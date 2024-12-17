If You Are Bored of Black Tights Then Try This Fashion-Forward Alternative Instead

We're mid-way through the coldest season and if I'm honest with you, I'm already pretty sick of my cold-weather wardrobe. The heavy coats and scratchy jumpers have worn out their welcome, leaving me craving a fresh update for the latter half of winter. Thankfully, I’ve found just the accessory to breathe new life into my cold-weather outfits.

Energising the wardrobes of fashion insiders in London, New York and beyond, the white tights trend has taken the style set by storm this winter.

Adding a light, fresh touch to otherwise heavy winter looks, this surprising trend has blossomed quickly. First spotted on the runways at Valentino, Richard Quinn, and Altuzarra, designers paired bright white tights with layers, volume, and frills, creating elegant silhouettes imbued with a regal energy.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

White tights on the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2025 Runway.

Unsurprisingly, the trend quickly moved off the runway and into the real world. Taking the trend out for a test drive, celebrities have been quick to embrace the new-season accessory. Actor Jodie Turner-Smith styled a bright white pair with micro shorts of the same snowy shade, a simple black top and a floor-skimming white coat to an appointment in New York. The result? A fresh, dynamic look that had fashion editors buzzing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some brands have dabbled in opaque pairs, others have come out with elegant lace styles that add an ultra-feminine undertone to any outfit they touch.

A trend in its own right, white lace tights have been styled by countless influencers this winter. With a slightly gothic and super-feminine energy, this unique winter trend is an outfit-elevating tool that the chicest women keep coming back to.

Having graced the runways and done the rounds on Instagram, it will come as no surprise to hear that lace tights were also a stand-out street style trend during Fashion Month in September. Styled with knitted co-ords or tonal winter whites, this unexpected accessory popped up in multiple cities, cementing its place as a noteworthy trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If white tights strike you as tricky to style, fear not. The key is simplicity. A monochromatic white outfit paired with frosty tights creates a clean, impactful look that’s easy to pull off. For a bolder take, pair them with a vivid pop of red or a classic LBD for a striking contrast. Before you know it, you’ll find these tights seamlessly integrating into your winter wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To discover the accessory trend that fashion people are prioritising right now, read on to discover our edit of the best white tights below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TIGHTS HERE:

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £10 SHOP NOW I always come back to Calzedonia for their high-quality hosiery.

John Lewis 10 Denier Ladder Resistant Tights £15 SHOP NOW These also come in black and brown shades.

Out From Under Statement Tights £10 £6 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights £58 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or pair with a tall heel.

Falke Dot 15 Den Women Tights £23 SHOP NOW These also come in black and navy.

Saint Laurent Lace Tights £270 SHOP NOW Style with a sheer skirt for a chic ensemble any fashion editor would commend.

Heist Studios The Sixty Opaque Tights Vintage Ivory £34 SHOP NOW These also come in seven other colours.

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights £30 SHOP NOW Add a fresh feeling to your winter wardrobe.

Miu Miu Knit Tights £535 SHOP NOW Style with a pleated miniskirt for a Miu Miu inspired take.