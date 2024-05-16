I’m Entering my Regal Era—5 Bridgerton-Inspired Trends I Genuinely Want to Wear

Bridgerton is finally back, and with it comes the urge to don outfits that the season's Diamond herself would be proud of. From romantic frills to lavish layers, the regency wardrobe champions feminine silhouettes and dramatic details throughout. Although I won't be stepping out in a floor-sweeping gown any time soon, I'm more than ready to indulge in a few regency-inspired trends to liven up my summer wardrobe.

This aesthetic has been aptly dubbed "regencycore" on social media and although romantic pieces are everywhere right now, this isn't the first time I've seen the trend take off. Aligning with the release of Bridgerton season one in 2021, the look initially emerged as a way to indulge in the more playful parts of the regency wardrobe. Now, two years on, and the aesthetic has seen another upsurge of interest, with Google searches spiking by 8,000% ahead of the highly-anticipated third season's release.

Whilst you might have deemed the trend too "costumey" to wear day-to-day, I've found several key regency-inspired items that are already trending this season and won't make you look like you've stepped in cosplay (unless that's what you're going for, of course). Read on to discover the regencycore fashion trends I'm genuinely tempted to wear this season.

THE REGENCYCORE FASHION TRENDS I GENUINELY WANT TO WEAR

1. PUFF SLEEVES

Style Notes: Starting off strong, the puff-sleeve trend is one of my favourite trends to take off this summer. With a light and airy edge that will have you feeling feminine and fancy, this pretty detail can be spotted on all of the chicest dresses and blouses this season. To tick off another regency-inspired trend, shop a style that features intricate embroidery or spring florals, both of which have also seen interest spike in the past 60 days according to influencer-led shopping platform LTK.

SHOP THE PUFF SLEEVE TREND:

Rixo Annina Dress £295 SHOP NOW This pretty blue shade is having a moment this season.

H&M Puff-Sleeved Blouse £19 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with linen trousers.

Reformation Marella Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This cherry red shade looks chic with cream and black accessories.

2. PEARLS

Style Notes: The pearl jewellery trend is big news this season. With a summery energy, this pretty trend feel totally at home when worn with draping summer dresses and relaxed linen staples—but looks equally elegant paired with dramatic gowns and high-neck blouses.

SHOP THE PEARL JEWELLERY TREND:

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Nura Irregular Pearl Mixed Necklace 46cm/18' - Pearl £250 SHOP NOW Layer this up with other necklaces or style on its own.

Edge of Ember Ocean Recycled 18ct Gold-Plated Freshwater Pearl Earrings £75 SHOP NOW This pretty earrings are perfect for summer styling.

COS Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace £55 SHOP NOW This sculptural design is destined to sell out.

3. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: There's no denying it—it's going to be a flat shoe summer. Up there with mary janes and loafers, ballet flats are asserting themselves as one of the most important flat shoe trends of the season. Wear with a puff-sleeve dress for a regency-inspired silhouette, or style with a baggy jean for a very 2024 look.

SHOP THE BALLET FLATS TREND:

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark beige shade.

Reformation Barbara Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These elegant flats will enliven any outfit.

Marks & Spencer Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW These are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

4. ELONGATED CUFFS

Style Notes: This refined clothing detail always adds an elevated and elegant energy into any outfit. Offering a slight hint of drama in a really wearable way, the elongated cuff trend is on the up right now and I'm buying into it.

SHOP THE ELONGATED CUFFS TREND:

Reformation Halia Dress £298 SHOP NOW This elegant dress also comes in white.

Gauge81 Naha Wrap-Effect Silk Mini Shirt Dress £450 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots or a pointed-toe heel.

Liberowe Hoare Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt £620 SHOP NOW White cotton dresses are set to be a major trend this summer/

5. BUSTIER CORSET

Style Notes: Offering just as much drama as their regency-era counter parts, 2024's bustier corset trend lends your looks a sharp silhouette and polished effect. Rapidly gaining popularity, LTK found that searches for corsets are up by 74% in the past 60 days. Style over—or under, flowing dress for a Bridgerton-approved take on the growing trend.

SHOP BUSTIER CORSETS HERE:

House of CB Genevieve Corseted Satin Top £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Victoria Beckham Corset Top in Antique White £650 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.