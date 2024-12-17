If You Are Bored of Black Tights Then Try This Fashion-Forward Alternative Instead

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

We're mid-way through the coldest season and if I'm honest with you, I'm already pretty sick of my cold-weather wardrobe. The heavy coats and scratchy jumpers have worn out their welcome, leaving me craving a fresh update for the latter half of winter. Thankfully, I’ve found just the accessory to breathe new life into my cold-weather outfits.

Energising the wardrobes of fashion insiders in London, New York and beyond, the white tights trend has taken the style set by storm this winter.

Infleuncer wears white tights.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Adding a light, fresh touch to otherwise heavy winter looks, this surprising trend has blossomed quickly. First spotted on the runways at Valentino, Richard Quinn, and Altuzarra, designers paired bright white tights with layers, volume, and frills, creating elegant silhouettes imbued with a regal energy.

Model wears white tights on the Richard Quinn SS25 Runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

White tights on the Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2025 Runway.

Unsurprisingly, the trend quickly moved off the runway and into the real world. Taking the trend out for a test drive, celebrities have been quick to embrace the new-season accessory. Actor Jodie Turner-Smith styled a bright white pair with micro shorts of the same snowy shade, a simple black top and a floor-skimming white coat to an appointment in New York. The result? A fresh, dynamic look that had fashion editors buzzing.

Jodie Turner Smith wears white tights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some brands have dabbled in opaque pairs, others have come out with elegant lace styles that add an ultra-feminine undertone to any outfit they touch.

A trend in its own right, white lace tights have been styled by countless influencers this winter. With a slightly gothic and super-feminine energy, this unique winter trend is an outfit-elevating tool that the chicest women keep coming back to.

Infleuncer wears white tights.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Having graced the runways and done the rounds on Instagram, it will come as no surprise to hear that lace tights were also a stand-out street style trend during Fashion Month in September. Styled with knitted co-ords or tonal winter whites, this unexpected accessory popped up in multiple cities, cementing its place as a noteworthy trend.

Infleuncer wears white tights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If white tights strike you as tricky to style, fear not. The key is simplicity. A monochromatic white outfit paired with frosty tights creates a clean, impactful look that’s easy to pull off. For a bolder take, pair them with a vivid pop of red or a classic LBD for a striking contrast. Before you know it, you’ll find these tights seamlessly integrating into your winter wardrobe.

Infleuncer wears white tights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To discover the accessory trend that fashion people are prioritising right now, read on to discover our edit of the best white tights below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TIGHTS HERE:

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

I always come back to Calzedonia for their high-quality hosiery.

John Lewis 10 Denier Ladder Resistant Tights, Pack of 2
John Lewis
10 Denier Ladder Resistant Tights

These also come in black and brown shades.

Out From Under Statement Tights
Out From Under
Statement Tights

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights

Style with mary janes or pair with a tall heel.

Dot 15 Den Women Tights
Falke
Dot 15 Den Women Tights

These also come in black and navy.

Women's Lace Tights in Naturel
Saint Laurent
Lace Tights

Style with a sheer skirt for a chic ensemble any fashion editor would commend.

The Sixty Opaque Tights Vintage Ivory
Heist Studios
The Sixty Opaque Tights Vintage Ivory

These also come in seven other colours.

Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

Add a fresh feeling to your winter wardrobe.

Lace Tights
Wardrobe.NYC
Lace Tights

The lace tights trend is taking off this winter.

Knit Tights
Miu Miu
Knit Tights

Style with a pleated miniskirt for a Miu Miu inspired take.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸