The Easy Yet Elegant Summer Dress That's Quietly Taking Over My Instagram Feed
Faithfull the Brand's Citara dress has been all over my feed so it's only fair I take notice.
Every summer has a version of *that* dress. The one that once you've clocked it, you begin to see it everywhere. Slipping into your feed on the daily, no doubt worn by your favourite influencer, then you turn up to Friday night dinner and your stylist friend is wearing it, and before you know it—you're Googling it from the back of an Uber. I've been wondering which dress will be taking 2025's It-dress status and I've found it. It's the Citara dress by Faithfull the Brand.
With its soft drop waist, barely-there straps, and an easy stripe that toes the line between classic and coastal, the Citara hits every note the fashion crowd is currently obsessed with. Butter yellow? Tick. Powder blue? Tick. Chocolate brown? Tick. Breezy silhouettes? Tick. Something that looks expensive but doesn’t scream for attention? Tick, tick and tick.
I spotted it on Instagram a few times before realising I'd already seen a few people I know quietly wearing it on repeat. One of our WWW editors actually owns one—so consider this both a PSA and a full-throated endorsement.
Our SEO writer and in-house Australian style authority Ava Gilchrist has also co-signed it. "As an Australian, I always begin my summer wardrobe shopping with homegrown labels," she says. "This dress from Faithfull immediately caught my eye. I loved the simplicity of the contrasting stripes with the elegance of the drop waist and open back. It's one of those pieces you don't have to think about styling—just throw it on, grab your favourite sandals and you've got an effortlessly elevated silhouette in under five minutes."
She's not exaggerating. This is the kind of hard-working dress that does all the effort for you. It walks that rare line between Sunday brunch and sunset drinks, and it earns compliments at a suspiciously high rate.
It also feels like a bit of a fashion-insider secret—spotted on people who really know what they're doing when it comes to getting dressed in 28°C heat.
And yes, you could totally wear it with trainers and a trench on those unpredictable UK summer days, too. The only question that remains, is which colour is most 'you'?
Shop the Citara Dress From Faithfull the Brand:
Shop More Faithfull the Brand Dresses:
Humaa is the Junior Branded Content Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she specialises in paid-for and affiliate content across beauty and fashion. She holds a BA Hons in English Literature and has previously held editor positions at British Vogue and Marie Claire US. Before joining Who What Wear UK, she was part of the US Branded Content team, bringing her expertise back home to help grow the UK division. With years of experience testing and reviewing fashion and beauty products, she writes trend-driven and commerce-focused stories. When she's not shopping for work, she's making her way through her Kindle TBR list—spoiler: it's a long one. Follow her on Instagram at @Humaa.Hussain
