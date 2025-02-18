Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk Just Wore the '90s Tights-and-Shoe Pairing That Always Looks Chic

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If there are two celebrities whose style I’d happily take inspiration from, it has to be Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk. While they move in different circles, both have an undeniable knack for curating sleek, elegant outfits and filling their wardrobes with enviable, timeless pieces.

Though their personal styles differ in key ways, whenever I spot a crossover between them, I know I’ve stumbled upon something special. And this week, that moment arrived in the form of a chic, cold-weather pairing that I’ll always have a soft spot for—simple black tights styled with sleek court shoes.

Pamela Anderson wears tights with court shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Channelling ‘90s-inspired elegance, Anderson embraced the look with another decade-defining staple—a silky skirt. Adding a relaxed twist, she layered on a chunky knit, striking that balance between classy and effortless. Sticking to a a palette of green tones, the look felt directional thanks to its colour choice but also very considered due to how she styled it.

Hosk, on the other hand, leaned into her signature polished aesthetic. She styled her tights with square-toe pointed heels, adding a refined edge to her look. Her outfit followed a considered, minimalist approach—a knitted cardigan paired with a matching mini skirt, accessorised with a black handbag, chocolate-brown leather gloves and deep inky sunglasses. The result? A masterclass in modern, pared-back sophistication.

Elsa Hosk wears tights and court shoes.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

A staple of every fashion person’s wardrobe throughout the ‘90s, this timeless tights-and-heels combo is long overdue for a comeback. And with Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk already leading the charge, it’s only a matter of time before we see it everywhere, including Fashion Month.

To shop the two-piece trend that’s already in their style rotation, read on to discover our edit of the best tights and court shoes below.

SHOP TIGHTS AND COURT SHOES:

The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black
Heist
The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black

Style with a black court shoe for a '90s finish or pair with a pretty mary jane.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
H&M
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

Be quick—this is selling quickly.

Calzedonia, 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

I always come back to Calzedonia for their classic black tights.

Reador 50 Bow-Detailed Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Reador 50 Bow-Detailed Suede Pumps

These also come in a vivid red shade.

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
Marks & Spencer
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights

These come in a 3-pack, so they're great for stocking up on.

85 Patent-Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
85 Patent-Leather Pumps

The glossy, patent leather finish gives these a sleek, elevated edge.

Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

These also come in nine other shades.

Stiletto Heel Shoes
ZARA
Stiletto Heel Shoes

Classic black stilettos are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Opaque Wool-Blend Tights
COS
Opaque Wool-Blend Tights

These thick tights will keep you cosy as we close out winter.

Pointed Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes

Pointed-toe heels will always give your look a polished edge.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸