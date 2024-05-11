Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Elegant Skirt Style This Summer
Weather permitting, I plan to have a mostly jeans-free summer, challenging myself to look past the denim section of my wardrobe. I love my trusty Levi's, but many of the outfits I save for inspiration centre around trousers and skirts rather than the blue jeans I reach for daily—I think my subconscious is telling me to branch out. The coming season presents the perfect opportunity to sample one of these alternatives, and I have my eye on a particular style that's trending in a big way: linen skirts.
Linen in its myriad forms is a staple come summer; from breezy shirting to drawstring trousers, every item crafted from this breathable natural fabric communicates ease. Perhaps it's the unavoidable presence of creases that makes linen wearers look effortless. The quickly crumpled material is hardly worth steaming, but we think that's part of its charm.
2023 was all about linen trousers, but this year, I'm predicting linen skirts will headline many of summer's best outfits. In high temperatures, you'll struggle to find a more lightweight and comfortable option that looks quite as refined. Slot in a linen skirt in place of a denim skirt once the first heatwave hits, or save the warm weather essential for your next sojourn abroad. Need some more guidance on how to style this trending skirt? Scroll down to the five chic looks below.
1. White Blouse + Linen Skirt + Slides
Style Notes: When in doubt, a white blouse—whether short-sleeved, embroidered or featuring tie-front detailing—gives all outfits a summery spin. Opt for a floaty silhouette on top and a straight-cut column skirt in a contrasting shade, then finish the down-to-earth look with a pair of Birkenstock sandals.
Shop the look:
I've lost count of how many summers in a row these have been popular.
2. Light Jacket + Linen Skirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: On cooler days, swap your sandals for a closed-toe shoe and add a lightweight jacket on top. A cropped or thigh-skimming style will balance out the length and volume of your linen skirt nicely.
Shop the look:
Uniqlo's linen collection has really impressed me—it's high quality and the designs are timeless enough to last for years.
3. Linen Waistcoat + Matching Skirt + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: I love a co-ord on a hot day as it takes the decision-making out of getting dressed. Waistcoats are a huge trend piece right now, making it easy to create a look that's current from top to toe.
Shop the look:
Though this wouldn't be suitable for a wedding, it's a chic option for other summer events.
Prepare to see Dragon Diffusion bags everywhere over the coming months.
4. Coloured Tank + Linen Maxi Skirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Tank top + skirt + flip-flops = a simple formula that will serve you day after day. Choose a coloured tank to keep things feeling fresh, especially if this is a combination you plan to wear on repeat.
Shop the look:
This is thicker than most tank tops, which hopefully means it will last longer, too.
These The Row sandals have sold out time and time again, so snap them up before your size is gone.
5. Relaxed Shirt + Linen Skirt + Two-Tone Flats
Style Notes: On low effort days when you want to balance comfort with style, team your linen skirt with a slouchy shirt and step out in your favourite flats. You could also knot the shirt at the waist to give the look a little more shape.
Shop the look:
With Nothing Underneath is our editors' go-to brand for classic button-ups.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
I'm Already Planning My Summer Vacation Wardrobe—37 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Linen Season Is Here: 11 Effortless Picks to Wear This Spring and Summer
Sponsor Content Created With MOTF
By Who What Wear
-
7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses
It's going to be a chic season.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Summer Vibe Is New England Chic—31 Pieces I'm Eyeing to Get the Look
Lobster rolls, anyone?
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The Unexpected Shoe Trend You Didn't See Coming Is Now the Hot-Ticket Item of Spring
Preppy-cool.
By Judith Jones
-
4 Skirt Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Miniskirts
The hemlines are shifting.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Very Into Skirts RN—These 30 Are at the Top of My Wish List
From minis to maxis.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber