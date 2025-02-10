I Already Know That Parisians and New Yorkers Will Be Wearing This Affordable Accessory Trend All Spring
Every now and again I come across a trend that makes me question how I've gone this long without it. It's often the most subtle sorts that make me feel this way. Low-key, but highly impactful, these thoughtful accessories seem to reverberate through my wardrobe, enlivening other pieces that had felt stale until they met. Just recently I came across a growing accessory trend that falls firmly into this camp—and I can't help but share.
Small but mighty, I can't stop styling the sheer socks trend. Now, here me out, I know that socks aren't deemed an interesting accessory, but these high-fashion pairs might make you reconsider. Crafted from a semi-sheer, tights fabrication, these socks have a transparent finish that makes them feel so much more elegant than their opaque counterparts.
A chic transitional item, sheer socks were practically designed for those in-between days when you're done with wearing tights, but it's not yet warm enough to embrace bare legs. Extending a little higher up the legs than your typical cotton pairs, I've seen so many chic knee-high styles work their way into fashion circles this season.
I'm not the only one who has noticed the trend. Hosiery brand Swedish Stockings has noticed that sales of their sheer socks have increased by 15% since January, while Google Trends shows that "sheer knee-high socks" has become a breakout search term over the past month.
Owing to the sleek fabrication, these elegant socks have a sexy energy that sees them pair particularly well with pencil skirts and flowing styles, but I've also seen the trend look chic with knee-length shorts or styled underneath jeans and trousers. Shoe-wise, your options are open. While this trend looks impossibly chic when worn with a simple pointed-toe heel, I've also seen fashion people style them with simple ballet flats, to great effect.
While these souped-up socks are available in a range of colours and lengths, I can't help but fawn over the simple elegance of black knee-high styles. However, if you're looking for a playful way to revive your wardrobe, then a bright white or burgundy pair might be just the ticket.
What's more, is that this is one of the most affordable trends I've come across for a while. With prices starting as low as £2.50, I'm more than ready to commit to the trend. If you are too, read on to discover our edit of the best sheer socks below.
SHOP SHEER SOCKS HERE:
Style with a pointed toe heel or pair with simple ballet flats.
The lace fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Style with a chocolate brown dress for a chic, tonal look.
These are such an easy way to add a playful wash of colour into your wardrobe rotation.
Style with a miniskirt or layer these underneath trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
