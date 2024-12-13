Suddenly the Chicest People I Know Are Elevating Their Outfits With This £8 Accessory

Recently I've been paying special attention to a part of my wardrobe that used to go unnoticed. Tucked away at the back of my underwear drawer, tights were an afterthought—until now. This season I've become suddenly obsessed with tights of every sort.

It started with the colourful tights my colleagues have been wearing and the fishnet styles I’ve spotted on my favourite celebrities. But lately, it’s the pretty lace tights that are catching my eye and sparking my fascination.

There's a sudden surge in the popularity of lace tights, and it isn’t just in my head. Google Trends confirms an uptick in searches, and my Instagram feed is awash with posts showcasing these chic hosiery styles. While it might feel like it came out of nowhere, the signs have been there for a while.

Sheer and lacy garments have been making waves for months. Think back to the summer, when lace-trim skirts were staples, or autumn when lacy blouses started trending. Combine that with the rising interest in colourful and patterned pairs, and it was only a matter of time before lace tights emerged as one of the standout styles of the season.

A little eccentric yet undeniably chic, these tights feel simultaneously feminine and vaguely gothic—either energy of which can be played up or down depending on your styling. Take Dua Lipa who, for instance, recently paired hers with an all-black look, letting the intricate pattern add drama to her outfit in an uncomplicated but impactful way.

It’s not just Dua. Actor Zoe Saldana was also spotted styling a pair this month, wearing hers with a feather-embellished jumper and skirt. She leaned into a gothic vibe with an all-black ensemble, using her lace tights to elevate the simple but striking outfit. Instantly exaggerating any outfit, these are a great styling tool to keep in your back pocket during the winter months.

As the coldest months are only just getting started, I expect to see a lot more of this trend to come, and the good news is that it's one of the most affordable trends I've found this season. With prices starting at £8, this has to be one of the most affordable ways to energise your winter wardrobe.

Read on to discover our edit of the best lace tights below

