We’re in a heatwave here in London, and that can only mean one thing: summer is officially on its way! And with that in mind, I’ve already started to pack away my heavier jeans and wool trousers until early autumn. The fabric that’s taking their place? Well, of course, it’s the breezy alternative known for summer comfort. Enter the tailored linen trousers.
When it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, ask any editor, stylist or fashion person for their staples, and the word linen will come up in some form or another. Lightweight and breezy, with just the right amount of relaxed edge to feel effortless, this fabric is a trusty staple you can rely on year after year. Now, you might initially be thinking about the comfy drawstring trouser styles we typically see at this time of year, but for summer 2026, polished dressers have given this classic fabric a refresh in the form of this easy yet elegant silhouette.
Whether I’m wearing them with a linen button-down shirt and loafers for the office, or styling them with a blouse and low heels for a summer evening out, this polished trouser perfectly strikes the balance between looking put-together and feeling low-effort and chicly undone. Not to mention that they offer a much cooler (no pun intended!) alternative to the tailored wool trousers that I reach for throughout the autumn and winter.
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I’ve already invested in a versatile black pair from H&M; however, both high-street and designer brands have a myriad of tailored linen trousers options to suit every aesthetic and budget this season. From classic neutral hues to playful colourful iterations, keep scrolling to shop the best tailored linen trousers to invest in for summer 2026 (and beyond).
The Best Tailored Linen Trousers to Shop for Summer 2026 (and Beyond)
Best Tailored Linen Trousers Under £100
H&M
Tailored Linen Trousers
These will go with everything, from other neutrals to bold colours and patterns alike.
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide-Leg Trousers With Pleats
These look way more expensive than their £30 price tag.
COS
Buckle-Detail Linen Balloon-Leg Trousers
Wear with a tank top and flip-flops in the day, and a blouse and kitten heels in the evening.