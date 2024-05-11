Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Elegant Skirt Style This Summer

Weather permitting, I plan to have a mostly jeans-free summer, challenging myself to look past the denim section of my wardrobe. I love my trusty Levi's, but many of the outfits I save for inspiration centre around trousers and skirts rather than the blue jeans I reach for daily—I think my subconscious is telling me to branch out. The coming season presents the perfect opportunity to sample one of these alternatives, and I have my eye on a particular style that's trending in a big way: linen skirts.

Linen in its myriad forms is a staple come summer; from breezy shirting to drawstring trousers, every item crafted from this breathable natural fabric communicates ease. Perhaps it's the unavoidable presence of creases that makes linen wearers look effortless. The quickly crumpled material is hardly worth steaming, but we think that's part of its charm.

2023 was all about linen trousers, but this year, I'm predicting linen skirts will headline many of summer's best outfits. In high temperatures, you'll struggle to find a more lightweight and comfortable option that looks quite as refined. Slot in a linen skirt in place of a denim skirt once the first heatwave hits, or save the warm weather essential for your next sojourn abroad. Need some more guidance on how to style this trending skirt? Scroll down to the five chic looks below.

1. White Blouse + Linen Skirt + Slides

Linen skirt outfits: @bubblyaquarius wears a linen skirt with a white blouse and Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: When in doubt, a white blouse—whether short-sleeved, embroidered or featuring tie-front detailing—gives all outfits a summery spin. Opt for a floaty silhouette on top and a straight-cut column skirt in a contrasting shade, then finish the down-to-earth look with a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

Shop the look:

The White Company Organic Double Cotton Tie Front Jacket
The White Company
Organic Double Cotton Tie Front Jacket

Wear this as either a blouse or a jacket.

Jaegar Linen Blend Midi Column Skirt
JAEGER
Linen Blend Midi Column Skirt

The slit down the middle is a nice touch.

Suede Shoulder Bag - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Suede Shoulder Bag

A high-street bag that looks designer.

Arizona Two-Strap Faux-Leather Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Two-Strap Faux-Leather Sandals

I've lost count of how many summers in a row these have been popular.

2. Light Jacket + Linen Skirt + Ballet Flats

Linen skirt outfits: @marina_torres wears a linen skirt with a jacket and ballet flats

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: On cooler days, swap your sandals for a closed-toe shoe and add a lightweight jacket on top. A cropped or thigh-skimming style will balance out the length and volume of your linen skirt nicely.

Shop the look:

Short Twill Trench Coat
COS
Short Twill Trench Coat

The perfect layer for a British summer.

Fits Everybody T-Shirt - Onyx
SKIMS
Fits Everybody T-Shirt

I've heard great things about this tee.

Uniqlo Gathered Skirt
UNIQLO
Gathered Skirt

Uniqlo's linen collection has really impressed me—it's high quality and the designs are timeless enough to last for years.

Maison Margiela Women's Tabi Leather Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballerina Flats

Love them or hate them, Tabi's are here to stay.

3. Linen Waistcoat + Matching Skirt + Strappy Sandals

Linen skirt outfits: @_jessicaskye wears a linen skirt with a waistcoat and strappy sandals

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: I love a co-ord on a hot day as it takes the decision-making out of getting dressed. Waistcoats are a huge trend piece right now, making it easy to create a look that's current from top to toe.

Shop the look:

Because of Alice Scoop Neck Linen Waistcoat
Because of Alice
Scoop Neck Linen Waistcoat

Such a beautiful and flattering neckline.

Because of Alice Mid Rise Linen Maxi Skirt
Because of Alice
Mid Rise Linen Maxi Skirt

Though this wouldn't be suitable for a wedding, it's a chic option for other summer events.

Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote

Prepare to see Dragon Diffusion bags everywhere over the coming months.

Plage Braided Leather Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Plage Braided Leather Sandals

An easy addition to every summer look.

4. Coloured Tank + Linen Maxi Skirt + Flip-Flops

Linen skirt outfits: @monikh wears a linen maxi skirt with a tank top and flip flops

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Tank top + skirt + flip-flops = a simple formula that will serve you day after day. Choose a coloured tank to keep things feeling fresh, especially if this is a combination you plan to wear on repeat.

Shop the look:

Ribbed Knit Top - Women
mango
Ribbed Knit Top

This is thicker than most tank tops, which hopefully means it will last longer, too.

Bdg Daria Linen Maxi Skirt
BDG
Daria Linen Maxi Skirt

This colour will go with literally anything.

Carey Crescent Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Carey Crescent Hobo Bag

In our eyes, burgundy is an all-year-round shade.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

These The Row sandals have sold out time and time again, so snap them up before your size is gone.

5. Relaxed Shirt + Linen Skirt + Two-Tone Flats

linen skirt outfits: @chiarasatelier wears a bright shirt with a linen skirt and flats

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: On low effort days when you want to balance comfort with style, team your linen skirt with a slouchy shirt and step out in your favourite flats. You could also knot the shirt at the waist to give the look a little more shape.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Cardinal Red

With Nothing Underneath is our editors' go-to brand for classic button-ups.

The White Company Linen Circle Midi Skirt
The White Company
Linen Circle Midi Skirt

You'll get so much wear out of this versatile piece.

Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Cat-eye sunnies are back! If they ever left, that is.

Belinda Ballerina Tan Leather
Steve Madden
Belinda Ballerina Tan Leather

Peak elegance.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

