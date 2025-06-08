I Just Got Engaged—This Is the Foolproof "Marry Me" Skin Routine I Did for 6 Months

Can I confess something a little vulnerable? Before I even set foot in a jewelry store or meticulously curated my Pinterest board (which, yes, has well over 500 pins dedicated to floral arrangements, dress details, and color palettes), there was one very deliberate priority I put above all else: my skin.

If you really know me, you know that skincare isn’t just a routine—it’s a form of self-love, a daily ritual, and honestly, a bit of armor. My bathroom shelf isn’t just cluttered; it’s a carefully assembled gallery of potent creams, serums in frosted glass bottles, and exotic treatments I’ve researched obsessively. I see my aesthetician religiously every month, and I’m no stranger to laser sessions, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion—whatever it takes to keep my skin not just looking good but truly healthy and resilient.

But as I stood on the cusp of one of the most pivotal chapters of my life—my engagement and the wedding that would follow—I knew I had to take it to the next level. This wasn’t about vanity. This was about feeling confident and radiant in my own skin on the day I said yes to forever. So I committed myself to what I called my “aesthetic bootcamp.”

My skin had its own story to tell. Fungal acne had been a quiet, persistent companion; dark spots and uneven hyperpigmentation painted chapters of past struggles and sun-soaked summers. There was a dullness that no amount of concealer could mask—a tiredness I wanted to replace with glow, clarity, and the kind of luminosity that comes from true skin health, not filters or heavy makeup.

After a month of trying to solve my skin issues on my own—cycling through products, second-guessing every ingredient label—I realized it was time to call in a true expert. Enter Elizabeth Grace Hand at Ställe Studios, a quiet gem tucked away in SoHo, known as the go-to spot for models, creatives, and even Jennifer Lawrence. I’d heard whispers of her magic touch and figured why not invest in someone who could see my skin not just as a surface problem but as a complex story?

I threw caution to the wind, swiped my credit card, and booked my first session. From the moment I stepped into Ställe, I felt like I was walking into a sanctuary rather than just a treatment room. Hand’s approach wasn’t about pushing the latest trend or aggressive fixes—it was about listening deeply, tailoring every treatment to me. She took the time to understand my skin’s history, my lifestyle, and my goals. It felt less like a transaction and more like the start of a partnership.

Over the course of six months—October to April—Hand and I worked together to transform my skin. It's a technique she's perfected called "Marry Me" skin, a nod to the several clients who got married or proposed mere weeks after sitting on her treatment table. The process included a customized routine made for my skin and a series of in-office facials and at-home self-guided treatments aimed at improving my texture and hyperpigmentation. Spoiler alert: While it was slow and steady progress, it worked.

During our facial sessions, Hand and I focused on improving a few key problem areas. We incorporated deep facial massage to sculpt and de-puff—her fingers working in rhythmic, intentional motions that seemed to lift my cheekbones back into place and coax life back into tired skin. To address the leftover reminders of past breakouts—those stubborn, dark acne scars and enlarged pores—we incorporated targeted laser treatments. Clinical peels also played a large part in my progress, with Hand slowly working up the strength of each peel to improve and even my skin tone.

Like most skin transformations, the real work happens at home. While my sessions at Ställe were undeniably instrumental, the most meaningful progress unfolded not under the glow of a treatment-room light but in the stillness of my own bathroom, often late at night, hair tied back, city noise humming in the background.

It was during that first session with Hand that we built a hyper-customized routine—a regimen rooted in intention, not overwhelm. No 12-step maximalism, no throwing trendy acids at my face and hoping something stuck. Instead, we chose each product with surgical precision: targeted actives for my breakouts and pigmentation, paired with calming, reparative layers to support and strengthen my skin barrier. I was no longer just using products—I was understanding them.

The lineup read like a who's who of quiet luxury: Bioeffect for its featherlight EGF serum that somehow plumped and brightened overnight; Auteur, whose formulas felt like haute couture for my face. Sachi came in to gently tackle inflammation and uneven tone with its Ayurvedic-meets-clinical precision, and Retrouvé provided the rich, occlusive comfort my skin craved at the end of a long day walking around in the New York City polluted air.

Over the last six months, I became my own project. Every serum, every moisturizer, every treatment was a carefully considered step toward something greater than skin deep. I learned to listen to my skin’s subtle signals and gave it the nurturing it deserved, even on days when I was tempted to cut corners. It wasn’t always easy—there were moments of frustration, days when progress felt slow or invisible. But with every tiny improvement, I felt a little more ready—not just for the engagement photos or the wedding dress fittings, but for the next chapter of my life with all its beauty and uncertainty.

This routine wasn’t just about prepping for a moment in time—it was about honoring myself, the journey I’ve been on, and the woman I am becoming. And if my skin could shine on the outside, maybe, just maybe, it would help me feel that light on the inside too.

When the day finally came that my then-boyfriend got down on one knee, after texting my parents and friends, there’s one more person I had to text: Hand. A testament to our progress. Sure, the ring was beautiful and the moment was unforgettable, but what made it all feel even more real was knowing I had already committed to something just as meaningful—myself. And that glow? It was hard-earned and well-deserved.

Shop My Morning Routine

Auteur Definitive Enzyme Cleanser $170 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. and P.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Alpha Hydroxy Acid Complex, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Ectoin, Caffeine My review: This is the cleanser to end all cleansers. While adapting to the powder formula took a bit of getting used to, I swear it changed my approach to skincare with a "less is more" mentality. I use about five to six shakes in my palm, emulsify it with water, and make circular motions across my cheeks, nose, chin, and forehead. Unlike another cleansers, this one doesn't leave me overly stripped but instead is a gentle cleanse that still finds a way to take off all of my lingering SPF and makeup at the end of the day. The only downside of this formula is that the smell can be a little off-putting—but I'll take holding my breath to how my skin was before any day. Round Lab Birch Moisturizing Toner $27 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. and P.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Japanese White Birch Tree Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Sugarcane Extract My review: K-beauty TikTok swears by this sold-out serum, so after heading to South Korea a couple of years ago, I hopped on the bandwagon and never looked back. Hand recommended a toner or essence after cleansing my face, and this one definitely does the trick for me. It balances the pH in my skin, leaving a beautiful blank canvas for the rest of my routine that follows, especially on nights where I'm going a bit crazy with the actives. The Round Lab toner's flagship ingredient is Betula platyphylla Japonica juice, derived from Japanese white birch trees (fitting, given the name of the brand!) It has a ton of anti-inflammatory and skin-smoothing properties, making it a winner in my book. Bio Effect EGF Power Serum $219 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Barley EGF, Barley KGF and Acetyl Glucosamine My review: If there were one thing I had to buy over and over from this routine, it would be both of the BioEffect Serums, but mostly, the brand's EGF Power Serum. Hand raved about it during one of my initial facial sessions, and I promptly followed suit. It's one of the lightest yet most plumping serums I've put on my face. There were too many times to count where I wouldn't have enough time to do my full morning routine before running out the door, so I'd chuck the bottle in my bag to drop onto my face in the Who What Wear office bathrooms. At its core, the EGF Power Serum is meant to target fine lines and wrinkles—at 26, I don't have too many of those, so while I can't speak to the efficacy on that front, my dry skin instantly sucked up all the moisture this serum promised and delivered. Sachi Triphala Pigmentation Corrector $88 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Triphala, Amla, Microalga, Hexylresorcinol Peptide, My review: This is the serum that completely shifted how I think about treating hyperpigmentation. I was skeptical at first—another brightening product promising the world—but the Triphala Pigmentation Corrector genuinely delivers. The texture is silky and lightweight, and it layers seamlessly into my routine without pilling or overwhelming my skin. I use about two pumps in the evening after cleansing, pressing it into areas with the most stubborn dark spots. What surprised me most is how balanced it feels—no stinging, no dryness, just a gradual but noticeable evening out of tone and glow over time. It’s not an overnight miracle, but it is a steady and calming presence in my skincare lineup. Retrouvé Classique Dynamic Nourishing Face Cream $135 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Squalene, Pomegranate My review: This cream is rich-aunt energy in a jar—and I mean that in the best way. It’s thick, luxe, and borderline decadent, but somehow never clogs me up or makes me look like a glazed doughnut. I save it for nights when my skin feels dry, overworked, or generally fed up, and by morning I look like I drank water, got eight hours, and made good life choices. It’s packed with fancy oils and antioxidants, and while it is a splurge, the jar lasts forever. Think of it as therapy, but for your face. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Spf $46 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: SPF My review: I’ve tried more sunscreens than I care to admit—gel ones, mineral ones, ones that swore they wouldn’t pill but absolutely did. EltaMD UV Clear is the one I keep coming back to, and honestly, I get the hype. It’s the rare SPF that doesn’t feel like an extra step. Lightweight, silky, and basically invisible once applied, it melts into my skin without leaving a cast, a sheen, or that dreaded sticky film. I wear it daily—under makeup, over serums, and even on bare skin. I use the tinted version, but the makeup-free formula is also a game changer.

Shop My Nighttime Routine

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $14 SHOP NOW Used: P.M. Frequency: Every day My review: There’s a reason this micellar water is a backstage staple and a French pharmacy cult classic—it just works. I’ve gone through more bottles of Sensibio H2O than I can count, and while I’ve strayed here and there, I always come back. It’s the only makeup remover I’ve found that actually takes everything off—SPF, mascara, stubborn eyeliner—without making my skin feel tight or irritated. I use it with reusable cotton rounds as the first step in my evening routine, and it leaves my face feeling clean but never stripped. BioEffect EGF Serum $175 SHOP NOW Used: P.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, Icelandic Water My review: I didn’t expect this tiny bottle to become my nighttime ride-or-die, but here we are. Bioeffect’s EGF Serum is freakishly lightweight—like water with a secret degree in skin regeneration. It uses barley-based EGF (epidermal growth factor, aka a protein your skin naturally makes less of as you age). No irritation, no drama, just sneaky results that add up fast. It’s stupidly expensive, but I already know I’ll repurchase. Sachi Complexion Clarifying Accelerator $78 SHOP NOW Used: P.M. Frequency: Every other night Active Ingredients: Enzyme Acid Complex, Dioic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Licorice Root and Rumex Extract My review: This is the product I reach for when my skin is throwing a tantrum—breakouts, dullness, post-inflammatory drama, you name it. The Complexion Clarifying Accelerator is basically my reset button. It’s got a cocktail of gentle acids (lactic, azelaic, mandelic) that sound intense but somehow feel like a soft nudge rather than a smack. I use it two to three nights a week, and by morning, my skin looks calmer, clearer, and way more even. If you're using a prescription retinoid like I am, you should use this maximum twice a week. Retrouvé Intensive Replenishing Moisturizer $380 SHOP NOW Used: P.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Apple Stem Cells, Padina Pavonica, L-Proline My review: I didn’t expect a 15-milliliter jar to make me rethink my entire approach to moisturizers, but here we are. The Dynamic Nourishing Face Cream is luxury in texture, scent, and performance—like the skincare equivalent of slipping into a cashmere robe. I use it as the final step in my nighttime routine, especially on days when my skin’s feeling weather-beaten, over-exfoliated, or just plain moody. It’s dense, almost balm-like, but somehow never too heavy or greasy. It sinks in slowly, like it's actually doing something, and by morning my skin feels genuinely nourished—not just coated. The ingredient list is stacked with powerhouse oils and antioxidants, which makes sense given the price tag, but honestly, a little goes a long way. I do have to warn you, though: If you have oily skin, I'd steer clear of this one given how heavy it can be during the warmer months. Retrouvé Voyage Revitalizing Eye Concentrate $215 SHOP NOW Used: P.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: THD Ascorbate, Squalene, Vitamin E My review: This eye concentrate is pure indulgence for tired under-eyes. It’s definitely on the richer side—so if you prefer lightweight creams, this might feel a bit heavy—but honestly, that’s part of its charm. I use just a tiny bit at night, and by morning, my skin feels deeply nourished, plump, and way less tired-looking. It smooths fine lines and adds a real boost of hydration, making my under-eyes look fresh and well-rested—even after a late night. It’s like a mini facial in a jar, and I’m here for it. Small investment, big glow. Retrouvé Hydrating Lip Serum $45 SHOP NOW Used: A.M. and P.M. Frequency: Every day Active Ingredients: Squalene, Vitamin C, White Tea My review: This is not your average lip balm—it’s the trust fund version. The texture is somewhere between a serum and a balm (appropriately named), and it melts in like it’s actually treating something, not just sitting there pretending. I reach for it when my lips feel parched, flaky, or just over it, and within minutes they’re back to smooth, plush, and low-maintenance. Honestly, it feels more like a plumping lip mask that keeps on giving, even after eight hours after lathering it on before bed.

Shop My Bonus Favorites