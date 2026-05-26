Trust Me, These 6 Beauty Trends Will Be Making a Huge Comeback This Summer

From mermaid waves to shimmery nail polishes, these summer beauty trends are making me feel all nostalgic.

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A collage of summer comeback beauty trends, from nail art to 90s lip liner and layered haircuts
(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie, @slipintostyle, @sabinasocol)
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If the weather outside is anything to go by, summer is well and truly here. The sandals are out, the rosé is flowing and my SPF is already working overtime. However, if you've clicked on this article, you're not bothered about any of that. Instead, you're here to learn more about summer beauty trends. When researching the biggest looks for the season ahead (that is my job, after all), I noticed a big theme tying all the latest hair trends, nail trends and makeup trends together. The theme in question? Comeback beauty trends.

It appears we're in our full throwback era, with so many comeback summer beauty looks to sink our teeth into. As a '90s baby, I have to say, I'm pretty thrilled about this. In fact, when writing this article, I was overcome with a huge sense of nostalgia. From shimmery, chrome nail looks to crimped waves, these trends are an elevated take that proves a comeback beauty trend is just as strong as the next big thing. Below, I've rounded up the biggest summer beauty trends making a comeback this year, so keep on scrolling to learn more...

6 Summer Beauty Trends Making a Comeback in 2026

1. Mermaid Waves

Margot Robbie with mermaid waves

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

This trend has been bubbling up for a little while now, but summer is when mermaid waves will take centre stage. I used to crimp my hair all the time as a teenager, so this look feels particularly nostalgic. Luckily, hair tools have come a long way since I was in school, and you can now achieve a more natural-looking mermaid wave that feels effortlessly cool and beachy.

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2. 90s Lips

Creator @slipintostyle wearing a colourful top and a brown 90s lip liner

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Deep brown, '90s-esque lip liner was a big trend this winter, but it seems it's also making its way into the summer months, and I'm a big fan. Pair with a lighter lip gloss in the centre of the lips for even more style points this season.

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3. Summer Shimmer

A close-up picture of a shimmery manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Shimmery nails are back this summer! Remember those early-2000s icy, frosty, pearlescent manicures? Well, they've made a comeback in the form of a sheer, shimmery manicure that feels fun yet sophisticated for the season ahead.

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4. Terracotta Tones

Emma Stone wearing a terracotta blush and lipstick

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Terracotta tones were all the rage in the '90s, and after looking at some of my favourite celebrity beauty looks lately, I've noticed them making a comeback. The warm colour palette creates the perfect sun-kissed finish, so it's no surprise that top makeup artists are reaching for terracotta bronzers, blushers and lipsticks this summer.

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5. Butterfly Layers

Creator @sabinasocol with butterfly layers

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

I remember writing about butterfly layers in 2023, and it seems the hair trend has made an incredibly swift comeback this summer, with the choppy style all over my Instagram feed. It's giving '90s in the best way possible, and for a sophisticated finish, I recommend taking your favourite hot brush to add volume and bounce.

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