They May Be Small, But These 6 Stylish Trends Will Still Be Big News in 2025

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in Features

We are tantalisingly close to 2025, and while the new year signals a clean slate in many ways, fashion isn't always necessarily one of them. The trends that are big this side of the 31st won't disappear at the stroke of midnight, replaced by even fresher looks; inevitably some of what we're seeing now and will come with us into the next 365 days. And while this will apply to all of the main trend headliners, it's also true for the smaller microtrends we've seen bubbling up recently.

What is a microtrend? This is what we like to call looks and pieces that are distilled down from bigger trends of the season, resulting in these smaller off-shoot trends. An example of this might be the top-to-toe leopard print outfits that we saw on the runways—while it's rare to see someone wearing such a look, how the trend is being worn in real life is often a microtrend. In this instance, this could be the leopard print bags I've seen so much of on the streets of London lately.

While some might argue that microtrends have a shorter shelf life than more classic fashion items, this might be true, but I find them to be an effective way of cherrypicking the latest trends that work for you without having to overly commit. Plus, if you choose pieces because you genuinely love them and not just because you think they'll make you look trendy for a while, you're likely to want to wear them for years to come.

The microtrends we see at any given time often change with the seasons, and while we're about to leap into another year, when we land, we'll still find ourselves in winter. So, I thought I'd take a closer look at what fashion people are wearing to bring you a selection of chic winter 2025 microtrends that will feel just as current come January. Scroll on to see them.

6 Winter 2025 Microtrends That Will Make Your January Outfits Feel Fresh and New

1. Brown Leather Skirts

Winter Microtrends 2025

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Brown has been one of the biggest colour trend of the past year, and I don't see that changing in 2025 either. We've seen the hue take on a variety of different forms across the seasons and now, in the throws of winter, there's a fresh update to consider. Enter the leather skirt, which many will consider to be a staple of the colder months. Now, I'm seeing fashion people all over trade in (or at least pause wearing) their black styles in favour of rich brown hues. The market? Well, it's just as infatuated.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt
M&S Collection
Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt

The glossy texture of this skirt makes it look so high end.

Leather Midi Skirt
Toteme
Leather Midi Skirt

This leather looks so buttery soft.

John Lewis Leather Pencil Skirt
John Lewis
Leather Pencil Skirt

This pencil skirt will look gorgeous paired with a soft grey cashmere jumper.

High-Rise Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Norma Kamali
High-Rise Faux Leather Midi Skirt

The full silhouette creates a pretty shape on the body.

2. Skinny Knit Scarves

Winter Microtrends 2025

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: Of all the items I wore in the early Noughts, the one that received the most airtime was undoubtedly my skinny knit scarf; I wore that thing until it was foundation-stained beyond repair. And now, for winter 2025, it joins the ranks of other Y2K trends that have come back in a significant way.

Shop the Trend:

Skinny Hole-Knit Scarf
H&M
Skinny Hole-Knit Scarf

This also comes in a black hue.

Wool Scarf
Miu Miu
Wool Scarf

And this, a burgundy red.

Topshop Seb Skinny Scarf in Yellow
Topshop
Seb Skinny Scarf in Yellow

Use this to breathe a new lease of life into your dark coats.

Fluffy-Knit Scarf
H&M
Fluffy-Knit Scarf

This isn't knitted, but it was too cute not to include.

3. Rugby Shirts

Winter Microtrends 2025

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Sports-inspired clothing was a big trend on the spring/summer 2025 runways, and we're already seeing fashion people channel this by way of winter-friendly, long-sleeve rugby jumpers. Preppy but also cool, those in the know are wearing theirs with light-wash jeans, loafers and chunky socks. I'll do the same, then.

Shop the Trend

By Anthropologie Stripe Rugby Shirt
Anthropologie
Stripe Rugby Shirt

Make like the model and wear with a pleated skirt to commit to the aesthetic.

Striped Cropped Jersey Rugby Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Striped Cropped Jersey Rugby Shirt

According to Lyst, searches for Ralph Lauren polo shirts are up 70% month on month.

Rugby Tunic Layer
FP Movement
Rugby Tunic Layer

It doesn't get more classic than navy and white stripes.

Striped Jersey Rugby Shirt
COS
Striped Jersey Rugby Shirt

A gorgeous colour.

4. '80s Earrings

Winter Microtrends 2025

(Image credit: @joannacoops)

Style Notes: In winter, you're often so bundled up or reluctant to take your coat off that you rarely see the outfit underneath. On the days where this is likely or you simply don't have time to pour in the effort, just add a pair of bold and statement, '80s-style gold stud earrings and you'll instantly look put-together and polished.

Shop the Trend

Silver Earrings in Drop Shape
THOMAS SABO
Silver Earrings in Drop Shape

These also come in silver if that's more your palette.

14ct Gold-Plated Lori Stud Earrings
Martha Calvo
14ct Gold-Plated Lori Stud Earrings

A refined take on knot earrings.

Christian Dior Gold-Plated Clip Earrings
SUSAN CAPLAN VINTAGE
Christian Dior Gold-Plated Clip Earrings

These are actually from the '80s!

Ripple Stud Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Ripple Stud Earrings in 18ct Gold Plated

So pretty, they deserve to be worn exclusively with updos.

5. White Tights

Winter Microtrends 2025

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: Tights are trending right now, which is excellent if you're perpetually cold like I am. While I'll never, ever part with my black opaques, stylish types are convincing me to try a different colour and, after hours of research, I can conclude that white is the shade of note right now. Look for full white tights or ease into the microtrend with a lace iteration.

Shop the Trend

Freja Ribbed Wool Tights
Swedish Stockings
Freja Ribbed Wool Tights

The wool fabrication will make these tights extra toasty.

Patterned Fishnet Tights
H&M
Patterned Fishnet Tights

So pretty.

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

I own these in black, and they're the most comfortable tights I've ever worn.

Out From Under Maude Lace Tights
Out From Under
Out From Under Maude Lace Tights

Lace tights are another key hosiery trend.

6. Asymmetric Cardigans

Winter Microtrends 2025

(Image credit: @indiraci)

Style Notes: Sometimes it's a small update to a core wardrobe staple that can have the most impact, and that's definitely true of the slew of asymmetric cardigans that we're currently seeing on the market. A chic-looking detail that instantly tells people you're fashionable because you've chosen it instead of the status quo, who knew the positioning of a few little buttons could yield so much power.

Shop the Trend

Asymmetric Cardigan
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Cardigan

The black and white colour blocking here is stunning.

Asymmetric Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Asymmetric Knit Cardigan

The gold buttons make this look even more polished.

Mango Bonchini Asymmetric Knit Cardigan, Off White
Mango
Mango Bonchini Asymmetric Knit Cardigan

I'm very into this fold-over neckline.

Brown Asymmetric Button Up Cardigan
River Island
Brown Asymmetric Button Up Cardigan

An asymmetric cardigan in the season's biggest colour trend.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Latest in Trends
Jennifer Fisher
I'm a Jewelry Designer—These Are the 7 Chic Staples I Can't Stop Wearing
Fashion influencer @mimixn in New York City wearing a chic winter outfit styled with a puffer jacket.
4 Polished Ways NYC Girls Style Puffer Jackets
French woman wearing a leather blazer
7 Fancy Items French Women Are Wearing Out at Night
A collage of images showcasing ways to wear velvet this winter.
3 Non-Holiday Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter
a collage of fashion influencer outfit images featuring the rich-looking winter coat colors
Espresso! Oxblood! Navy! 6 Non-Black Coat Colors That Look So Expensive
woman wearing pillbox hat
New Yorkers Are Early Adopters of Winter Trends—7 Things I've Seen Already
Latest in Feature
Ariana Grande wearing a pair of T-strap Khaite pumps on Instagram
The Retro Shoe Trend Early Adopters Will Pause Their Classic Pumps For
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey Is Dancing Through a Spectacular Year
Maya Thomas Most Wanted
I'm Kicking Off 2025 With an Elite Beauty Routine—30 Finds I Can't Wait to Start Using
Taryn Delanie Smith
How Taryn Delanie Smith Evolved From Pageant Queen to Viral Content Creator
Luxury fashion
8 Designer Buys That Have Reached Cult Status Among Fashion Insiders This Year
holiday
The Most Wanted Holiday Fun House Is Here