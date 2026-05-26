If the weather outside is anything to go by, summer is well and truly here. The sandals are out, the rosé is flowing and my SPF is already working overtime. However, if you've clicked on this article, you're not bothered about any of that. Instead, you're here to learn more about summer beauty trends. When researching the biggest looks for the season ahead (that is my job, after all), I noticed a big theme tying all the latest hair trends, nail trends and makeup trends together. The theme in question? Comeback beauty trends.
It appears we're in our full throwback era, with so many comeback summer beauty looks to sink our teeth into. As a '90s baby, I have to say, I'm pretty thrilled about this. In fact, when writing this article, I was overcome with a huge sense of nostalgia. From shimmery, chrome nail looks to crimped waves, these trends are an elevated take that proves a comeback beauty trend is just as strong as the next big thing. Below, I've rounded up the biggest summer beauty trends making a comeback this year, so keep on scrolling to learn more...
6 Summer Beauty Trends Making a Comeback in 2026
1. Mermaid Waves
This trend has been bubbling up for a little while now, but summer is when mermaid waves will take centre stage. I used to crimp my hair all the time as a teenager, so this look feels particularly nostalgic. Luckily, hair tools have come a long way since I was in school, and you can now achieve a more natural-looking mermaid wave that feels effortlessly cool and beachy.
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Get the Look:
GHD
Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver
This is my all-time favourite tool for mermaid waves this season.
Ouai
Wave Spray
If you're blessed with natural waves, enhance your style with this lightweight texture mist.
2. 90s Lips
Deep brown, '90s-esque lip liner was a big trend this winter, but it seems it's also making its way into the summer months, and I'm a big fan. Pair with a lighter lip gloss in the centre of the lips for even more style points this season.
Get the Look:
Fenty Beauty
Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner Brown'd Out
A stunning deep brown shade from Fenty Beauty, in a waterproof, long-wearing formula that is perfect for the hot weather.
Dior
Addict Lip Maximizer Opal
This gloss is giving me all the Y2K vibes.
3. Summer Shimmer
Shimmery nails are back this summer! Remember those early-2000s icy, frosty, pearlescent manicures? Well, they've made a comeback in the form of a sheer, shimmery manicure that feels fun yet sophisticated for the season ahead.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Active Shine
Not only does this polish add a shimmery effect, but it also repairs and strengthens the nails underneath.
Essie
Nail Polish Pearly White Shimmer
You simply can't go wrong with a pearly white in summer.
4. Terracotta Tones
Terracotta tones were all the rage in the '90s, and after looking at some of my favourite celebrity beauty looks lately, I've noticed them making a comeback. The warm colour palette creates the perfect sun-kissed finish, so it's no surprise that top makeup artists are reaching for terracotta bronzers, blushers and lipsticks this summer.
Get the Look:
Guerlain
Terracotta Natural Healthy Glow Powder
Guerlain's powder will make your complexion look so radiant.
Summer Fridays
Blush Butter Balm Toasted Terracotta
I think this might be my summer blush of choice.
5. Butterfly Layers
I remember writing about butterfly layers in 2023, and it seems the hair trend has made an incredibly swift comeback this summer, with the choppy style all over my Instagram feed. It's giving '90s in the best way possible, and for a sophisticated finish, I recommend taking your favourite hot brush to add volume and bounce.