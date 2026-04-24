Gracie Abrams Knows How to Do a Glowing Makeup Look—7 Products She Relies On

From Hourglass to Laneige, these are the makeup staples Gracie Abrams swears by.

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A collage of Gracie Abrams wearing glowing makeup looks
(Image credit: @gracieabrams, @fabiopetri)
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When it comes to beauty muses, I can’t get enough of Gracie Abrams. Whether it’s her glowing makeup or tucked pixie hairstyle, there’s something so effortlessly chic yet cool about her look. I definitely couldn’t pull off her shorter hair, so while I appreciate it from afar, it’s her luminous skin and sultry eye makeup that have me hooked. As a beauty editor and makeup artist, I know this is something I could try and recreate, which is why I’ve been on the hunt for her go-to products.

Gracie Abrams wearing a glowing makeup look

(Image credit: @gracieabrams)

Luckily, thanks to my job, I’m pretty good at finding these things out, and I've been busy scrolling through makeup artist Emily Cheng's Instagram account, as she has created some of my favourite Gracie Abrams looks. My colleague and Who What Wear UK beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden, was also lucky enough to sit down with the star last year and chat all things beauty, so of course, I asked her to share all of Gracie's recommendations with me.

Below, I've rounded up the exact products that the star uses for her signature look, so keep on scrolling for all the info...

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Gracie Abrams' Go-To Makeup Products

1. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

2. Caudalie Beauty Elixir

3. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder

4. Chanel Joues Contraste Powder

5. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

6. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

7. Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner

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