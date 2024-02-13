People in London Will Live In These Classic, Anti-Trend Outfits This Spring

Like anywhere else in the world, London has its own identity which infiltrates into everything, from its food to its music scene. Of course, this is Who What Wear, so what we're most interested in is the fashion and how the capital influences the wardrobes of its inhabitants (many of whom, I might add, are very chic indeed).

Walk down any given London street and you'll see a broad spectrum of outfits, which is one thing that makes London culture so rich—it's unique and varied, which is something we should always celebrate. However, there are garments that feel more intrinsically "London" than others, and while some might sound cliché, there is merit in many of them. These are pieces I see regularly when I'm in the centre, worn by women who absolutely know how to put together an elevated outfit.

Thinking more about these city staples, I thought it interesting how, when they come together, they create classic London outfits—looks that encapsulate the Brit capital's essence. As someone who always wants to dress more timelessly, I've assembled seven elegant looks that feel so London, but would also look chic everywhere you live. Forming a capsule wardrobe of sorts, scroll on to see the classic London outfits that caught my eye.

7 Classic London Outfits to Re-Create This Spring

1. Blazer + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: When it comes to classic London outfit combinations, they don't ring more true than this look. Compromising of a relaxed-fit blazer (more often than not a black blazer), a pair of timeless straight-leg blue jeans and loafer—the London-girl spring footwear of choice—this is an ensemble I see countless times each day on the streets of the capital yet, somehow, it never loses its appeal.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer £229 SHOP NOW This will never, ever date. That's a WWW guarantee.

H&M Straight High Jeans £45 SHOP NOW A new H&M jean to try.

COS Chunky Leather Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW I know I'd get the wear of these, from now until June.

2. Tailored Set + Slingbacks

Style Notes: Perhaps it has something to do with the heritage of Savile Row, a mere stone's throw from the city's centre, but London style has long been synonymous with tailoring. This is something I see day-in, day-out (as already stated above when discussing blazers). However, now that we're heading into the warmer months, I just know we'll be seeing more and more of tailored waistcoat co-ords this season, as we annually do in London.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Knickerbocker Yarn-Effect Vest £90 SHOP NOW Try wearing this with jeans and pencil skirts also.

Massimo Dutti Darted Flecked Wool Blend Trousers £100 SHOP NOW If you're petite like me, you'll want to have your tailor on standby to hem these for you—like its sister brand, Zara, Massimo Dutti trousers come up long (which, I appreciate, it great for tall women).

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £110 SHOP NOW A classic shoe style if I've ever seen one.

3. Cashmere Jumper + Miniskirt + Knee Boots

Style Notes: The miniskirt is another item loaded with British heritage, having been invented right here in the '60s. Of course, you'll see them worn all over Europe and beyond but, although we might not always have the weather for them, miniskirts are a staple in the wardrobes of many London women. More likely to be found styled with knee-high boots or loafers than spindly heels these days, Kim Turkington's ensemble—complete with a cosy and roomy cashmere knit—perfectly demonstrates how to style a miniskirt, the London way.

Shop the Look:

H&M Cashmere-Blend Jumper £140 SHOP NOW H&M's cashmere sells like hotcakes—I know this beige knit will follow suit.

& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt £57 SHOP NOW This will wear just as well with slingbacks and a blazer as it will trainers and a sweatshirt.

Staud Wally Leather Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW These also come in tan suede.

4. Jumper + Jeans + Suede Tote

Style Notes: If it wasn't already clear, jeans are at the heart of many a classic London outfit. However, this look is less about the jeans and more about their colour. Even with the risk of getting your clothes mucky on your commute, I see more all-white outfits in London than anywhere else, and not merely in summer-dress form. Lois Sterling's combination of a white knit, white jean and brown suede bag feels so fresh and current, but, still, classic all at once.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti 100% cashmere crew neck sweater £149 SHOP NOW I really rate the quality of Massimo Dutti knitwear.

Toteme Barrel high-rise straight-leg organic jeans £220 £156 SHOP NOW I've heard great things about the fit of these jeans.

Khaite Lotus Medium Suede Tote £2450 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous brown hue.

5. Trench Coat + Cardigan + Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: You were probably thinking I had made the gravest of oversights in failing to mention the trench coat but, rest assured, its influence is still very felt in London, and I can't imagine that ever not being the case. Easy to throw on over top of any spring look as extra insurance should it rain (which we all know is fairly likely in London). Utterly timeless and elegant, whether you buy yours from Burberry or Arket, know it'll serve you well in your capsule, whether you live in London or elsewhere. Pairing it with wide-leg trousers and a cardigan only makes the piece feel more Brit-centric.

Shop the Look:

Arket Garment-Dyed Trench Coat £199 SHOP NOW Arket has some of the best trenches on the high street.

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Knit Cardigan with Pockets £60 SHOP NOW This will serve you well during the inevitable cold snap we'll have this spring.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW These come in a handful of chic colours and in Reformation's extended sizing, too.

6. Leather Jacket + Tube Dress + Mary Janes

Style Notes: The leather jacket is deeply rooted in British fashion and has been adopted by many people and aesthetics along the way. Right now, it's a staple amongst the London style set, who wear it with everything from leggings to tailoring, skirts to dresses. Look for elongated biker shapes for modern appeal. Finish with mary jane flats for an outfit that screams 2024.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW The coolest leather jacket by a mile.

Skims Fits Everybody Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress £88 SHOP NOW A handful of our editors own this dress and they always say how great they feel when they wear it.

The Row Boheme Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £960 SHOP NOW I would really love to own these flat shoes.

7. Oxford Shirt + Jeans

Style Notes: You might think that the Oxford shirt was created in, well, Oxford, but you'd be wrong. It was actually conceived in Scotland by a tailoring company who named a series of shirts after the country's most prestigious universities in an attempt to cement their credibility. I know, right—sounds like modern-day marketing. The idea worked and soon the Oxford shirt infiltrated the business world in London, becoming favoured by bankers and the such like. Now, however, the blue button-down is a universal favourite amongst fashion people who have adopted it their own and wear it all over the capital, not exclusively but highly likely with jeans.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Just as versatile as any white shirt.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW If you're looking for the perfect slouchy jean, you've just found it.