Here's How Fashion People Are Already Wearing 2025's Biggest Color Trend

We already know the color that is going to dominate new-in sections in 2025: a soft, powder pink. This was a significant thematic thread throughout the S/S 25 collections, with Miu Miu, Khaite, Jil Sander, and Alaïa all positioning a dusty pink as the shade of the season. We thought we had reached peak pink with Barbiecore, but this is a lighter touch, which feels fresh and sophisticated in comparison to Mattel brights.

Similar to Glinda pink, this specific hue is soft, light, and romantic, but it isn’t too saccharine—the pigment is dialed down, so it’s more of a neutral than a sugary pastel. It was realized in rippling silks and wafting organza fabrics, evoking Grace Kelly–level glamour, while Alaïa subverted the inherent prettiness with risky sculptural cutouts and dramatic parachute silhouettes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite spring/summer 2024

In Who What Wear UK’s spring/summer 2025 trend report, Carolyn Mair, PhD , fashion business consultant and author of The Psychology of Fashion , explains that this color provides a break from the seriousness of recent times, saying, "Powder pink is often associated with softness, optimism, nostalgia, and playfulness. The trend reflects a psychological desire to reconnect with simplicity, childhood, and unfiltered joy, offering a gentle, comforting escape from adult responsibilities and societal pressures."

Given its prominence on the runways, it’s not surprising that the fashion crowd is already giving us ideas for how to wear powder pink. Either embrace the softness with romantic silk or organza dresses, or use burgundy, black, or brown separates to start incorporating this spring trend into your winter wardrobe. Keep reading for four styling ideas that are worth noting for 2025.

Head-to-Toe Skirt and Matching Top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Brandon Maxwell and Khaite, powder pink was presented head to toe with co-ord skirt sets. For an indulgent look, play with textures, such as fluid satins or textured knits, that add depth and stop it from looking one-note.

KHAITE Selly Off-The-Shoulder Silk-Gazar Top $1480 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Sawyer Asymmetric Draped Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt $1580 SHOP NOW

LESET Zoe Knitted Sweater $380 SHOP NOW

RIXO Crystal Powder Pink $265 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Nel Sheer Button Up Shirt $139 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Demi Pencil Skirt Pink $119 SHOP NOW

A Powder-Pink Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At fashion week, influencer Emili Sindlev looked like Carrie Bradshaw in a '90s-style pink minidress, chain necklaces, and pointed pink pumps, while Victoria Beckham’s floor-length pink maxi dresses showed that silken floor-length dresses don’t always look like bridesmaid gowns. Dial up the romance with bubble hems, pleats, gathered tulle, and organza embellishments—the perfect wedding guest look.

Marlies Grace Exclusive Flower-Embellished Satin Midi Dress $675 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cari Dress $298 SHOP NOW

STAUD Wells Pleated Satin Midi Dress $595 SHOP NOW

DANIELLE FRANKEL Rachel Strapless Gathered Silk-Taffeta Mini Dress $3990 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Ruched Jersey Mini Dress $3750 SHOP NOW

Reformation Brie Silk Dress $298 SHOP NOW

With White Accessories

At Khaite, pink organza looks were styled with white pumps and top-handle bags, which embraces the lightness of the look. Whether you add white pointed flats, an ivory leather belt, or a white rose corsage, this will no doubt be how fashion people will be styling the color in 2025.

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mule $139 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Slide Leather Hobo Bag $790 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Love 85 $795 SHOP NOW

MANGO Heel Non-Structured Sandals $60 SHOP NOW

Déhanche Hollyhock Leather Belt $290 SHOP NOW

With Black, Brown, or Burgundy Separates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are feeling impatient and want to wear powder pink already, it looks surprisingly chic with burgundy, chocolate, and brown. Pair a pink mini shift dress with knee-high black leather boots, or layer a wool coat in a rich shade of red or brown over your pink satin ensemble, and you no longer need to wait until spring to incorporate this into your wardrobe.

Coperni Belted Baguette Leather Shoulder Bag $660 SHOP NOW

MANGO Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW

BIRROT Exclusive Lay3 Bonded Crepe Mini Dress $265 SHOP NOW

MANGO Oversized Leather Coat $650 SHOP NOW

Magda Butrym Rosette Mini Dress $1775 SHOP NOW

Shop More Powder-Pink Pieces

Reformation Lindy Knit Top $68 SHOP NOW

ZARA Organza Jewel Dress $159 SHOP NOW

Coperni Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown $720 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Henri Lace-Trimmed Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Blouse $220 SHOP NOW

Reformation Adessa Velvet Dress $209 SHOP NOW

Paris Georgia Remmy Draped Mini Dress $490 SHOP NOW

LAPOINTE Oversized Silk-Twill Cape $1290 SHOP NOW

COS Boat-Neck Tank Top $39 SHOP NOW