Here's How Fashion People Are Already Wearing 2025's Biggest Color Trend

Powder pink outfits
(Image credit: Getty; @sasha.mei; @vikilefevre; @heartzeena)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in Features

We already know the color that is going to dominate new-in sections in 2025: a soft, powder pink. This was a significant thematic thread throughout the S/S 25 collections, with Miu Miu, Khaite, Jil Sander, and Alaïa all positioning a dusty pink as the shade of the season. We thought we had reached peak pink with Barbiecore, but this is a lighter touch, which feels fresh and sophisticated in comparison to Mattel brights.

Similar to Glinda pink, this specific hue is soft, light, and romantic, but it isn’t too saccharine—the pigment is dialed down, so it’s more of a neutral than a sugary pastel. It was realized in rippling silks and wafting organza fabrics, evoking Grace Kelly–level glamour, while Alaïa subverted the inherent prettiness with risky sculptural cutouts and dramatic parachute silhouettes.

Powder pink trend: Khaite spring summer 2024

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite spring/summer 2024

In Who What Wear UK’s spring/summer 2025 trend report, Carolyn Mair, PhD, fashion business consultant and author of The Psychology of Fashion, explains that this color provides a break from the seriousness of recent times, saying, "Powder pink is often associated with softness, optimism, nostalgia, and playfulness. The trend reflects a psychological desire to reconnect with simplicity, childhood, and unfiltered joy, offering a gentle, comforting escape from adult responsibilities and societal pressures."

Given its prominence on the runways, it’s not surprising that the fashion crowd is already giving us ideas for how to wear powder pink. Either embrace the softness with romantic silk or organza dresses, or use burgundy, black, or brown separates to start incorporating this spring trend into your winter wardrobe. Keep reading for four styling ideas that are worth noting for 2025.

Head-to-Toe Skirt and Matching Top

Powder pink outfit ideas:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Brandon Maxwell and Khaite, powder pink was presented head to toe with co-ord skirt sets. For an indulgent look, play with textures, such as fluid satins or textured knits, that add depth and stop it from looking one-note.

Powder pink outfit idea

(Image credit: @heartzeena)

Selly Off-The-Shoulder Silk-Gazar Top
KHAITE
Selly Off-The-Shoulder Silk-Gazar Top

Sawyer Asymmetric Draped Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt
KHAITE
Sawyer Asymmetric Draped Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt

Zoe Knitted Sweater
LESET
Zoe Knitted Sweater

Crystal - Powder Pink
RIXO
Crystal Powder Pink

Nel Sheer Button Up Shirt - Pink
The Frankie Shop
Nel Sheer Button Up Shirt

Demi Pencil Skirt - Pink
The Frankie Shop
Demi Pencil Skirt Pink

A Powder-Pink Dress

Powder pink trend: Emili Sindlev in pink dress and shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At fashion week, influencer Emili Sindlev looked like Carrie Bradshaw in a '90s-style pink minidress, chain necklaces, and pointed pink pumps, while Victoria Beckham’s floor-length pink maxi dresses showed that silken floor-length dresses don’t always look like bridesmaid gowns. Dial up the romance with bubble hems, pleats, gathered tulle, and organza embellishments—the perfect wedding guest look.

Powder pink trend: Sasha Mei in pink slip dress

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Exclusive Flower-Embellished Satin Midi Dress
Marlies Grace
Exclusive Flower-Embellished Satin Midi Dress

Cari Dress
Reformation
Cari Dress

Wells Pleated Satin Midi Dress
STAUD
Wells Pleated Satin Midi Dress

Rachel Strapless Gathered Silk-Taffeta Mini Dress
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Rachel Strapless Gathered Silk-Taffeta Mini Dress

Ruched Jersey Mini Dress
ALAÏA
Ruched Jersey Mini Dress

Brie Silk Dress
Reformation
Brie Silk Dress

With White Accessories

Powder pink outfits: Pink dress with white flower and blazer

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

At Khaite, pink organza looks were styled with white pumps and top-handle bags, which embraces the lightness of the look. Whether you add white pointed flats, an ivory leather belt, or a white rose corsage, this will no doubt be how fashion people will be styling the color in 2025.

Powder pink outfits: pink dress and top and white shoes

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mule

Slide Leather Hobo Bag
Proenza Schouler
Slide Leather Hobo Bag

Love 85
Jimmy Choo
Love 85

T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch

Heel Non-Structured Sandals - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Heel Non-Structured Sandals

Hollyhock Leather Belt
Déhanche
Hollyhock Leather Belt

With Black, Brown, or Burgundy Separates

Powder pink outfit and burgundy coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are feeling impatient and want to wear powder pink already, it looks surprisingly chic with burgundy, chocolate, and brown. Pair a pink mini shift dress with knee-high black leather boots, or layer a wool coat in a rich shade of red or brown over your pink satin ensemble, and you no longer need to wait until spring to incorporate this into your wardrobe.

Powder pink outfits: dress and black boots

(Image credit: @hannastefansson)

Belted Baguette Leather Shoulder Bag
Coperni
Belted Baguette Leather Shoulder Bag

Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Long Sleeved Cotton Shirt

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Exclusive Lay3 Bonded Crepe Mini Dress
BIRROT
Exclusive Lay3 Bonded Crepe Mini Dress

100% Oversized Leather Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Oversized Leather Coat

Rosette Mini Dress
Magda Butrym
Rosette Mini Dress

Shop More Powder-Pink Pieces

Lindy Knit Top
Reformation
Lindy Knit Top

Organza Jewel Dress
ZARA
Organza Jewel Dress

Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown
Coperni
Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown

Henri Lace-Trimmed Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Blouse
DÔEN
Henri Lace-Trimmed Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Blouse

Adessa Velvet Dress
Reformation
Adessa Velvet Dress

Remmy Draped Mini Dress
Paris Georgia
Remmy Draped Mini Dress

Oversized Silk-Twill Cape
LAPOINTE
Oversized Silk-Twill Cape

Boat-Neck Tank Top
COS
Boat-Neck Tank Top

Explore More:
Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸