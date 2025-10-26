Step Aside, Butter Yellow, Burgundy, and Baby Pink—2026's It Colour Has Just Arrived

Just as the butter yellow, burgundy, and baby pink colour trends are reaching their peaks, designers are already conspiring on their successor. Don't get me wrong—I don't see certain hues like butter yellow going anywhere anytime soon (I've personally invested in it myself), but this past fashion month, designers posed a united front on a new It colour that feels like a fresh new chapter in seasonal colour trends. Meet the shade we're calling Capri blue, a refreshing blue shade that ranges from cerulean to turquoise to cobalt and is just oozing with an aura of optimism, joy and relaxation.
We spotted the new It colour all across the spring/summer 2026 collections at brands such as Tory Burch, Loewe, Saint Laurent, and Victoria Beckham, the latter of which showed a runway positively drenched in deep blue. For their debut Loewe collection, creative directors Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez doused several looks with deep cobalt blue while Simone Bellotti likewise showed it for his Jil Sander debut. The shade was central to both the runway looks and new branding for the fashion houses and it marks a step towards an overall new chapter of vibrant technicolour that has been defining autumn 2025 and spring 2026 fashion at large. Of all that vivid colour, though, it seems Capri blue is the first official "It" hue to stand on its own. Here, discover how designers interpreted the colour and shop our buy-worthy blue picks.
We always come away from the Tory Burch show with a trove of new styling ideas, and this season was a very specific colour combination—a bright blue funnel-neck coat paired with chocolate brown trousers. If you're a smart shopper, you'll be taking notes on how good this shade of cerulean looks with the trending brown hue.
Joseph
Adrienne Wool and Cashmere Jacket
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Alaïa
Mohair-Blend Cardigan
Style with the matching skirt or pair with jet black jeans.
This Ashlyn look was shared on social media by all the fashion editors who attended the show—always the sign of a fan favourite—and its ruffled drop waist and vivid blue colour immediately reminded me of a retro figure skating dress that Tonya Harding might have worn but, of course, far chicer.
KALLMEYER
Victoria Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
The stretch-jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit.
Anthropologie
Pebbled Bucket Tote Bag
This also comes in black, dark brown and light green.
At Loewe, sleek pieces like a straight-cut leather jacket and leather mini dress were given the Amalfi Coast blue treatment.
High Sport
Kick Stretch-Cotton Knit Cropped Pants
Style these with black boots or pair with mary janes.
adidas
Japan Shoes
Adidas' Japan trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
If you've seen Dakota Johnson's dress in The Materialists, you know what I'm talking about when I say that everyone needs a slinky satin blue dress in their closets. Fforme was two steps ahead when they designed this maxi number with a perfectly languid shape.
Christopher Esber
Draped Jersey Maxi Dress
The cobalt trend is set to dominate across the winter months.
ZARA
Long Sleeve Cashmere and Wool Sweater
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
This '80s trench coat moment at Saint Laurent proves just how much the colour styles itself—little to no effort needed here.
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress
While I love this in the elegant blue, it also come in classic black.
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneaker
Puma's Speedcat trainers are a fashion person's favourite.
At Jil Sander, designer Simone Bellotti introduced rich deep-blue cobalt into the wardrobes of even the staunchest minimalists. The color appeared in hourglass coats and sculptural, almost futuristic dresses whose silhouette and tone spoke for themselves.
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Blouse
This looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Limited Edition Baggy Suede Leather Trousers
Suede trousers are one of the chicest buys you can make this season.
Sporty windbreakers are one of the key pieces in fashion people's wardrobes right now and Victoria Beckham is already cluing us into their 2026 evolution with this saturated cobalt style she showed on her runway.
Lululemon
License to Train Woven Oversized Jacket
This also comes in classic black.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
This also comes in nine other shades!
Valentino's blue veered more oceanic and arrived into soft, fluid shapes like this stunning draped silk dress.
TOTEME
Parachute Silk-Blend Maxi Skirt
Add some drama to your winter rotation and shop these voluminous trousers.
Salomon
Xt-6 Women's
Wear these with leggings or style with your favourite jeans.
Coloured denim is one trend we haven't seen bubble up in quite some time, so when Versace put a vivid blue pair in their spring 2026 collection, it had our full attention. The jeans were an '80s-inspired "mom" fit and they accompanied several other cobalt-blue looks that highlighted the colour in both denim, loose trousers, "dad" jackets that all possessed the retro appeal.
H&M
Studio Omnes Riri Vest
Style this over a white tee or wear it on its own.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.