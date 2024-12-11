They May Be Small, But These 6 Stylish Trends Will Still Be Big News in 2025
We are tantalisingly close to 2025, and while the new year signals a clean slate in many ways, fashion isn't always necessarily one of them. The trends that are big this side of the 31st won't disappear at the stroke of midnight, replaced by even fresher looks; inevitably some of what we're seeing now and will come with us into the next 365 days. And while this will apply to all of the main trend headliners, it's also true for the smaller microtrends we've seen bubbling up recently.
What is a microtrend? This is what we like to call looks and pieces that are distilled down from bigger trends of the season, resulting in these smaller off-shoot trends. An example of this might be the top-to-toe leopard print outfits that we saw on the runways—while it's rare to see someone wearing such a look, how the trend is being worn in real life is often a microtrend. In this instance, this could be the leopard print bags I've seen so much of on the streets of London lately.
While some might argue that microtrends have a shorter shelf life than more classic fashion items, this might be true, but I find them to be an effective way of cherrypicking the latest trends that work for you without having to overly commit. Plus, if you choose pieces because you genuinely love them and not just because you think they'll make you look trendy for a while, you're likely to want to wear them for years to come.
The microtrends we see at any given time often change with the seasons, and while we're about to leap into another year, when we land, we'll still find ourselves in winter. So, I thought I'd take a closer look at what fashion people are wearing to bring you a selection of chic winter 2025 microtrends that will feel just as current come January. Scroll on to see them.
6 Winter 2025 Microtrends That Will Make Your January Outfits Feel Fresh and New
1. Brown Leather Skirts
Style Notes: Brown has been one of the biggest colour trend of the past year, and I don't see that changing in 2025 either. We've seen the hue take on a variety of different forms across the seasons and now, in the throws of winter, there's a fresh update to consider. Enter the leather skirt, which many will consider to be a staple of the colder months. Now, I'm seeing fashion people all over trade in (or at least pause wearing) their black styles in favour of rich brown hues. The market? Well, it's just as infatuated.
2. Skinny Knit Scarves
Style Notes: Of all the items I wore in the early Noughts, the one that received the most airtime was undoubtedly my skinny knit scarf; I wore that thing until it was foundation-stained beyond repair. And now, for winter 2025, it joins the ranks of other Y2K trends that have come back in a significant way.
3. Rugby Shirts
Style Notes: Sports-inspired clothing was a big trend on the spring/summer 2025 runways, and we're already seeing fashion people channel this by way of winter-friendly, long-sleeve rugby jumpers. Preppy but also cool, those in the know are wearing theirs with light-wash jeans, loafers and chunky socks. I'll do the same, then.
4. '80s Earrings
Style Notes: In winter, you're often so bundled up or reluctant to take your coat off that you rarely see the outfit underneath. On the days where this is likely or you simply don't have time to pour in the effort, just add a pair of bold and statement, '80s-style gold stud earrings and you'll instantly look put-together and polished.
5. White Tights
Style Notes: Tights are trending right now, which is excellent if you're perpetually cold like I am. While I'll never, ever part with my black opaques, stylish types are convincing me to try a different colour and, after hours of research, I can conclude that white is the shade of note right now. Look for full white tights or ease into the microtrend with a lace iteration.
6. Asymmetric Cardigans
Style Notes: Sometimes it's a small update to a core wardrobe staple that can have the most impact, and that's definitely true of the slew of asymmetric cardigans that we're currently seeing on the market. A chic-looking detail that instantly tells people you're fashionable because you've chosen it instead of the status quo, who knew the positioning of a few little buttons could yield so much power.
