Alexa Chung Is at Her Chicest on Holiday—4 Summer Trends She Packed for Her Trip

This week, the model and presenter touched down in Marrakesh with four of the season's chicest trends in her suitcase.

A selection of looks Alexa Chung shared on Instagram from her recent trip to Marrakesh
(Image credit: @alexachung)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

No matter where she is or what she's doing, I want to know what Alexa Chung is wearing. So, as summer begins to blur into holiday season and the celebrity style set starts jetting off to sun-drenched destinations, you can bet I’m watching closely to see which new-season trends my forever style icon is weaving into her warm-weather wardrobe.

There’s something about holiday dressing—when the sun softens your edges and invites a more relaxed, playful approach—that brings out the most interesting side of personal style. So, when I spotted that Alexa had recently touched down in Marrakesh, I knew we were in for a treat.

Arguably the chicest person on my timeline, Chung folded several of the season’s most talked-about trends into her suitcase. From buzzy accessories to after-dark dresses, these are the four key trends that travelled with her this week—and that I’ll be adding to my own packing list immediately.

4 Chic Summer Trends Alexa Chung Packed for Her Holiday

1. The Raffia Bag

Alexa Chung wears a blue button-down shirt with a printed skirt and raffia bag in Marrakech.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: In my opinion, no summer capsule wardrobe is complete without a raffia tote. Chung elevated hers by knotting a silky scarf around the handle, adding a personal twist to her pencil skirt and crisp shirt ensemble. Less serious than the leather bags we cling to the rest of the year, the raffia tote instantly telegraphs holiday mode.

Shop Raffia Bags:

Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Straw
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag

Style this over your shoulders or wear it in your clutches.

Billie Leather-Trimmed Raffia Bucket Bag
Khaite
Billie Leather-Trimmed Raffia Bucket Bag

This oversized tote is perfect for high-summer styling.

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag

This also comes in two other sizes.

2. The Pleated Skirt

Alexa Chung wears a blue pleated skirt with a white t-shirt and Miu Miu buckle heels in Marrakesh.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: If voluminous bubble hems and floaty cotton styles aren’t quite your speed this summer, may I suggest the classic pleated skirt? In a fresh powder-blue hue, Chung’s Miu Miu version offers the perfect balance of structure and femininity. Paired with simple separates, it gave her summer look a polished yet playful finish that feels just right for the high temperatures.

Shop Pleated Skirts:

Cotton Pleated Midi Skirt
Miu Miu
Cotton Pleated Midi Skirt

Shop the pretty pleated skirt Alexa Chung loves.

Zw Collection Printed Pleated Skirt
Zara
Printed Pleated Skirt

Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Pleated A-Line Skirt
H&M
Pleated A-Line Skirt

Style with the matching blouse or pair with a simple tee.

3. The Gold Heel

Alexa Chung wears a Chloe SS25 purple minidress with puff sleeve and gold heeled mules in Marrakesh.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: With high summer officially here, it’s time to retire your black leather sandals and step into something a little more radiant. Adding a glint of glamour to her Marrakesh-bound outfit, Chung’s glimmering gold heels brought warmth and contrast—proof that metallics aren’t just for party season.

Shop Gold Heels:

Gloria Sandals - Smooth Gold - Goat Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Gloria Sandals

These also come in five other shades.

Metallic Stiletto Heel Sandals
Zara
Metallic Stiletto Heel Sandals

Style with a minidress like Chung, or pair with your favourite straight-leg trousers.

Susa 50 Metallic Leather Sandals
Manolo Blahnik
Susa 50 Metallic Leather Sandals

Add a shimmer to your step.

4. The Leopard-Print Dress

Alexa Chung wears a rat & boa leopard print dress with arm cuffs in Marrakesh.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: While leopard print has earned its place as a winter staple (hello, faux fur coats), there’s something even more captivating about it in the heat. On Chung, the timeless pattern came alive in a sheer, flowing Rat & Boa dress—a playful, slightly wild piece that channels summer’s uninhibited energy perfectly.

Shop Leopard Print Dresses:

ratandboa,

Rat & Boa
Valentina Dress

Shop the dress that Chung loves.

Poppy Delevingne Leopard Print Coco Maxi Dress
Nobodys Child
Poppy Delevingne Leopard Print Coco Maxi Dress

The leopard print dress trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Stormi Satin Dress
Reformation
Stormi Satin Dress

This also comes in three other shades.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸