If there's anything that's going to stop me mid-scroll it has to be a new Sofia Richie-Grainge outfit—and her Thanksgiving 'fit might be one of her best. Preparing for a day of feasting and festivities, the model assembled what might just be the most practical—and chic—ensemble that one can possibly wear to a Thanksgiving event. Casting aside the jeans and trousers that Richie often opts for—that, let's face it, no one really wants to wear when there is bound to be lots of food involved—the model selected a sleek coordinating knitted set that offered warmth, comfort and an ultra-elegant look.

Wearing her knitted co-ord with gold statement earrings and silver wedges, Richie dressed up her comfortable set in an easy but impactful way. As with all knitted co-ords, this outfit has a luxurious energy due to the luxe fabrication and body-skimming fit. Without the faff of having to match a whole outfit, this two-piece trick is one of my favourites to fall back on during the holiday season.

While Richie's Lisa Yang set (£800) didn't go on sale, I've found a plethora of elegant styles that are reduced for the Black Friday sales. From H&M's near identical two-piece, to Reformation's ultra-elegant set, read on to discover the knitted co-ords we're shopping this Black Friday.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KNITTED CO-ORDS ON SALE THIS BLACK FRIDAY

H&M Oversized Jumper £33 £26 SHOP NOW Style with a pair of gold statement earrings to get Richie's look.

H&M Flared Knitted Skirt £28 £22 SHOP NOW Pair with a heeled shoe or wear with a knee high boot.

Whistles Taupe Side Ruched Detail Knit £99 £79 SHOP NOW This neutral taupe shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Whistles Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt £99 £79 SHOP NOW A knitted midi skirt is perfect for styling throughout the chilly winter months.

Jigsaw Soft Gauzy Knit T-Shirt £99 £74 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Jigsaw Soft Gauzy Knit Skirt £135 £101 SHOP NOW Style with tights for a cosy winter look.

Arket Knitted Rib Short Sleeve Sweater £67 £60 SHOP NOW The chunky polo neck will do wonders for keeping you insulated.

Arket Knitted Rib Maxi Skirt £67 £60 SHOP NOW Style with a heel to take this into the evening.

Reformation Amira Sweater Set £348 £261 SHOP NOW This elegant set also comes in jet black.

Soft Goat Brushed Alpaca Blend Crewneck Jumper £330 £264 SHOP NOW This fuzzy knit is an easy way to add texture and dimension to your winter wardrobe.

Soft Goat Alpaca Mini Skirt £175 £140 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels for a fashion editor-approved look.

H&M Collared Top £28 SHOP NOW This also comes in light beige.

H&M Fine-Knit Skirt £20 SHOP NOW This comes up slightly large so consider sizing down.

Topshop Oversized Jumper £45 £43 SHOP NOW Cream jumpers are having a major moment this winter.

Topshop Knitted Co-Ord Fluffy Skirt £40 £30 SHOP NOW Style with the matching knit or pair with a graphic tee.