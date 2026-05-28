Zendaya's Face Card Is Elite—9 Makeup Products I Know She Uses

If there's any celebrity's makeup bag I would love to peek into, it would have to be Zendaya's. Whether it's her iconic press tour moments or red carpet appearances, Zendaya looks almost impossibly stunning, and I've always wondered what makeup products she really loves to create her breathtaking beauty looks.
Of course, Zendaya has partnered with beauty brands such as Lancôme in recent years, so it's not often that we see or hear about her using an unsponsored beauty product. So, in order to find out Zendaya's favourite makeup products, I needed to do some deeper digging. I've been trawling through the IG of her long-time makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, to find the makeup products she really wears for her appearances. And yes, whilst there are lots of sponsored beauty products you'll spot her wearing here, there are also lots of beauty products that she isn't necessarily paid to promote. Scroll on to see my findings.
1. Louis Vuitton LV Rouge Satin Lipstick in Dune Explorer
Louis Vuitton
LV Rouge Satin Lipstick in Dune Explorer
Zendaya became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2023, and with Louis Vuitton Beauty launching last year, it makes sense that Zendaya would be wearing it in her 2026 campaign. Her makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas, shared the exact lipstick shade that he used on her lips on his Instagram. Here, she is wearing a stunning pinky-brown lipstick colour called Dune Explorer, which has a stunning satin finish and comes in the most luxe bullet I think I've ever seen.
Zendaya has been wearing some stunning blush shades lately, and Casillas shared the exact blush shade she wore for her recent Elle USA cover for her earth-toned look. It turns out he used Prada Beauty's new Touch Cream-To-Powder Melting Blush in the shade Caffe, a stunning coffee brown hue. Having tried out these cream blushers myself, I can attest to how well these cream textures melt into the skin and dry down into a soft matte finish. I also spotted the Dahlia shade being used on her cheeks at the Oscars 2026 by Casillas.
3. Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
Lancôme
Lash Idôle Mascara
Now, Zendaya held the role as Lancôme 's ambassador for seven years, so whilst this is technically a sponsored product, I've seen many of her MUAs using this exact mascara on her for red carpet appearances. In a video, Zendaya even mentioned that she doesn't even need eyelash curlers with this Lancôme mascara. It's one of our Who What Wear UK beauty team's favourite mascaras, too. The curved, bendy brush sweeps lashes up whilst lengthening and defining every lash with lasting hold. It's one of the best curling mascaras I've ever tried, so I can so see it being one of Zendaya's favourites too.
4. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown
I still think about Zendaya's Euphoria season 3 premiere look even months later, and this is the exact lip liner that Casillas used to create her stunning lip look. Pillow Talk is the lip liner shade that gets all the airtime, but here Zendaya is wearing Foxy Brown, a chic suede brown. Casillas lined her lips with it and paired it with the Pillow Talk Blush Balm Lip Tint in Pillow Talk (£27). I'm running to go and try this stunning lip combo.
For Zendaya's makeup look at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood, Cassillas used Violette_FR Plume Lip in Châtaigne Grillée (£32) to create her warm, toasted chestnut lip look. This Parisian-inspired liquid lipstick applies with a cream texture and dries down into a petal-soft matte finish that lasts for ages on the lips.
7. Ortega Beauty Glow Balm
Ortega Beauty
Glow Balm
Zendaya always possesses an otherworldly glow that I'm desperate to recreate, but thankfully, Casillas has put us on to the highlighter she's wearing here at the Paris Olympics 2024. Here, he used Ortega Beauty's Glow Balm in the shade Sunsit Bliss for her ethereal glow. Whilst the shade is currently out of stock in the UK, the Golden Hour shade is a close match if you want to channel Zendaya's glow.
8. Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow
Lancôme
Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow
This was the foundation you would always find Zendaya wearing during her Lancôme ambassadorship, and Casillas used this foundation for a number of her red carpet appearances, including the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, where she looked absolutely glowing. This serum-infused foundation isn't only lighter than most foundations, but leaves you with a 'your skin, but better' finish that wears beautifully throughout the day. And if it's good enough for Zendaya on the red carpet, it's good enough for us.
9. MAC Studio Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation