Whilst we technically might still be in spring, summer 2026 feels as though it has officially started. We're experiencing the first heat wave of the year (fingers crossed it's not the last...) and as such our high summer wardrobes are out on full display. Short-shorts, open-toe sandals and airy cotton dresses are on heavy rotation. Whilst I love all seasons, and enjoy the fact that autumn and winter allow for more layers (and therefore more clothes), there's no denying that summer is by far the most fun when it comes to dressing.
It's no secret that this year we've experienced a bit of a shift in fashion. A new era of luxury designers for the spring/summer 2026 collections showcased last September during fashion month have incurred a new way of thinking, and as a result, we're living through a joyous, colour-drenched maximalist summer.
It's not that summer doesn't always feel a bit bolder and colour-heavy, but a slow step away from quiet luxury has encouraged us to have a little more fun with our warm weather sense of dress. It's not just colour that feels easier than ever to wear, there are new aesthetics, accessories and microtrends that have bags of personality, too. So, if you're looking to update your seasonal wardrobe, these are the 8 pieces I'd recommend starting with.
8 Items For Your Summer Starter Pack
1. A White Cotton Dress
Style Notes: Nothing says summer like an airy white dress. Silk, mini and with lace trims, maxi and cotton, maybe with a few broderie anglaise details, whatever your style, every wardrobe needs at least one.
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COS
Tiered Gathered Midi Dress
We love a drop-waist!
With Nothing Underneath
Blenheim Dress: Linen, White
This low V-neck is so chic.
Doen
Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Nobody does summer staples quite like Dôen.
2. Gigantic Round Sunglasses
Style Notes: Last year might have been all about the Miu Miu iddy-biddy reader-style shades, but this year is all about the obnoxiously large, round sunglasses. Think Mia Farrow, Twiggy and Edie Sedgewick '60s and '70s style. Whilst the elite influencers are wearing the pictured Celine's, I've seen some great versions at Jimmy Fairly, Prada and Chloe, too.
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PRADA EYEWEAR
Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Very '60s.
CELINE
Celine
These are the ones Christy Tyler is wearing here.
Jimmy Fairly
The Bora Jf Colors
I love the light lens here.
3. Board Shorts
Style Notes: You might not want to believe it, but the next comeback from the Y2K era is board shorts. Think peak Blue Crush era, so surfer girl-coded, they're the type of shorts that goes hand in hand with shell necklaces, Havaianas and a long-haired, sea salt sprayed boyfriend that describes big waves as "gnarly."
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Free People
Rhythm Board Short
These are a good length on the leg.
Made Some Sportswear
Short Shorts
I love this bold blue hue.
Free People
Surfs Up Board Shorts
The tropical flower is essential to this trend.
4. The Pouch Bag
Style Notes: Mark my words, at every wedding you attend this summer, the best dressed guest will be carrying a pouch bag as a clutch. I've seen many iterations, silk with beads adorned beneath, drawstring at the top or even just with simple 'fold-over' straps at the top, some are even embroidered with sequin embellishments or fringe. Either way this is one accessory that screams "chic, chic, chic."
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Rixo
Zenni Embellished Silk Bag in Ivory Shell
The mother of pearl shell is my favourite summer 2026 microtrend.