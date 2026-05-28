Zendaya's Face Card Is Elite—9 Makeup Products I Know She Uses

I've done the research into the makeup products Zendaya actually wears, according to her MUA, Ernesto Casillas.

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Three photos of Zendaya
(Image credit: Getty Images, @ernestocasillas)
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If there's any celebrity's makeup bag I would love to peek into, it would have to be Zendaya's. Whether it's her iconic press tour moments or red carpet appearances, Zendaya looks almost impossibly stunning, and I've always wondered what makeup products she really loves to create her breathtaking beauty looks.

Of course, Zendaya has partnered with beauty brands such as Lancôme in recent years, so it's not often that we see or hear about her using an unsponsored beauty product. So, in order to find out Zendaya's favourite makeup products, I needed to do some deeper digging. I've been trawling through the IG of her long-time makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, to find the makeup products she really wears for her appearances. And yes, whilst there are lots of sponsored beauty products you'll spot her wearing here, there are also lots of beauty products that she isn't necessarily paid to promote. Scroll on to see my findings.

1. Louis Vuitton LV Rouge Satin Lipstick in Dune Explorer

2. Prada Beauty Touch Cream-To-Powder Melting Blush

Zendaya makeup at Oscars 2026

(Image credit: @ernestocasillas)

3. Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 14: Zendaya attends the photocall for the movie &quot;Challengers&quot; on April 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D&amp;amp;apos;Alessandro/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Zendaya arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO&amp;amp;apos;s &quot;Euphoria&quot; Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink

Zendaya at the drama premiere in LA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Violette_FR Plume Lip in Châtaigne Grillée

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Zendaya attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Ortega Beauty Glow Balm

Zendaya at Paris Olympics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. MAC Studio Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation