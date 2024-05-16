I’m Entering my Regal Era—5 Bridgerton-Inspired Trends I Genuinely Want to Wear

Bridgerton is finally back, and with it comes the urge to don outfits that the season's Diamond herself would be proud of. From romantic frills to lavish layers, the regency wardrobe champions feminine silhouettes and dramatic details throughout. Although I won't be stepping out in a floor-sweeping gown any time soon, I'm more than ready to indulge in a few regency-inspired trends to liven up my summer wardrobe.

This aesthetic has been aptly dubbed "regencycore" on social media and although romantic pieces are everywhere right now, this isn't the first time I've seen the trend take off. Aligning with the release of Bridgerton season one in 2021, the look initially emerged as a way to indulge in the more playful parts of the regency wardrobe. Now, two years on, and the aesthetic has seen another upsurge of interest, with Google searches spiking by 8,000% ahead of the highly-anticipated third season's release.

Whilst you might have deemed the trend too "costumey" to wear day-to-day, I've found several key regency-inspired items that are already trending this season and won't make you look like you've stepped in cosplay (unless that's what you're going for, of course). Read on to discover the regencycore fashion trends I'm genuinely tempted to wear this season.

1. PUFF SLEEVES

Influencer wears puff sleeve dress.

(Image credit: @patriciaodwyer)

Style Notes: Starting off strong, the puff-sleeve trend is one of my favourite trends to take off this summer. With a light and airy edge that will have you feeling feminine and fancy, this pretty detail can be spotted on all of the chicest dresses and blouses this season. To tick off another regency-inspired trend, shop a style that features intricate embroidery or spring florals, both of which have also seen interest spike in the past 60 days according to influencer-led shopping platform LTK.

Poppy Nash wears a puff sleeve dress.

(Image credit: @poppynash)

Influencer wears a puff sleeve dress.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

SHOP THE PUFF SLEEVE TREND:

Annina - Slate Blue
Rixo
Annina Dress

This pretty blue shade is having a moment this season.

Puff-Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Blouse

Style with jeans or wear with linen trousers.

dress
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress

This cherry red shade looks chic with cream and black accessories.

2. PEARLS

Influencer wears peal earrings.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: The pearl jewellery trend is big news this season. With a summery energy, this pretty trend feel totally at home when worn with draping summer dresses and relaxed linen staples—but looks equally elegant paired with dramatic gowns and high-neck blouses.

Influencer wears a peal necklace.

(Image credit: @thatsaleaf)

Influencer wears a pearl anklet.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

SHOP THE PEARL JEWELLERY TREND:

Gold Vermeil Nura Irregular Pearl Mixed Necklace 46cm/18' - Pearl
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Nura Irregular Pearl Mixed Necklace 46cm/18' - Pearl

Layer this up with other necklaces or style on its own.

earrings
Edge of Ember
Ocean Recycled 18ct Gold-Plated Freshwater Pearl Earrings

This pretty earrings are perfect for summer styling.

Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace
COS
Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace

This sculptural design is destined to sell out.

3. BALLET FLATS

Influencer wears ballet flats.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: There's no denying it—it's going to be a flat shoe summer. Up there with mary janes and loafers, ballet flats are asserting themselves as one of the most important flat shoe trends of the season. Wear with a puff-sleeve dress for a regency-inspired silhouette, or style with a baggy jean for a very 2024 look.

Influencer wears ballet flats.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Influencer wears ballet flats.

(Image credit: @livpurvis)

SHOP THE BALLET FLATS TREND:

flats
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

These also come in a dark beige shade.

Barbara Ballet Flat
Reformation
Barbara Ballet Flat

These elegant flats will enliven any outfit.

flats
Marks & Spencer
Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps

These are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

4. ELONGATED CUFFS

Influencer wears dress with elongated sleeves

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: This refined clothing detail always adds an elevated and elegant energy into any outfit. Offering a slight hint of drama in a really wearable way, the elongated cuff trend is on the up right now and I'm buying into it.

Influencer wears a blouse with elongated cuffs

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Influencer wears a top with elongated cuffs.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

SHOP THE ELONGATED CUFFS TREND:

dress
Reformation
Halia Dress

This elegant dress also comes in white.

dress
Gauge81
Naha Wrap-Effect Silk Mini Shirt Dress

Style with knee high boots or a pointed-toe heel.

Hoare Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Liberowe
Hoare Gathered Cotton-Poplin Shirt

White cotton dresses are set to be a major trend this summer/

5. BUSTIER CORSET

Influencer wears a bustier corset.

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: Offering just as much drama as their regency-era counter parts, 2024's bustier corset trend lends your looks a sharp silhouette and polished effect. Rapidly gaining popularity, LTK found that searches for corsets are up by 74% in the past 60 days. Style over—or under, flowing dress for a Bridgerton-approved take on the growing trend.

Influencer wears a corset.

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Influencer styles a corset

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

SHOP BUSTIER CORSETS HERE:

corset
House of CB
Genevieve Corseted Satin Top

This also comes in black.

Corset Top in Antique White
Victoria Beckham
Corset Top in Antique White

Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

Corset Top
Rozie Corsets
Corset Top

The two-tone detail elevated the feel of this classic design.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

