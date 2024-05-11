Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Elegant Skirt Style This Summer

Weather permitting, I plan to have a mostly jeans-free summer, challenging myself to look past the denim section of my wardrobe. I love my trusty Levi's, but many of the outfits I save for inspiration centre around trousers and skirts rather than the blue jeans I reach for daily—I think my subconscious is telling me to branch out. The coming season presents the perfect opportunity to sample one of these alternatives, and I have my eye on a particular style that's trending in a big way: linen skirts.

Linen in its myriad forms is a staple come summer; from breezy shirting to drawstring trousers, every item crafted from this breathable natural fabric communicates ease. Perhaps it's the unavoidable presence of creases that makes linen wearers look effortless. The quickly crumpled material is hardly worth steaming, but we think that's part of its charm.

2023 was all about linen trousers, but this year, I'm predicting linen skirts will headline many of summer's best outfits. In high temperatures, you'll struggle to find a more lightweight and comfortable option that looks quite as refined. Slot in a linen skirt in place of a denim skirt once the first heatwave hits, or save the warm weather essential for your next sojourn abroad. Need some more guidance on how to style this trending skirt? Scroll down to the five chic looks below.

1. White Blouse + Linen Skirt + Slides

Style Notes: When in doubt, a white blouse—whether short-sleeved, embroidered or featuring tie-front detailing—gives all outfits a summery spin. Opt for a floaty silhouette on top and a straight-cut column skirt in a contrasting shade, then finish the down-to-earth look with a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

Shop the look:

The White Company Organic Double Cotton Tie Front Jacket £110 SHOP NOW Wear this as either a blouse or a jacket.

JAEGER Linen Blend Midi Column Skirt £99 SHOP NOW The slit down the middle is a nice touch.

Arket Suede Shoulder Bag £279 SHOP NOW A high-street bag that looks designer.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Two-Strap Faux-Leather Sandals £95 SHOP NOW I've lost count of how many summers in a row these have been popular.

2. Light Jacket + Linen Skirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: On cooler days, swap your sandals for a closed-toe shoe and add a lightweight jacket on top. A cropped or thigh-skimming style will balance out the length and volume of your linen skirt nicely.

Shop the look:

COS Short Twill Trench Coat £135 SHOP NOW The perfect layer for a British summer.

SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt £48 SHOP NOW I've heard great things about this tee.

UNIQLO Gathered Skirt £40 SHOP NOW Uniqlo's linen collection has really impressed me—it's high quality and the designs are timeless enough to last for years.

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Ballerina Flats £455 SHOP NOW Love them or hate them, Tabi's are here to stay.

3. Linen Waistcoat + Matching Skirt + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: I love a co-ord on a hot day as it takes the decision-making out of getting dressed. Waistcoats are a huge trend piece right now, making it easy to create a look that's current from top to toe.

Shop the look:

Because of Alice Scoop Neck Linen Waistcoat £60 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful and flattering neckline.

Because of Alice Mid Rise Linen Maxi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW Though this wouldn't be suitable for a wedding, it's a chic option for other summer events.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote £370 SHOP NOW Prepare to see Dragon Diffusion bags everywhere over the coming months.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Plage Braided Leather Sandals £115 SHOP NOW An easy addition to every summer look.

4. Coloured Tank + Linen Maxi Skirt + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Tank top + skirt + flip-flops = a simple formula that will serve you day after day. Choose a coloured tank to keep things feeling fresh, especially if this is a combination you plan to wear on repeat.

Shop the look:

mango Ribbed Knit Top £23 SHOP NOW This is thicker than most tank tops, which hopefully means it will last longer, too.

BDG Daria Linen Maxi Skirt £52 SHOP NOW This colour will go with literally anything.

Charles & Keith Carey Crescent Hobo Bag £69 SHOP NOW In our eyes, burgundy is an all-year-round shade.

THE ROW Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW These The Row sandals have sold out time and time again, so snap them up before your size is gone.

5. Relaxed Shirt + Linen Skirt + Two-Tone Flats

Style Notes: On low effort days when you want to balance comfort with style, team your linen skirt with a slouchy shirt and step out in your favourite flats. You could also knot the shirt at the waist to give the look a little more shape.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Cardinal Red £110 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath is our editors' go-to brand for classic button-ups.

The White Company Linen Circle Midi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this versatile piece.

& Other Stories Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW Cat-eye sunnies are back! If they ever left, that is.