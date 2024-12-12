7 Chic and Classic Trends I've Spotted French Women Wearing on the Streets of Paris

By
published
in Features

Earlier this year, I finally returned to Paris after nearly a decade, prepared to bring home a ton of outfit inspiration (and a carry-on bursting with new clothes). Still, I wasn’t ready for how true the cliché about French women being chic turned out to be. Everywhere I looked, I spied an effortlessly assembled outfit that could have walked straight off the page of a fashion magazine—from simple jeans-and-jumper combinations to offbeat ensembles, it was a goldmine of fresh ideas. I left more convinced than ever that Parisians are masters of style.

Now that winter is well underway, I've found myself overwhelmed by the trends and in desperate need of sartorial help. So naturally, I'm turning to my Gallic mentors. Having witnessed countless street-style treasures during my sojourn to the city of lights, I sought out some impromptu snaps taken during the most recent Fashion Week. Back in September, Parisians were already dipping their toes into winter style, and seven trends in particular have made repeated appearances.

Scroll on to find out which classic fashion trends French women are embracing for winter and well into 2025, too.

1. Animal-Print Outerwear

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: 2024 fashion has established that animal print is here to stay. The timeless motif never truly went away, but the latest maximalist interpretation sees leopard patterns adorning full-length coats and faux fur jackets. How much animal print is too much? According to Parisians, the answer is clear: ‘more is more’.

Shop the trend:

Belted Leopard-Print Recycled-Shell Trench Coat
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Belted Leopard-Print Recycled-Shell Trench Coat

This eye-catching piece is all you need to create a memorable look.

Cleo Coat - Leopard - Recycled Polyester - Sézane
Sézane
Cleo Coat

A French staple from a French brand. Need I say more?

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
RIXO ⋆
Milly - Bohemia Leopard

Available in size 6 to 26.

Animal Print Belted Longline Wrap Coat
French Connection
Animal Print Belted Longline Wrap Coat

If leopard isn't for you, consider this zebra-print number.

2. Jumbo Suede Tote Bags

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: I saw suede tote bags everywhere on my recent trip to Paris. The slouchy silhouette and rich fabrication tie in perfectly to the effortless, sophisticated aesthetic French women are known for.

Shop the trend:

Belted Suede Tote Bag
Toteme
Belted Suede Tote Bag

The ultimate suede tote.

Serif Tote - Suede
COS
Serif Tote - Suede

This deep, cool-toned brown looks so expensive.

Gucci B Medium Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Gucci B Medium Shoulder Bag

Just stunning.

Gabin Maxi Bag - Khaki - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Gabin Maxi Bag

Winter neutrals like khaki and burgundy come Parisian-approved.

3. Bold Shoulders

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Generally speaking, the French favour simplicity, but they also have a knack for adding a striking detail to elevate an otherwise understated look. Enter the exaggerated shoulder trend, seen across outerwear and tailoring this season and styled with a subtle hint of androgyny by the Parisian fashion set.

Shop the trend:

Jane Coat
The Frankie Shop
Jane Coat

An investment that will keep on giving.

Oversized Pocket Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Oversized Pocket Blazer Zw Collection

I love this masculine-inspired shape.

Tailored Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Tailored Wool Coat

A very reasonable price for a wool coat, in my opinion.

Shoulder-Pad Cardigan
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Cardigan

Perfect with jeans or wide-leg trousers, or even skirts, as proven above.

4. Red Knitwear

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: French style is often synonymous with neutral colour palettes and minimalist silhouettes, but lately, a bold splash of red has taken centre stage—particularly in knitwear form. Add a crimson cardigan or jumper to your winter wardrobe to boost your muted looks.

Shop the trend:

Ellery Cashmere Blend Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Ellery Cashmere Blend Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Lately, I've been enjoying layering V-necks over plain white T-shirts.

Fishermans Rib Crew Jumper | Red
Jigsaw
Fishermans Rib Crew Jumper

A timeless beauty.

Charlotte Cashmere Cardigan - Rouge
Sisterhood
Charlotte Cashmere Cardigan - Rouge

A slim cashmere cardigan is that extra layer the cold weather calls for.

Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Jumper
COS
Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Jumper

The textured knit is so cosy.

5. Barrel-Leg Jeans

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Barrel-leg jeans have dominated 2024, characterised by a relaxed, slightly curved leg. This cool cut has unsurprisingly won over the jeans-loving population of Paris.

Shop the trend:

Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans
FRAME
Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans

The ideal length to show off your shoes.

& Other Stories tapered barrel-leg jeans
& Other Stories
Tapered Barrel-Leg Jeans

I own these and get so much wear out of them.

High-Rise Balloon Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
High-Rise Balloon Jeans

This pair serves as an easy foundation to build many outfits around.

Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans
COS
Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans

These also come in black.

6. Subtle Stud Detailing

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Studded bags are big right now, but that's not where the embellishment ends. Paris Fashion Week saw all kinds of leather looks made edgier with the addition of silver studs, from pencil skirts to ankle boots.

Shop the trend:

Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps

Just add jeans and a blazer.

Studded Crossbody Bag
H&M
Studded Crossbody Bag

H&M wasted no time in jumping on the studded bag trend.

Studded Leather Midi Skirt
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Studded Leather Midi Skirt

As an unadventurous dresser, I'm into this pared-back option.

Wide-Shaft Ankle Boots
& Other Stories
Wide-Shaft Ankle Boots

Chic, chic, chic.

7. Heeled Knee-Highs

Paris street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Step aside, riding boots and thigh-highs—heeled knee-high boots are the most-featured footwear in Paris right now. Choose from a low kitten heel, a blocky silhouette or a platform to bring your winter outfits to new heights.

Shop the trend:

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot

Warning: May cause compliments.

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

I can't believe these are from the high street.

Gaia 60 Suede Knee-High Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Gaia 60 Suede Knee-High Boots

The perfect neutral boots do exist.

Wally Suede Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Knee Boots

With a brown suede pair, you'll tick multiple trends off in one.

Explore More:
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸