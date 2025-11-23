Just like clothes, shoes move in trend cycles too. Although with sky-high heels, extra-chunky boots and sandals that wrap every which way all favoured on the runway, not every style spotted at fashion week could be called comfortable. So, the footwear that manages to toe the tricky line between comfy and chic rightly deserves a little extra attention. After all, if you’re investing in a new trend, you want to actually wear it out and about—not for half an hour before hobbling home.
Understandably, trainers feature high on the list—the everyday staple delivers all-day wear without even a hint of a blister. And for Autumn/Winter 25, there are two key styles to note: the vibrant, sporty runner or the crisp, minimalist all-white pair that’s polished enough for the office. Or, if your trainer collection is already looking a little full, the runways say it’s time to make a beeline for the brogue—with buckled styles offering the same smart finish minus the faff of laces.
Otherwise, it’s little surprise that boots take centre stage—tis the season for full-coverage footwear, after all—and kitten heels, slouchy shapes and soft, supple leathers are all high on the agenda. So, as it turns out, there are plenty of comfortable shoes to choose from this season—just keep scrolling for my favourite five.
5 Comfy, Winter 2025 Shoe Trends to Note:
1. The Sporty Sneaker
Style Notes: No shoe is ever going to be more comfortable than a trainer, but our beloved runners also fall into trend categories. A key contender for Autumn/Winter 25? Statement sporty styles. Think Stella McCartney’s purple pair, Cecilie Bahnsen’s floral Asics collab or Miu Miu’s snake-print sneakers—proof that even your running shoes could do with a seasonal switch-up.
SHOP THE TREND:
HOKA ONE ONE
Mach X 3 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
You’ll be hard-pressed to walk into a trendy coffee shop without spotting a pair of Hoka’s on at least one person’s feet.
LOEWE
+ on Cloudventure 2.0 Rubber-Trimmed Paneled Recycled-Mesh Sneakers
The Loewe x On collab was a big hit with avid fashion fans, adding a luxury spin to the beloved gym shoes.
lululemon
Women's Chargefeel 3 Workout Shoe
I own a pair of Lululemon trainers and they're the most comfortable pair I've ever worn, especially for anyone with wide feet.
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon's are the trainer du jour, transcending the world of outdoor exercise into fashion week street style. This is the pair to turn to if you want to be particularly on trend.
2. The Buckled Brogue
Style Notes: Where loafers reigned supreme as the smart-yet-comfy shoe trend of Spring/Summer 25, Autumn/Winter is all about the sturdy office brogue. Bally, McQueen, Rabanne, Calvin Klein and Victoria Beckham all sent polished formal footwear down the runway—with some making them even more faff-free by removing the laces and opting instead for chunky buckles as a chic, more comfortable closure.
SHOP THE TREND:
CHURCH'S
Lana R Leather Brogues
Few brands are more famous for both loafers and brogues than Church's, and for good reason.
Mafalda
Vini Brown Loafer
If a black brogue isn't quite your style, consider a chic chesnut shade—this pair is handmade.
Miu Miu
Calf Leather Brogue Shoe With Buckles
Brogues undoubtedly fall into the preppy, collegiate style category which Miu Miu excels at.
Sandro Paris
Multi-Buckle Open Derbies
For a lighter-weight shoe style, consider this cut-out brogue style, combining a brogue, derby and Mary Jane in one.
3. The Slouched Boot
Style Notes: As autumn is boot season, there’s no shortage of cosy shoe styles to take note of. But when comfort is the core component, there’s one key boot trend to take from the runway: slouchy boots, spotted at both Louis Vuitton and Balmain. Swapping calf-constricting fabrics and fiddly zips for pull-on, extra-wide-leg styles, they’re built for those in pursuit of chic comfort.
SHOP THE TREND:
MANGO
Wide-Leg Boots
Trust me when I say these faux leather boots look much better on—just scroll through the website pics.
Free People
Single Sole Slouch Boots
Now these soft leather boots instantly scream boho, whether you tuck your jeans inside or leave your legs bare.
& Other Stories
Wedge-Heel Knee-High Boots
The & Other Stories boots are an ode to the Balmain pair that stalked the Autumn/Winter 25 runway, and they're currently at the top of my wishlist.
BA&SH
Boots Consuela
Suede and slouch go particularly well together, so these boots will slot seamlessly into any wardrobe.
4. The Crisp And Clean Trainer
Style Notes: Again, trainers are the most comfortable shoes any of us can wear (apart from perhaps UGGs, though you don’t see too many of them on the runway), so it makes sense that we have not one, but two trainer trends this season. For those after a more pared-back alternative to the statement-making sporty sneaker, I bring you the crisp, clean trainer. Spotted at Prada, Simone Rocha and Stella McCartney, consider the all-white, minimalist look one you can even wear to the office.
SHOP THE TREND:
Veja
Embroidered-Logo Low-Top Sneakers
Veja rule the minimalist trainer market, making them the go-to base for many smart-casual outfits.
Reiss
Leather Low-Top Trainers in White
Reiss excel at chic officewear, so consider these as your new work trainers.
THE ROW
Mica Leather Sneakers
Prefer a slightly more sporty yet still pared-back style? The Row's Mica sneaker is up to the task.
M&S
Lace Up Trainers
Sleek and simple, the faux leather trainers will seamlessly slot into any wardrobe.
5. The Low-Heeled Knee-High Boot
Style Notes: If you’re set on buying into boots this season but not entirely sold on the slouchy style, the good news is that plenty of cosy staples still fall into the comfort category. The boot trend to note now? Kitten-heeled knee-highs—not only comfortable and chic but also incredibly easy to style. Just look to Chloé, Miu Miu, Toteme and Jil Sander for inspiration.
SHOP THE TREND:
Massimo Dutti
Stretch Heeled Boots
The key comfort clue is in the name here with these stretch knee-high boots.
New Look
Dark Green Faux Leather Knee High Boots
A slightly wider boot will make it much easier to tuck jeans inside.
KHAITE
Andee Suede Knee Boots
You'll spy Khaite's suede knee-high boots on almost every fashion editor this season—under skirts, dresses, jeans and more.
Topshop
Sophie Premium Leather Point Toe Knee High Boot in Buttermilk
A classic cream boot sits apart from classic black and brown shades while still being versatile in any wardrobe.