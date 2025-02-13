Suki Waterhouse Just Wore Trainers With Tights—Our Whole Team Is Now Divided

Some tights-and-shoe pairings feel like a match made in heaven—knee-high boots and semi-sheer tights, for example, are a time-tested duo. Others, however, continue to spark debate among fashion circles. Tights and open-toe sandals, though a red carpet staple, remain a rare sight in everyday wardrobes. Another divisive combination? Tights paired with trainers.

While opinions in our team are mixed, one fashion insider who firmly embraces the look is model and singer Suki Waterhouse. Stepping out amid the whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, Waterhouse styled an embroidered leather trench coat, sleek black sunglasses, and an oversized scarf. Yet, as striking as these elements were, they weren’t what stole the show. Instead, it was her unexpected choice of footwear—trainers worn with tights—that truly caught my attention.

Eschewing the predictable Nike or Adidas picks, Waterhouse instead opted for a pair of vibrant orange and pink Kurt Geiger Islington Trainers (£159). Tapping into the colourful trainer trend that has been gaining momentum for months, her choice injected a playful contrast into her winter ensemble with minimal effort.

Though an unconventional pairing, Waterhouse’s tights-and-trainers combination offered both comfort and practicality—ideal for the demands of Fashion Week—while also adding a fresh, unexpected lift to her heavier cold-weather look.

Convincing a number of the Who What Wear staffers that this combination is worth another look in, read on to discover our edit of the best tights and trainers below.

