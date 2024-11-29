The $75 Nordstrom Skirt I'm Buying This Black Friday to Replicate Sofia Richie's Thanksgiving Look
Last night after indulging in a Thanksgiving feast, I sank into my couch and casually scrolled through Instagram. I stumbled upon Sofia Richie Grainge's post showcasing her stunning Thanksgiving Day outfit. Her look consisted of an oversize sweater and a matching knit maxi skirt. I loved the rolled-neck pullover, but I was more drawn to the soft skirt because it's not something I typically think of wearing; however, it made me wish I owned one for cozy and chic cold-weather looks.
Intrigued, I started exploring the details of her ensemble and discovered that her gorgeous knitted skirt retails for a whopping $500—a bit steep for my current shopping budget. Fortunately, since today is Black Friday, it didn't take long to find a discounted gray knit that looks designer without the designer price tag. I landed on a $75 style from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale that gives off a vibe similar to Richie's. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see the chic knit skirt I'm about to purchase and wear all winter long. Plus, explore more of my favorite knit skirt styles on sale for Black Friday 2024.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Lisa Yang The Sandy Sweater ($500) and The Dolly Skirt ($500); Lisa Eisner earrings; Chanel pumps
Shop the $75 Nordstrom skirt I'm buying to get Richie's look:
Pair it with the matching Nordstrom Raglan Sleeve Cotton & Cashmere Blend Crewneck Sweater, which is also on sale.
Shop more knit skirts on sale for Black Friday:
I've never been pregnant, but I know parents-to-be will want to grab this in every color.
This skirt set is an excellent and effortless way to get Richie's look. It also comes in navy and ivory.
This looks very similar to a Khaite skirt but doesn't have the designer price tag.
This will look so chic with any one of my chocolate-brown sweaters.
If you haven't heard, powder pink is going to be the hottest color in 2025.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
I'm a Professional Revolve Shopper—31 Elegant Dresses, Basics, and Coats I'm Eyeing From the Black Friday Sale
I guarantee you'll love them.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Wait, Walmart Is So Good Right Now—23 Elevated Black Friday Sale Picks That Caught My Eye
See the chic and affordable deals.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Only Shopping at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Revolve This Black Friday—Here's My Buy List
From blush sticks to LBDs.
By Eliza Huber
-
8 Celeb Airport Outfits That Will Define 2025 Travel Style
Passports at the ready.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Always Shop at Aritzia for Elevated Basics—Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Black Friday Sale
Take 20 to 50% off everything.
By Judith Jones
-
It's True—I Really Did Find All of Spring 2025's Top Trends for Under $200
Get ahead of your shopping.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Elegant Boot Trend French Women Actually Wear All the Time
Look wealthy and keep warm.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore 2025's Most-Wanted Sweater Trend
Elegant, not frumpy.
By Eliza Huber