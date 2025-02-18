Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk Just Wore the '90s Tights-and-Shoe Pairing That Always Looks Chic
If there are two celebrities whose style I’d happily take inspiration from, it has to be Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk. While they move in different circles, both have an undeniable knack for curating sleek, elegant outfits and filling their wardrobes with enviable, timeless pieces.
Though their personal styles differ in key ways, whenever I spot a crossover between them, I know I’ve stumbled upon something special. And this week, that moment arrived in the form of a chic, cold-weather pairing that I’ll always have a soft spot for—simple black tights styled with sleek court shoes.
Channelling ‘90s-inspired elegance, Anderson embraced the look with another decade-defining staple—a silky skirt. Adding a relaxed twist, she layered on a chunky knit, striking that balance between classy and effortless. Sticking to a a palette of green tones, the look felt directional thanks to its colour choice but also very considered due to how she styled it.
Hosk, on the other hand, leaned into her signature polished aesthetic. She styled her tights with square-toe pointed heels, adding a refined edge to her look. Her outfit followed a considered, minimalist approach—a knitted cardigan paired with a matching mini skirt, accessorised with a black handbag, chocolate-brown leather gloves and deep inky sunglasses. The result? A masterclass in modern, pared-back sophistication.
A staple of every fashion person’s wardrobe throughout the ‘90s, this timeless tights-and-heels combo is long overdue for a comeback. And with Pamela Anderson and Elsa Hosk already leading the charge, it’s only a matter of time before we see it everywhere, including Fashion Month.
To shop the two-piece trend that’s already in their style rotation, read on to discover our edit of the best tights and court shoes below.
SHOP TIGHTS AND COURT SHOES:
Style with a black court shoe for a '90s finish or pair with a pretty mary jane.
I always come back to Calzedonia for their classic black tights.
These come in a 3-pack, so they're great for stocking up on.
The glossy, patent leather finish gives these a sleek, elevated edge.
Classic black stilettos are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
