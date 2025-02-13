Suki Waterhouse Just Wore Trainers With Tights—Our Whole Team Is Now Divided
Some tights-and-shoe pairings feel like a match made in heaven—knee-high boots and semi-sheer tights, for example, are a time-tested duo. Others, however, continue to spark debate among fashion circles. Tights and open-toe sandals, though a red carpet staple, remain a rare sight in everyday wardrobes. Another divisive combination? Tights paired with trainers.
While opinions in our team are mixed, one fashion insider who firmly embraces the look is model and singer Suki Waterhouse. Stepping out amid the whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, Waterhouse styled an embroidered leather trench coat, sleek black sunglasses, and an oversized scarf. Yet, as striking as these elements were, they weren’t what stole the show. Instead, it was her unexpected choice of footwear—trainers worn with tights—that truly caught my attention.
Eschewing the predictable Nike or Adidas picks, Waterhouse instead opted for a pair of vibrant orange and pink Kurt Geiger Islington Trainers (£159). Tapping into the colourful trainer trend that has been gaining momentum for months, her choice injected a playful contrast into her winter ensemble with minimal effort.
Though an unconventional pairing, Waterhouse’s tights-and-trainers combination offered both comfort and practicality—ideal for the demands of Fashion Week—while also adding a fresh, unexpected lift to her heavier cold-weather look.
Convincing a number of the Who What Wear staffers that this combination is worth another look in, read on to discover our edit of the best tights and trainers below.
SHOP TIGHTS AND TRAINERS HERE:
These high-waisted tights also come in five other shades.
These light beige trainers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style these with simple trainers or wear with a sleek, knee-high boot.
Adidas' Taekwondo trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
These feature a firm support design for a comfortable fit.
The snake-print design gives these such an elevated finish.
Style with a pretty mini or pair with a long-line dress for a full-coverage effect.
I always come back to Swedish Stockings for their chic, high-quality collection/
Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
