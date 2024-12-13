Suddenly the Chicest People I Know Are Elevating Their Outfits With This £8 Accessory

Recently I've been paying special attention to a part of my wardrobe that used to go unnoticed. Tucked away at the back of my underwear drawer, tights were an afterthought—until now. This season I've become suddenly obsessed with tights of every sort.

It started with the colourful tights my colleagues have been wearing and the fishnet styles I’ve spotted on my favourite celebrities. But lately, it’s the pretty lace tights that are catching my eye and sparking my fascination.

There's a sudden surge in the popularity of lace tights, and it isn’t just in my head. Google Trends confirms an uptick in searches, and my Instagram feed is awash with posts showcasing these chic hosiery styles. While it might feel like it came out of nowhere, the signs have been there for a while.

Sheer and lacy garments have been making waves for months. Think back to the summer, when lace-trim skirts were staples, or autumn when lacy blouses started trending. Combine that with the rising interest in colourful and patterned pairs, and it was only a matter of time before lace tights emerged as one of the standout styles of the season.

A little eccentric yet undeniably chic, these tights feel simultaneously feminine and vaguely gothic—either energy of which can be played up or down depending on your styling. Take Dua Lipa who, for instance, recently paired hers with an all-black look, letting the intricate pattern add drama to her outfit in an uncomplicated but impactful way.

It’s not just Dua. Actor Zoe Saldana was also spotted styling a pair this month, wearing hers with a feather-embellished jumper and skirt. She leaned into a gothic vibe with an all-black ensemble, using her lace tights to elevate the simple but striking outfit. Instantly exaggerating any outfit, these are a great styling tool to keep in your back pocket during the winter months.

As the coldest months are only just getting started, I expect to see a lot more of this trend to come, and the good news is that it's one of the most affordable trends I've found this season. With prices starting at £8, this has to be one of the most affordable ways to energise your winter wardrobe.

Read on to discover our edit of the best lace tights below

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LACE TIGHTS HERE:

Bow Fishnet Opaque Tights
Pour Moi
Bow Fishnet Opaque Tights

These pretty tights are perfect for festive season styling.

Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights

While I'm a big fan of the red, these also come in four other shades.

Asos Design White Lace Tights
Asos
White Lace Tights

Style with a white dress or skirt for a fresh winter look.

Calzedonia, Floral Lace Fabric Tights
Calzedonia
Floral Lace Fabric Tights

Lace tights are such an easy way to elevate your evening style.

Asos Design Floral Lace Tights in Black
ASOS
Floral Lace Tights in Black

Do it like Dua Lipa and style your lace tights with an all-black ensemble.

20 Denier Black Floral Lace Tights | Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
20 Denier Black Floral Lace Tights

These are such a fun alternative to plain tights for party season.

Black Lace Pattern Tights 1 Pack
Next
Black Lace Pattern Tights 1 Pack

Style these with heels and a miniskirt or wear them with loafers and a midi to bring them into the day.

Honor Lace Stockings - White
Peppermayo
Honor Lace Stockings

These also come in black.

Out From Under Maude Lace Tights
Out From Under
Maude Lace Tights

Shop these while they're on sale.

Tights in Mesh
Lindex
Tights in Mesh

Give your styling a festive edge.

