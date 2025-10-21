Victoria Beckham Just Wore the £30 Wardrobe Staple Every Fashion Editor Has in Their Wardrobe

I'm about to move, and as such, I’ve been on a mission to streamline my wardrobe—keeping only the pieces I truly love and actually wear. It’s never a fun task, but I’ve been surprisingly ruthless, letting go of items that have followed me around for years. The process has made me reflect on the pieces in my wardrobe that really pull their weight, and for me, nothing works harder than my go-to black and white t-shirts.
I reach for them almost every day. I wear them with jeans, layer them under knits, style them with blazers, or tuck them into skirts, depending on my mood. In fact, they’re the few items I’m guaranteed to unpack first when moving, because they always deliver.
This week, my admiration for this humble hero was only reinforced when I spotted Victoria Beckham wearing one of my favourite iterations: a black, long-sleeve t-shirt. True to her signature sleek style, she elevated this classic by pairing it with a swishy black skirt and peep-toe mules. Adding a glossy black leather bag and dark sunglasses, she created a hyper-chic, tonal silhouette that made her basic tee feel anything but.
While Victoria’s version likely costs more than most of ours, the good news is that there are plenty of elegant, high-street alternatives for £30 or less. I bagged mine for a mere £13 from H&M. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best black tops to style with jeans, skirts and everything in between.
Shop Black Long-Sleeve Tops
H&M
Long-Sleeved Microfibre Top
Every great wardrobe starts with a strong collection of basics, and this classic black t-shirt from H&M is one of my favourites.
COS
Slim Lightweight Long-Sleeved Top
With a cotton composition, this lightweight top ensures a comfortable, breathable finish.
Marks & Spencer
Second Skin Long Sleeve Top
Wear this with a tonal midi-skirt to get Victoria's look, otherwise pair with your favourite jeans for an easy everyday formula you can keep coming back to.
Arket
Supersoft Slim Fit Long Sleeve Top
The jersey finish ensures a soft and stretchy feel that makes this so comfortable to wear.
Skims
Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Skim's long sleeve t-shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
Massimo Dutti
Lightweight Regular Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The slightly sheer finish gives this wardrobe basic such an elevated edge.
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top
Reformation knows what makes a good cut, that's why I always turn to them for chic wardrobe basics.
Cotton On
All Day Crew Long Sleeve
This also comes in 19 other shades.
ME+EM
Perfect Basic Top
Style this on its own or layer it under a thick knit or sharp blazer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.