Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk Just Wore the '90s Tights-and-Shoe Pairing That Always Looks Chic

If there are two celebrities whose style I’d happily take inspiration from, it has to be Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk. While they move in different circles, both have an undeniable knack for curating sleek, elegant outfits and filling their wardrobes with enviable, timeless pieces.

Though their personal styles differ in key ways, whenever I spot a crossover between them, I know I’ve stumbled upon something special. And this week, that moment arrived in the form of a chic, cold-weather pairing that I’ll always have a soft spot for—simple black tights styled with sleek court shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Channelling ‘90s-inspired elegance, Anderson embraced the look with another decade-defining staple—a silky skirt. Adding a relaxed twist, she layered on a chunky knit, striking that balance between classy and effortless. Sticking to a a palette of green tones, the look felt directional thanks to its colour choice but also very considered due to how she styled it.

Hosk, on the other hand, leaned into her signature polished aesthetic. She styled her tights with square-toe pointed heels, adding a refined edge to her look. Her outfit followed a considered, minimalist approach—a knitted cardigan paired with a matching mini skirt, accessorised with a black handbag, chocolate-brown leather gloves and deep inky sunglasses. The result? A masterclass in modern, pared-back sophistication.

A staple of every fashion person’s wardrobe throughout the ‘90s, this timeless tights-and-heels combo is long overdue for a comeback. And with Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk already leading the charge, it’s only a matter of time before we see it everywhere, including Fashion Month.

To shop the two-piece trend that’s already in their style rotation, read on to discover our edit of the best tights and court shoes below.

SHOP TIGHTS AND COURT SHOES:

Heist The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black £30 SHOP NOW Style with a black court shoe for a '90s finish or pair with a pretty mary jane.

H&M Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW Be quick—this is selling quickly.

Calzedonia 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £10 SHOP NOW I always come back to Calzedonia for their classic black tights.

Manolo Blahnik Reador 50 Bow-Detailed Suede Pumps £715 SHOP NOW These also come in a vivid red shade.

Marks & Spencer 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights £8 SHOP NOW These come in a 3-pack, so they're great for stocking up on.

Gianvito Rossi 85 Patent-Leather Pumps £690 SHOP NOW The glossy, patent leather finish gives these a sleek, elevated edge.

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights £29 SHOP NOW These also come in nine other shades.

ZARA Stiletto Heel Shoes £28 SHOP NOW Classic black stilettos are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

COS Opaque Wool-Blend Tights £17 SHOP NOW These thick tights will keep you cosy as we close out winter.