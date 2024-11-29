The $75 Nordstrom Skirt I'm Buying This Black Friday to Replicate Sofia Richie's Thanksgiving Look

Last night after indulging in a Thanksgiving feast, I sank into my couch and casually scrolled through Instagram. I stumbled upon Sofia Richie Grainge's post showcasing her stunning Thanksgiving Day outfit. Her look consisted of an oversize sweater and a matching knit maxi skirt. I loved the rolled-neck pullover, but I was more drawn to the soft skirt because it's not something I typically think of wearing; however, it made me wish I owned one for cozy and chic cold-weather looks.

Intrigued, I started exploring the details of her ensemble and discovered that her gorgeous knitted skirt retails for a whopping $500—a bit steep for my current shopping budget. Fortunately, since today is Black Friday, it didn't take long to find a discounted gray knit that looks designer without the designer price tag. I landed on a $75 style from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale that gives off a vibe similar to Richie's. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see the chic knit skirt I'm about to purchase and wear all winter long. Plus, explore more of my favorite knit skirt styles on sale for Black Friday 2024.

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Lisa Yang The Sandy Sweater ($500) and The Dolly Skirt ($500); Lisa Eisner earrings; Chanel pumps

Shop the $75 Nordstrom skirt I'm buying to get Richie's look:

Shop more knit skirts on sale for Black Friday:

MANGO Flared Knitted Skirt $60 $36 SHOP NOW Hurry, this Mango skirt won't be in stock for much longer.

H&M Mama Knit Skirt $30 $21 SHOP NOW I've never been pregnant, but I know parents-to-be will want to grab this in every color.

Free People Hailee Turtleneck Sweater & Skirt $108 $76 SHOP NOW This skirt set is an excellent and effortless way to get Richie's look. It also comes in navy and ivory.

COS The Flared Knitted Maxi Skirt $190 $143 SHOP NOW This looks very similar to a Khaite skirt but doesn't have the designer price tag.

abercrombie & Fitch Sweater Maxi Skirt $90 $68 SHOP NOW This will look so chic with any one of my chocolate-brown sweaters.

MANGO Slit Knitted Skirt $40 $20 SHOP NOW Style with a fitted blazer and pumps.

Old Navy Cozy Maxi Column Skirt $30 $15 SHOP NOW You can't beat this discount.

Line & Dot Hart Skirt $97 $73 SHOP NOW Sorry, sweatpants—I'll be wearing this thick knit skirt all winter.