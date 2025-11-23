Forget Heels for a Second—These 5 Winter Shoe Trends Are Both Comfy and Chic in Equal Measure

From trusty trainers to buckled brogues, these five shoe trends are all about looking on-trend whilst keeping your feet comfy.

COMFY WINTER SHOE TRENDS 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Just like clothes, shoes move in trend cycles too. Although with sky-high heels, extra-chunky boots and sandals that wrap every which way all favoured on the runway, not every style spotted at fashion week could be called comfortable. So, the footwear that manages to toe the tricky line between comfy and chic rightly deserves a little extra attention. After all, if you’re investing in a new trend, you want to actually wear it out and about—not for half an hour before hobbling home.

Understandably, trainers feature high on the list—the everyday staple delivers all-day wear without even a hint of a blister. And for Autumn/Winter 25, there are two key styles to note: the vibrant, sporty runner or the crisp, minimalist all-white pair that’s polished enough for the office. Or, if your trainer collection is already looking a little full, the runways say it’s time to make a beeline for the brogue—with buckled styles offering the same smart finish minus the faff of laces.

Otherwise, it’s little surprise that boots take centre stage—tis the season for full-coverage footwear, after all—and kitten heels, slouchy shapes and soft, supple leathers are all high on the agenda. So, as it turns out, there are plenty of comfortable shoes to choose from this season—just keep scrolling for my favourite five.

1. The Sporty Sneaker

COMFY WINTER SHOE TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: No shoe is ever going to be more comfortable than a trainer, but our beloved runners also fall into trend categories. A key contender for Autumn/Winter 25? Statement sporty styles. Think Stella McCartney’s purple pair, Cecilie Bahnsen’s floral Asics collab or Miu Miu’s snake-print sneakers—proof that even your running shoes could do with a seasonal switch-up.

SHOP THE TREND:

2. The Buckled Brogue

COMFY WINTER SHOE TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Where loafers reigned supreme as the smart-yet-comfy shoe trend of Spring/Summer 25, Autumn/Winter is all about the sturdy office brogue. Bally, McQueen, Rabanne, Calvin Klein and Victoria Beckham all sent polished formal footwear down the runway—with some making them even more faff-free by removing the laces and opting instead for chunky buckles as a chic, more comfortable closure.

SHOP THE TREND:

3. The Slouched Boot

COMFY WINTER SHOE TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As autumn is boot season, there’s no shortage of cosy shoe styles to take note of. But when comfort is the core component, there’s one key boot trend to take from the runway: slouchy boots, spotted at both Louis Vuitton and Balmain. Swapping calf-constricting fabrics and fiddly zips for pull-on, extra-wide-leg styles, they’re built for those in pursuit of chic comfort.

SHOP THE TREND:

4. The Crisp And Clean Trainer

COMFY WINTER SHOE TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Again, trainers are the most comfortable shoes any of us can wear (apart from perhaps UGGs, though you don’t see too many of them on the runway), so it makes sense that we have not one, but two trainer trends this season. For those after a more pared-back alternative to the statement-making sporty sneaker, I bring you the crisp, clean trainer. Spotted at Prada, Simone Rocha and Stella McCartney, consider the all-white, minimalist look one you can even wear to the office.

SHOP THE TREND:

5. The Low-Heeled Knee-High Boot

COMFY WINTER SHOE TRENDS 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If you’re set on buying into boots this season but not entirely sold on the slouchy style, the good news is that plenty of cosy staples still fall into the comfort category. The boot trend to note now? Kitten-heeled knee-highs—not only comfortable and chic but also incredibly easy to style. Just look to Chloé, Miu Miu, Toteme and Jil Sander for inspiration.

SHOP THE TREND:

Explore More:
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸