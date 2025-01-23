Sure, summer may be the high time for a getaway, but this early on in the new year it feels like everyone is either on a trip already or booking their vacations for the months to come. While in the past we all seemed to adhere to a one-big-trip-a-year type of schedule, now it's becoming more of an "everyone, everywhere, all at once" type of travel landscape. 2025 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year with more with more Americans than ever predicted to head abroad and add several new stamps to their passports. In other words, we're all going places this year. The question is where and how?

As a travel-obsessed editor, study the fashion-person lifestyle like it's my job (well, it basically is), so I'm low-key an expert on where the stylish set is going, staying, and dining right now and with all this intel, I've put together what I'm calling a master list of the biggest travel trends for the year ahead. Up ahead, you'll not only discover the hottest destinations to head to (and several destination "dupes" for places like Ibiza and the Amalfi Coast), but the luxury railways that are reviving train travel, the wellness retreats A-listers always book, the buzziest fashion and hotel brand collaborations, and so much more. With that, discover the eight biggest travel trends of 2025 that are sure to inspire your next trip and because this is Who What Wear, the shopping picks to pack for each one.

2025 Travel Trends

1. Retro Railways

POV: The year is 1925 and you're dressed to the nines while eating a five-course dinner aboard a Venice, Italy-bound Pullman train. At least, that's the kind of glamorous and retro appeal that the Belmond's suite of trains taps into. The luxury hotel brand recently expanded its portfolio with a series of iconic train lines that include the Venice-Simplon Orient Express, Royal Scotsman, and the Eastern and Oriental Express.

According to Fora co-founder Henley Vazquez, "high end and retro train travel is definitely a trend we’re seeing at Fora. We’re hearing travelers that want more of a slow travel experience, and/or a refrain from air travel for environmental reasons. Belmond’s British Pullman is perfect for those wanting a full Wes Anderson experience, while The Venice-Simplon Orient is very luxe and offers a London-Venice route, stopping in Paris and Verona." As if those routes weren't dripping in Pinterest-worthy visuals enough, Accor will roll out its Dolce Vita line in April with multi-night journeys from Rome to Sicily, Vazquez continues.

2. Destination Dupes

I'll have what they're having. At least, that's the mindset behind one of the fastest-growing trends in the travel space right now. "We’ve seen an increase in the desire from travelers to take the path less taken," Vazquez shares. "For example, for those who are interested in popular spots like Spain, Italy or Greece, on our 2025 Hot List we recommend Sardinia, Folegandos and Formentera. You’re still getting Spain, Italy, Greece vibes but more laid back and with smaller crowds."

While these perennially-popular vacation spots are getting even more crowded and expensive as travel continues to explode in the post-pandemic era, the savvier move is to uncover destinations that deliver the same experience but without all the hassle. "TikTok remains a powerful influence, delivering rapid-fire clips of destinations previously overlooked," global luxury travel network Virtuoso shared in its 2025 Report. "Rather than sticking to well-worn bucket lists, travelers are finding new inspiration in documentaries, books, beloved films and recommendations from friends and family."

3. One Word: Wellness

The wellness industry as a whole is booming, but according to the Global Wellness Institute , wellness tourism is projected to be valued at $817 billion this year and then see a hike up to $1.3 trillion by 2025, making it the fastest growth rate of any wellness market through 2025. Not only are we traveling more, but now there's an emphasis on the trips we take to be restorative and relaxing. "We’re seeing people looking to vacation as a chance to cure their burnout, rest, detox, and come home refreshed," Vazquez says.

As for where to get the full wellness treatment, retreats like The Ranch, Miraval, Mii Amo, and Canyon Ranch boast complete mind-body transformations after their stays which are often for a pre-set number of nights. Meanwhile, wellness-geared hotel brands like the Six Senses, Aman, and Our Habitas are just a few of many global chains who are curating on-site spa and fitness offerings that make them destinations in their own right for a wellness-y journey that's done on your own time.

In 2025, Vazquez predicts that we’ll continue to see innovation in both hotel mini-bars like the CBD creams and electrolytes at the Equinox Hotel, as well as supercharged in-room amenities like the oxygen canisters at the Little Nell in Aspen for ensuring better sleep at altitude, aromatherapy turndown at Las Ventanas, and even sexual wellness minibar purchases at Virgin Hotels. "We are no longer in Pringles territory," she admits.

4. Specialty Sourcing

Another way we'll see travel get more targeted? Shopping. Fashion people are always looking to curate their wardrobes with unique secondhand finds from their travels, and in 2025 we'll the rise of vintage shopping trips that are planned with the exclusive goal of sourcing special and rare pieces from vintage markets abroad. For content creator, Substacker, and vintage designer enthusiast Ro Brahmand, that meant a trip to Amsterdam to source designer labels like Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela. "Its rare that I travel to a city without visiting a local vintage shop or two but this is the first time I had planned a trip entirely around sourcing and it all sort of happened by accident," she shares. It started in a group chat with two of her best friends—Alyson, a stylist, and Olivia, a trend forecaster.

"Amsterdam has an incredible vintage scene and their local curators have an interesting POV on fashion," she continues. "Their prices compared to cities like London and Paris are also a little more palatable," and some of the pieces she filled her suitcase with like a pair of 2005 Alexander McQueen capris, a 2006 Stone Island shearling jacket, and an incredible Fendi scarf are proof. "If we had more time, we would have made a stop in Antwerp. They are meant to also have an incredible collection of vintage and archival designer—unsurprising since Antwerp has given us designers like Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, Martin Margiela."

Jean Paul Gaultier Late 1990s Skirt Set $1395 SHOP NOW Yves Saint Laurent Suede Mombasa Bag $716 SHOP NOW Maison Martin Margiela Vintage 1998 Boots $941 SHOP NOW

5. Going the Extra Mile

Bhutan. Patagonia. Kenya. Going the extra mile is in, according to Fora. "Travelers are flocking to far-flung locales and these destinations go beyond mere checked boxes on a bucket list. Instead, we're searching for something a little out of the ordinary and off the beaten path," the report reads.

6. Snowcationing

According to Virtuoso, "the 'coolcation' trend shows no signs of slowing down, as more travelers request cold-weather destinations to escape the rising temperatures and avoid crowds." The 2025 evolution is what we're calling the snowcation—basically a glorified ski trip to luxury mountain resorts like Chamonix, St. Mortiz, Aspen, Cortina d'Ampezzo, and Jackson Hole. Considering how much time the A-list crowd has been spending in Aspen this winter and not to mention the endless après style inspiration Hailey Bieber and the Jenners are giving us, the col-weather vacation has never looked better.

But beyond winter ski trips, Virtuoso also reports that more exotic cold-weather destinations are, well, heating up. "Antarctica, with its expanding cruise options and pristine, icy landscapes, has surged in popularity, climbing from fifth place last year to second among the top destinations to watch. Norway and Iceland also rank in the top five, reemphasizing the trend toward northern European countries. This shift is largely driven by climate change, with nearly half of advisors reporting that their clients are altering their plans due to its effects. Seventy-eight percent of advisors say clients are opting for shoulder season or off-peak travel, while 76 percent say they now favor destinations with more moderate weather – up five points from last year."

7. When Worlds Collide

(Image credit: Frame x Ritz Paris; Sporty and Rich x The Carlyle; Pierre Mouton, Courtesy of Dior)

2024 was the year of the hotel brand collab, and 2025 is already set to outdo it. This was the year that luxury hotels sought to align themselves with the fashion labels that their most stylish guests are interested in, and spoiler alert, it's working. Comme Si teamed up with Amalfi Coast landmark Le Sirenuse on an edit of printed silk pajamas. Frame and the Ritz Paris celebrated the latest installment of their beloved partnership, bringing the hotel's cursive logo to luxe cashmere knits. Meanwhile both The Carlyle and Eden Roc tapped Sporty & Rich for a lineup of socks, baseball hats, nylon shorts, and the like.

Sporty & Rich x Carlyle Embroidered Baseball Cap $70 SHOP NOW Comme Si x Le Sirenuse La Boxer Classica $250 SHOP NOW Frame x Ritz Paris Cashmere Polo Sweater $998 SHOP NOW

8. The Great Outdoors

If you spend any time on the wanderlust side of Pinterest, you know that the Dolomites are having a moment. "Not only do these mountains boast the most spectacular hiking in the Italian Alps," shares Fora, "but their verdant valleys and picturesque hillside villages are home to some of the world's best spa hotels, including Aman Rosa Alpina, a small mountain inn turned into a luxury Aman destination, as well as the design-forward and viral property Forestis.