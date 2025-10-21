Victoria Beckham Just Wore the £30 Wardrobe Staple Every Fashion Editor Has in Their Wardrobe

Victoria Beckham made her simple black t-shirt feel anything but boring. Click through to discover how she styled the wardrobe staple here.

Victoria Beckham wears a black long-sleeve top with a black midiskirt and black peep-toe mules.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
I'm about to move, and as such, I’ve been on a mission to streamline my wardrobe—keeping only the pieces I truly love and actually wear. It’s never a fun task, but I’ve been surprisingly ruthless, letting go of items that have followed me around for years. The process has made me reflect on the pieces in my wardrobe that really pull their weight, and for me, nothing works harder than my go-to black and white t-shirts.

I reach for them almost every day. I wear them with jeans, layer them under knits, style them with blazers, or tuck them into skirts, depending on my mood. In fact, they’re the few items I’m guaranteed to unpack first when moving, because they always deliver.

This week, my admiration for this humble hero was only reinforced when I spotted Victoria Beckham wearing one of my favourite iterations: a black, long-sleeve t-shirt. True to her signature sleek style, she elevated this classic by pairing it with a swishy black skirt and peep-toe mules. Adding a glossy black leather bag and dark sunglasses, she created a hyper-chic, tonal silhouette that made her basic tee feel anything but.

Victoria Beckham wears a black long sleeve t-shirt with a black midi dress and peep-toe mules.

While Victoria’s version likely costs more than most of ours, the good news is that there are plenty of elegant, high-street alternatives for £30 or less. I bagged mine for a mere £13 from H&M. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best black tops to style with jeans, skirts and everything in between.

Shop Black Long-Sleeve Tops

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

