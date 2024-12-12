7 Chic and Classic Trends I've Spotted French Women Wearing on the Streets of Paris

Earlier this year, I finally returned to Paris after nearly a decade, prepared to bring home a ton of outfit inspiration (and a carry-on bursting with new clothes). Still, I wasn’t ready for how true the cliché about French women being chic turned out to be. Everywhere I looked, I spied an effortlessly assembled outfit that could have walked straight off the page of a fashion magazine—from simple jeans-and-jumper combinations to offbeat ensembles, it was a goldmine of fresh ideas. I left more convinced than ever that Parisians are masters of style.

Now that winter is well underway, I've found myself overwhelmed by the trends and in desperate need of sartorial help. So naturally, I'm turning to my Gallic mentors. Having witnessed countless street-style treasures during my sojourn to the city of lights, I sought out some impromptu snaps taken during the most recent Fashion Week. Back in September, Parisians were already dipping their toes into winter style, and seven trends in particular have made repeated appearances.

Scroll on to find out which classic fashion trends French women are embracing for winter and well into 2025, too.

PARIS STREET STYLE TRENDS:

1. Animal-Print Outerwear

Style Notes: 2024 fashion has established that animal print is here to stay. The timeless motif never truly went away, but the latest maximalist interpretation sees leopard patterns adorning full-length coats and faux fur jackets. How much animal print is too much? According to Parisians, the answer is clear: ‘more is more’.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Belted Leopard-Print Recycled-Shell Trench Coat £1790 SHOP NOW This eye-catching piece is all you need to create a memorable look.

Sézane Cleo Coat £265 SHOP NOW A French staple from a French brand. Need I say more?

RIXO ⋆ Milly - Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW Available in size 6 to 26.

French Connection Animal Print Belted Longline Wrap Coat £180 SHOP NOW If leopard isn't for you, consider this zebra-print number.

2. Jumbo Suede Tote Bags

Style Notes: I saw suede tote bags everywhere on my recent trip to Paris. The slouchy silhouette and rich fabrication tie in perfectly to the effortless, sophisticated aesthetic French women are known for.

Toteme Belted Suede Tote Bag £870 SHOP NOW The ultimate suede tote.

COS Serif Tote - Suede £200 SHOP NOW This deep, cool-toned brown looks so expensive.

Gucci Gucci B Medium Shoulder Bag £3060 SHOP NOW Just stunning.

Sézane Gabin Maxi Bag £360 SHOP NOW Winter neutrals like khaki and burgundy come Parisian-approved.

3. Bold Shoulders

Style Notes: Generally speaking, the French favour simplicity, but they also have a knack for adding a striking detail to elevate an otherwise understated look. Enter the exaggerated shoulder trend, seen across outerwear and tailoring this season and styled with a subtle hint of androgyny by the Parisian fashion set.

The Frankie Shop Jane Coat £415 SHOP NOW An investment that will keep on giving.

ZARA Oversized Pocket Blazer Zw Collection £90 SHOP NOW I love this masculine-inspired shape.

MANGO Tailored Wool Coat £120 SHOP NOW A very reasonable price for a wool coat, in my opinion.

H&M Shoulder-Pad Cardigan £23 SHOP NOW Perfect with jeans or wide-leg trousers, or even skirts, as proven above.

4. Red Knitwear

Style Notes: French style is often synonymous with neutral colour palettes and minimalist silhouettes, but lately, a bold splash of red has taken centre stage—particularly in knitwear form. Add a crimson cardigan or jumper to your winter wardrobe to boost your muted looks.

Reformation Ellery Cashmere Blend Oversized V-Neck Sweater £248 SHOP NOW Lately, I've been enjoying layering V-necks over plain white T-shirts.

Jigsaw Fishermans Rib Crew Jumper £145 SHOP NOW A timeless beauty.

Sisterhood Charlotte Cashmere Cardigan - Rouge £95 SHOP NOW A slim cashmere cardigan is that extra layer the cold weather calls for.

COS Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Jumper £85 SHOP NOW The textured knit is so cosy.

5. Barrel-Leg Jeans

Style Notes: Barrel-leg jeans have dominated 2024, characterised by a relaxed, slightly curved leg. This cool cut has unsurprisingly won over the jeans-loving population of Paris.

FRAME Low Slung Barrel Boyfriend Jeans £280 SHOP NOW The ideal length to show off your shoes.

& Other Stories Tapered Barrel-Leg Jeans SHOP NOW I own these and get so much wear out of them.

MANGO High-Rise Balloon Jeans £36 SHOP NOW This pair serves as an easy foundation to build many outfits around.

COS Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans £110 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

6. Subtle Stud Detailing

Style Notes: Studded bags are big right now, but that's not where the embellishment ends. Paris Fashion Week saw all kinds of leather looks made edgier with the addition of silver studs, from pencil skirts to ankle boots.

M&S Collection Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps £40 SHOP NOW Just add jeans and a blazer.

H&M Studded Crossbody Bag £28 SHOP NOW H&M wasted no time in jumping on the studded bag trend.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Studded Leather Midi Skirt £3200 SHOP NOW As an unadventurous dresser, I'm into this pared-back option.

& Other Stories Wide-Shaft Ankle Boots £245 SHOP NOW Chic, chic, chic.

7. Heeled Knee-Highs

Style Notes: Step aside, riding boots and thigh-highs—heeled knee-high boots are the most-featured footwear in Paris right now. Choose from a low kitten heel, a blocky silhouette or a platform to bring your winter outfits to new heights.

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot £548 SHOP NOW Warning: May cause compliments.

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are from the high street.

PARIS TEXAS Gaia 60 Suede Knee-High Boots £625 SHOP NOW The perfect neutral boots do exist.

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW With a brown suede pair, you'll tick multiple trends off in one.