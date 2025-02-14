I'm Calling It: These Classic Flats Are Set to Be the Most Stylish Shoes of 2025 (and Kendall and Hailey Agree)

It’s hard to believe we’re already two months into 2025; the thought that 2000 was a quarter of a century ago feels almost surreal. What’s even more astonishing is that less than 8 weeks into this new year, multiple celebrities are already heralding a particular shoe as the definitive style of the year.

Recently, fashion icons Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted in L.A. wearing The Row's Canal Loafers. Whether it was a stylish coincidence or a deliberate collaboration, they rocked these elegant flats with crisp white socks and baggy, wide-leg jeans. To finish off their looks, Bieber chose a distressed leather jacket and a slouchy bag, while Jenner opted for a red jumper and a leather shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner wears a red sweater, black shoulder bag, black jeans, white socks, and black The Row loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row epitomises the essence of low-key luxury, with a commitment to designs that boast a timeless aesthetic and enduring relevance. It’s no surprise that both Jenner and Bieber, renowned for their impeccable taste in elevated basics, are drawn to the brand's Canal Loafers. These shoes feature a smart, sharp, and sophisticated design characterized by their sleek leather composition, soft rounded toe, and low-profile silhouette. They are versatile enough to enhance a casual denim outfit, as both celebrities demonstrated, or lend a relaxed elegance to a maxi dress or a mini skirt.

Hailey Bieber wears a brown distressed leather jacket, bottega veneta suede bag, blue jeans, white socks, and black loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Jenner and Bieber endorsing this understated shoe, its popularity is expected to grow, reaching far beyond L.A. Scroll down to shop the celebrity-approved flats and a selection of similar styles that capture The Row's aesthetic.

