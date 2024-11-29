Sofia Richie Just Wore the Trend I Always Buy on the High Street—and I Just Found 9 Lookalikes on Sale
If there's anything that's going to stop me mid-scroll it has to be a new Sofia Richie-Grainge outfit—and her Thanksgiving 'fit might be one of her best. Preparing for a day of feasting and festivities, the model assembled what might just be the most practical—and chic—ensemble that one can possibly wear to a Thanksgiving event. Casting aside the jeans and trousers that Richie often opts for—that, let's face it, no one really wants to wear when there is bound to be lots of food involved—the model selected a sleek coordinating knitted set that offered warmth, comfort and an ultra-elegant look.
Wearing her knitted co-ord with gold statement earrings and silver wedges, Richie dressed up her comfortable set in an easy but impactful way. As with all knitted co-ords, this outfit has a luxurious energy due to the luxe fabrication and body-skimming fit. Without the faff of having to match a whole outfit, this two-piece trick is one of my favourites to fall back on during the holiday season.
While Richie's Lisa Yang set (£800) didn't go on sale, I've found a plethora of elegant styles that are reduced for the Black Friday sales. From H&M's near identical two-piece, to Reformation's ultra-elegant set, read on to discover the knitted co-ords we're shopping this Black Friday.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KNITTED CO-ORDS ON SALE THIS BLACK FRIDAY
This neutral taupe shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
A knitted midi skirt is perfect for styling throughout the chilly winter months.
The chunky polo neck will do wonders for keeping you insulated.
This fuzzy knit is an easy way to add texture and dimension to your winter wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
