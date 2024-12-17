If You Are Bored of Black Tights Then Try This Fashion-Forward Alternative Instead
We're mid-way through the coldest season and if I'm honest with you, I'm already pretty sick of my cold-weather wardrobe. The heavy coats and scratchy jumpers have worn out their welcome, leaving me craving a fresh update for the latter half of winter. Thankfully, I’ve found just the accessory to breathe new life into my cold-weather outfits.
Energising the wardrobes of fashion insiders in London, New York and beyond, the white tights trend has taken the style set by storm this winter.
Adding a light, fresh touch to otherwise heavy winter looks, this surprising trend has blossomed quickly. First spotted on the runways at Valentino, Richard Quinn, and Altuzarra, designers paired bright white tights with layers, volume, and frills, creating elegant silhouettes imbued with a regal energy.
White tights on the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2025 Runway.
Unsurprisingly, the trend quickly moved off the runway and into the real world. Taking the trend out for a test drive, celebrities have been quick to embrace the new-season accessory. Actor Jodie Turner-Smith styled a bright white pair with micro shorts of the same snowy shade, a simple black top and a floor-skimming white coat to an appointment in New York. The result? A fresh, dynamic look that had fashion editors buzzing.
While some brands have dabbled in opaque pairs, others have come out with elegant lace styles that add an ultra-feminine undertone to any outfit they touch.
A trend in its own right, white lace tights have been styled by countless influencers this winter. With a slightly gothic and super-feminine energy, this unique winter trend is an outfit-elevating tool that the chicest women keep coming back to.
Having graced the runways and done the rounds on Instagram, it will come as no surprise to hear that lace tights were also a stand-out street style trend during Fashion Month in September. Styled with knitted co-ords or tonal winter whites, this unexpected accessory popped up in multiple cities, cementing its place as a noteworthy trend.
If white tights strike you as tricky to style, fear not. The key is simplicity. A monochromatic white outfit paired with frosty tights creates a clean, impactful look that’s easy to pull off. For a bolder take, pair them with a vivid pop of red or a classic LBD for a striking contrast. Before you know it, you’ll find these tights seamlessly integrating into your winter wardrobe.
To discover the accessory trend that fashion people are prioritising right now, read on to discover our edit of the best white tights below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TIGHTS HERE:
I always come back to Calzedonia for their high-quality hosiery.
Style with a sheer skirt for a chic ensemble any fashion editor would commend.
The lace tights trend is taking off this winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
5 Sophisticated Blouse Colour Trends I Predict Everyone Will Wear With Jeans and Skirts Next Year
So simple, so chic.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm a Stylist Who Overlooked This Humble Basic—Now, It's the Foundation to So Many Cool Winter Looks
You probably already own it.
By Harriet Davey
-
European Women Rely On This Chic Trend When They Want to Look Polished and Rich
Opulent energy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Suddenly the Chicest People I Know Are Elevating Their Outfits With This £8 Accessory
A wardrobe-altering buy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Keira Knightley Just Wore 3 London-Girl Trends in a Row—I Adore Them All
A true Londoner.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Pretty Top Trend Stylish People in London Are Wearing With Jeans and Wide-Leg Trousers
It's party ready.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm an Editor With High Standards—27 Winter-Ready Luxury Buys That Will Never Lose Their Appeal
The best of the best.
By Florrie Alexander
-
The Elegant Winter Accessory I Saw So Many Stylish People Wearing on My London Commute This Morning
Chic and practical.
By Florrie Alexander