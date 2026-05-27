I'm a Shopping Expert and My Favourite Season Is Summer—8 Trending Pieces I Think Should Be in Every Wardrobe This Year

From the perfect summer dress to the It sunglasses of 2026, take it from a professional: these are the eight items you need in your summer starter pack.

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Collage of summer trends
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Whilst we technically might still be in spring, summer 2026 feels as though it has officially started. We're experiencing the first heat wave of the year (fingers crossed it's not the last...) and as such our high summer wardrobes are out on full display. Short-shorts, open-toe sandals and airy cotton dresses are on heavy rotation. Whilst I love all seasons, and enjoy the fact that autumn and winter allow for more layers (and therefore more clothes), there's no denying that summer is by far the most fun when it comes to dressing.

It's no secret that this year we've experienced a bit of a shift in fashion. A new era of luxury designers for the spring/summer 2026 collections showcased last September during fashion month have incurred a new way of thinking, and as a result, we're living through a joyous, colour-drenched maximalist summer.

It's not that summer doesn't always feel a bit bolder and colour-heavy, but a slow step away from quiet luxury has encouraged us to have a little more fun with our warm weather sense of dress. It's not just colour that feels easier than ever to wear, there are new aesthetics, accessories and microtrends that have bags of personality, too. So, if you're looking to update your seasonal wardrobe, these are the 8 pieces I'd recommend starting with.

8 Items For Your Summer Starter Pack

1. A White Cotton Dress

Picture of a Anne-Laure Mais posing for summer in white dress

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Nothing says summer like an airy white dress. Silk, mini and with lace trims, maxi and cotton, maybe with a few broderie anglaise details, whatever your style, every wardrobe needs at least one.

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2. Gigantic Round Sunglasses

Christy Tyler wearing the Celine large sunglasses

(Image credit: @christytyler)

Style Notes: Last year might have been all about the Miu Miu iddy-biddy reader-style shades, but this year is all about the obnoxiously large, round sunglasses. Think Mia Farrow, Twiggy and Edie Sedgewick '60s and '70s style. Whilst the elite influencers are wearing the pictured Celine's, I've seen some great versions at Jimmy Fairly, Prada and Chloe, too.

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3. Board Shorts

Picture of a Magda posing for summer in board shorts

(Image credit: @_magda_)

Style Notes: You might not want to believe it, but the next comeback from the Y2K era is board shorts. Think peak Blue Crush era, so surfer girl-coded, they're the type of shorts that goes hand in hand with shell necklaces, Havaianas and a long-haired, sea salt sprayed boyfriend that describes big waves as "gnarly."

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4. The Pouch Bag

Picture of a girl posing for summer in

(Image credit: @rebeccaferazwyatt)

Style Notes: Mark my words, at every wedding you attend this summer, the best dressed guest will be carrying a pouch bag as a clutch. I've seen many iterations, silk with beads adorned beneath, drawstring at the top or even just with simple 'fold-over' straps at the top, some are even embroidered with sequin embellishments or fringe. Either way this is one accessory that screams "chic, chic, chic."

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