and I agree. They're sheer, buildable, and blendable. The color Rouge is the shade to choose if you want to achieve snow-angel skin.
Glossier
Cloud Paint Plush Blush - Puff
Who What Wear senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider loves Glossier's new Cloud Paint Plush Blush. "The innovative formula features a Memory Cloud technology that allows the wearer to literally mold the blush like clay. The pillowy-soft texture blooms across the skin with a mere press of a fingertip, making it easy to build soft layers," she says.
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush - Brightening Serum Blush - Cherry Flush
If you prefer a dewy blush, I can't recommend Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Serum Blush enough. It gives my skin a smooth, plump, and light-reflective effect.
Nars Powder Blush is iconic. The shade Exhibit A is the perfect choice for this trend.
RMS Beauty
Lip2cheek - Beloved
This is Rose-Marie Swift's take on the red blush trend. RMS Beauty's Lip2Cheeks are known for their creamy, ultra-blendable quality. As the name implies, you can use them on both the lips and cheeks for a monochromatic wash of color.
Basma
The Cream Blush - Chery Red
This warm-toned red blush is buttery soft and offers a subtly radiant finish.
Maybelline
Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse - Divine Crimson
For an affordable option, I like Maybelline's Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse. The whipped texture is a sensorial delight, and I like that it can double as lip color.
Patrick Ta Beauty
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo - She Goes to the Gym
I swear by Patrick Ta's Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duos. This crimson-red one, aptly called She Goes to the Gym (again, it's proof that red blush does indeed mimic a natural flush!), is next on my list. I like that I can mix and match the cream and powder formulas.
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush - Grateful
Selena Gomez's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in shade Grateful is a good liquid option.
Tower28
Beachplease Lip + Cheek Dewy Cream Blush - Finest Hour
Last but not least, I love Tower28's new shade of blush, called Finest Hour.