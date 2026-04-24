Gracie Abrams Knows How to Do a Glowing Makeup Look—7 Products She Relies On

When it comes to beauty muses, I can’t get enough of Gracie Abrams. Whether it’s her glowing makeup or tucked pixie hairstyle, there’s something so effortlessly chic yet cool about her look. I definitely couldn’t pull off her shorter hair, so while I appreciate it from afar, it’s her luminous skin and sultry eye makeup that have me hooked. As a beauty editor and makeup artist, I know this is something I could try and recreate, which is why I’ve been on the hunt for her go-to products.
Luckily, thanks to my job, I’m pretty good at finding these things out, and I've been busy scrolling through makeup artist Emily Cheng's Instagram account, as she has created some of my favourite Gracie Abrams looks. My colleague and Who What Wear UK beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden, was also lucky enough to sit down with the star last year and chat all things beauty, so of course, I asked her to share all of Gracie's recommendations with me.
Below, I've rounded up the exact products that the star uses for her signature look, so keep on scrolling for all the info...
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Gracie Abrams' Go-To Makeup Products
1. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
Hourglass
Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
If you didn't know, Gracie Abrams was announced as Hourglass Cosmetics' global brand partner last year, so it's no surprise that one of her favourite base products is the brand's Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. When speaking with Vousden, she told her how this product gives her the biggest mood boost, and I can totally see why. The lightweight formula and dewy finish are a match made in heaven.
2. Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie
Beauty Elixir
In a recent video with Vogue, Abrams revealed that she keeps this Caudalie spray in her handbag. I know it's not exactly makeup, but I'm certain that the hydrating face mist is one of the reasons that the star's makeup always looks so glowy.
3. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder
Chanel
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder
I've spotted Gracie's makeup artist using this exact Chanel powder on the star to create some of her best looks. Designed to illuminate the skin and add a warm, sun-kissed glow, I'll definitely be adding this to my spring and summer makeup collection.
4. Chanel Joues Contraste Powder
Chanel
Joues Contraste Powder
Another Chanel product I've spotted Cheng use on Gracie is this blusher. It's not the exact same shade that Gracie wears (as this seems to be sold out everywhere), but this soft pink hue looks super similar and perfect for everyday wear.
5. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
A favourite of mine that I also spotted in Gracie's Vogue video was the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The star tends to keep her lip makeup looking relatively soft and subtle, so it's no surprise she reaches for hydrating lip balms instead. Although she didn't specify the exact flavour, the pot looked a whole lot like the Vanilla iteration (which is my top choice, FYI).
6. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm
Hourglass
Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm
This Hourglass glossy balm might be one of my favourite lip products of all time, and it turns out, Gracie loves it too. If she is going for a bolder lip look, she told Vousden that she reaches for the shade Impulse, a deep red hue.
Last but not least, if you've ever wondered what the secret to Gracie's smokey eye is, Cheng has previously used the Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in the shade Espresso. You best believe that I'll be purchasing this ASAP.