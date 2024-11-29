The $75 Nordstrom Skirt I'm Buying This Black Friday to Replicate Sofia Richie's Thanksgiving Look

By
published
in News

Sofia Richie wears black sunglasses, hanging earrings, a gray sweater, and a gray knit skirt.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Last night after indulging in a Thanksgiving feast, I sank into my couch and casually scrolled through Instagram. I stumbled upon Sofia Richie Grainge's post showcasing her stunning Thanksgiving Day outfit. Her look consisted of an oversize sweater and a matching knit maxi skirt. I loved the rolled-neck pullover, but I was more drawn to the soft skirt because it's not something I typically think of wearing; however, it made me wish I owned one for cozy and chic cold-weather looks.

Intrigued, I started exploring the details of her ensemble and discovered that her gorgeous knitted skirt retails for a whopping $500—a bit steep for my current shopping budget. Fortunately, since today is Black Friday, it didn't take long to find a discounted gray knit that looks designer without the designer price tag. I landed on a $75 style from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale that gives off a vibe similar to Richie's. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see the chic knit skirt I'm about to purchase and wear all winter long. Plus, explore more of my favorite knit skirt styles on sale for Black Friday 2024.

Sofia Richie wears a gray sweater, gray knit skirt, silver heels, black sunglasses, and long silver and gold earrings.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Lisa Yang The Sandy Sweater ($500) and The Dolly Skirt ($500); Lisa Eisner earrings; Chanel pumps

Shop the $75 Nordstrom skirt I'm buying to get Richie's look: 

Cotton Blend Sweater Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Cotton Blend Sweater Pencil Skirt

Pair it with the matching Nordstrom Raglan Sleeve Cotton & Cashmere Blend Crewneck Sweater, which is also on sale.

Shop more knit skirts on sale for Black Friday:

Flared Knitted Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Flared Knitted Skirt

Hurry, this Mango skirt won't be in stock for much longer.

Mama Knit Skirt
H&M
Mama Knit Skirt

I've never been pregnant, but I know parents-to-be will want to grab this in every color.

Hailee Turtleneck Sweater & Skirt
Free People
Hailee Turtleneck Sweater & Skirt

This skirt set is an excellent and effortless way to get Richie's look. It also comes in navy and ivory.

The Flared Knitted Maxi Skirt
COS
The Flared Knitted Maxi Skirt

This looks very similar to a Khaite skirt but doesn't have the designer price tag.

abercrombie, Sweater Maxi Skirt
abercrombie & Fitch
Sweater Maxi Skirt

This will look so chic with any one of my chocolate-brown sweaters.

Slit Knitted Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Slit Knitted Skirt

Style with a fitted blazer and pumps.

Cozy Maxi Column Skirt
Old Navy
Cozy Maxi Column Skirt

You can't beat this discount.

Line & Dot Hart Skirt
Line & Dot
Hart Skirt

Sorry, sweatpants—I'll be wearing this thick knit skirt all winter.

Longevity Skirt
The Group
Longevity Skirt

If you haven't heard, powder pink is going to be the hottest color in 2025.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸