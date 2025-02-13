Suki Waterhouse Just Wore Trainers With Tights—Our Whole Team Is Now Divided

Some tights-and-shoe pairings feel like a match made in heaven—knee-high boots and semi-sheer tights, for example, are a time-tested duo. Others, however, continue to spark debate among fashion circles. Tights and open-toe sandals, though a red carpet staple, remain a rare sight in everyday wardrobes. Another divisive combination? Tights paired with trainers.

While opinions in our team are mixed, one fashion insider who firmly embraces the look is model and singer Suki Waterhouse. Stepping out amid the whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, Waterhouse styled an embroidered leather trench coat, sleek black sunglasses, and an oversized scarf. Yet, as striking as these elements were, they weren’t what stole the show. Instead, it was her unexpected choice of footwear—trainers worn with tights—that truly caught my attention.

Eschewing the predictable Nike or Adidas picks, Waterhouse instead opted for a pair of vibrant orange and pink Kurt Geiger Islington Trainers (£159). Tapping into the colourful trainer trend that has been gaining momentum for months, her choice injected a playful contrast into her winter ensemble with minimal effort.

Though an unconventional pairing, Waterhouse’s tights-and-trainers combination offered both comfort and practicality—ideal for the demands of Fashion Week—while also adding a fresh, unexpected lift to her heavier cold-weather look.

Convincing a number of the Who What Wear staffers that this combination is worth another look in, read on to discover our edit of the best tights and trainers below.

SHOP TIGHTS AND TRAINERS HERE:

The Eighty Contour Opaque Tights Black
Heist
The Eighty Contour Opaque Tights Black

These high-waisted tights also come in five other shades.

Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers

These light beige trainers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Calzedonia, Sheer Effect Opaque Tights
Calzedonia
Sheer Effect Opaque Tights

Style these with simple trainers or wear with a sleek, knee-high boot.

Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers
Adidas
Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers

Adidas' Taekwondo trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

2-Pack 20 Denier Tights
H&M
2-Pack 20 Denier Tights

These come in sizes XS—3XL.

kurtgeiger,

Kurt Geiger
Islington Sneaker

Shop the style that Waterhouse loves.

2pk 20 Denier Firm Support Sheer Tights
Marks & Spencer
2pk 20 Denier Firm Support Sheer Tights

These feature a firm support design for a comfortable fit.

Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers

The snake-print design gives these such an elevated finish.

Utterly Opaque Tights
Free People
Utterly Opaque Tights

Style with a pretty mini or pair with a long-line dress for a full-coverage effect.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Svea Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Svea Premium Tights

I always come back to Swedish Stockings for their chic, high-quality collection/

Samba Lt Nubuck and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Samba Lt Nubuck and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

