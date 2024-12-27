Here's How Fashion People Are Already Wearing 2025's Biggest Color Trend
We already know the color that is going to dominate new-in sections in 2025: a soft, powder pink. This was a significant thematic thread throughout the S/S 25 collections, with Miu Miu, Khaite, Jil Sander, and Alaïa all positioning a dusty pink as the shade of the season. We thought we had reached peak pink with Barbiecore, but this is a lighter touch, which feels fresh and sophisticated in comparison to Mattel brights.
Similar to Glinda pink, this specific hue is soft, light, and romantic, but it isn’t too saccharine—the pigment is dialed down, so it’s more of a neutral than a sugary pastel. It was realized in rippling silks and wafting organza fabrics, evoking Grace Kelly–level glamour, while Alaïa subverted the inherent prettiness with risky sculptural cutouts and dramatic parachute silhouettes.
Khaite spring/summer 2024
In Who What Wear UK’s spring/summer 2025 trend report, Carolyn Mair, PhD, fashion business consultant and author of The Psychology of Fashion, explains that this color provides a break from the seriousness of recent times, saying, "Powder pink is often associated with softness, optimism, nostalgia, and playfulness. The trend reflects a psychological desire to reconnect with simplicity, childhood, and unfiltered joy, offering a gentle, comforting escape from adult responsibilities and societal pressures."
Given its prominence on the runways, it’s not surprising that the fashion crowd is already giving us ideas for how to wear powder pink. Either embrace the softness with romantic silk or organza dresses, or use burgundy, black, or brown separates to start incorporating this spring trend into your winter wardrobe. Keep reading for four styling ideas that are worth noting for 2025.
Head-to-Toe Skirt and Matching Top
At Brandon Maxwell and Khaite, powder pink was presented head to toe with co-ord skirt sets. For an indulgent look, play with textures, such as fluid satins or textured knits, that add depth and stop it from looking one-note.
A Powder-Pink Dress
At fashion week, influencer Emili Sindlev looked like Carrie Bradshaw in a '90s-style pink minidress, chain necklaces, and pointed pink pumps, while Victoria Beckham’s floor-length pink maxi dresses showed that silken floor-length dresses don’t always look like bridesmaid gowns. Dial up the romance with bubble hems, pleats, gathered tulle, and organza embellishments—the perfect wedding guest look.
With White Accessories
At Khaite, pink organza looks were styled with white pumps and top-handle bags, which embraces the lightness of the look. Whether you add white pointed flats, an ivory leather belt, or a white rose corsage, this will no doubt be how fashion people will be styling the color in 2025.
With Black, Brown, or Burgundy Separates
If you are feeling impatient and want to wear powder pink already, it looks surprisingly chic with burgundy, chocolate, and brown. Pair a pink mini shift dress with knee-high black leather boots, or layer a wool coat in a rich shade of red or brown over your pink satin ensemble, and you no longer need to wait until spring to incorporate this into your wardrobe.
Shop More Powder-Pink Pieces
