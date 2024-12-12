7 Chic and Classic Trends I've Spotted French Women Wearing on the Streets of Paris
Earlier this year, I finally returned to Paris after nearly a decade, prepared to bring home a ton of outfit inspiration (and a carry-on bursting with new clothes). Still, I wasn’t ready for how true the cliché about French women being chic turned out to be. Everywhere I looked, I spied an effortlessly assembled outfit that could have walked straight off the page of a fashion magazine—from simple jeans-and-jumper combinations to offbeat ensembles, it was a goldmine of fresh ideas. I left more convinced than ever that Parisians are masters of style.
Now that winter is well underway, I've found myself overwhelmed by the trends and in desperate need of sartorial help. So naturally, I'm turning to my Gallic mentors. Having witnessed countless street-style treasures during my sojourn to the city of lights, I sought out some impromptu snaps taken during the most recent Fashion Week. Back in September, Parisians were already dipping their toes into winter style, and seven trends in particular have made repeated appearances.
Scroll on to find out which classic fashion trends French women are embracing for winter and well into 2025, too.
PARIS STREET STYLE TRENDS:
1. Animal-Print Outerwear
Style Notes: 2024 fashion has established that animal print is here to stay. The timeless motif never truly went away, but the latest maximalist interpretation sees leopard patterns adorning full-length coats and faux fur jackets. How much animal print is too much? According to Parisians, the answer is clear: ‘more is more’.
Shop the trend:
This eye-catching piece is all you need to create a memorable look.
If leopard isn't for you, consider this zebra-print number.
2. Jumbo Suede Tote Bags
Style Notes: I saw suede tote bags everywhere on my recent trip to Paris. The slouchy silhouette and rich fabrication tie in perfectly to the effortless, sophisticated aesthetic French women are known for.
Shop the trend:
3. Bold Shoulders
Style Notes: Generally speaking, the French favour simplicity, but they also have a knack for adding a striking detail to elevate an otherwise understated look. Enter the exaggerated shoulder trend, seen across outerwear and tailoring this season and styled with a subtle hint of androgyny by the Parisian fashion set.
Shop the trend:
4. Red Knitwear
Style Notes: French style is often synonymous with neutral colour palettes and minimalist silhouettes, but lately, a bold splash of red has taken centre stage—particularly in knitwear form. Add a crimson cardigan or jumper to your winter wardrobe to boost your muted looks.
Shop the trend:
Lately, I've been enjoying layering V-necks over plain white T-shirts.
A slim cashmere cardigan is that extra layer the cold weather calls for.
5. Barrel-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Barrel-leg jeans have dominated 2024, characterised by a relaxed, slightly curved leg. This cool cut has unsurprisingly won over the jeans-loving population of Paris.
Shop the trend:
6. Subtle Stud Detailing
Style Notes: Studded bags are big right now, but that's not where the embellishment ends. Paris Fashion Week saw all kinds of leather looks made edgier with the addition of silver studs, from pencil skirts to ankle boots.
Shop the trend:
As an unadventurous dresser, I'm into this pared-back option.
7. Heeled Knee-Highs
Style Notes: Step aside, riding boots and thigh-highs—heeled knee-high boots are the most-featured footwear in Paris right now. Choose from a low kitten heel, a blocky silhouette or a platform to bring your winter outfits to new heights.
Shop the trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
