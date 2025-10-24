Just You Wait—Anyone Who's Stylish Will Be Wearing These 6 Trouser Trends Instead of Jeans This Winter

Bored of your jeans? Prepare your cold-weather wardrobe as the catwalk has plenty of trouser inspo to turn to. Scroll on to see the winter 2025 trouser trends to take note of.

Autumn/Winter 25 trouser trends - Tory Burch, Zimmermann, Chloe
While trusty jeans often steal the spotlight with new cuts and colours—hello, barrel-leg silhouettes, black hues and, yes, the return of the skinny—and skirts dominate our seasonal moodboards, trousers don’t always get the love they deserve. Their failsafe practicality and endless styling potential are often overlooked in favour of pieces that rapidly switch with each fashion show or celebrity sighting. But trousers, too, fall into less obvious yet still very much there trend cycles—and this season, there’s no shortage of inspiration to take note of.

Take the luxurious leather trouser styles—equal parts cosy and chic—that sauntered down the runways of Chloé, Proenza Schouler and Isabel Marant. Or perhaps the more dramatic, extra-wide-leg shapes now available in almost every colour, with Khaite making a particularly strong case for beige. Even the classic cream shades, set to replace beloved winter whites as showcased by Zimmermann, deserve a mention. And let's not forget the attention-grabbing red, herringbone patterns or sporty stripe styles for a more focal point fashion find.

Really, the overall trouser look this season is elevated and elegant, no matter which category you choose to turn to. So, it might just be time to retire your well-worn black slim-fit pair in favour of something a little more fresh. Below, the six trending trouser styles to start weaving into your wardrobe. Stat.

1. Cosy Creams

Autum/Winter 25 trouser trends - cream trousers crochet top, Zimmermann runway

(Image credit: Future, Getty Images)

Style Notes: Winter whites are popular for good reason—effortlessly polished and endlessly easy to style—but cream does all of the above while feeling just that little bit warmer. Take Zimmermann’s all-cream Autumn/Winter 2025 look as key inspiration, made even more striking with the addition of rich chocolate-brown leather accessories.

2. Herringbone

Autum/Winter 25 trouser trends - herringbone trousers grey shirt, Isabel Marant runway

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Any avid Who What Wear reader will know that tailoring is trending—it was one of my key minimalist takeaways from the most recent runways, after all—and herringbone trousers sit perfectly within this category. Whether styled with a crisp shirt and blazer or a chunky knit, the subtle pattern offers a refined alternative to classic block-coloured trousers, no matter the shade.

3. Leather Loving

Autum/Winter 25 trouser trends - leather trousers, Chlo&amp;eacute; runway

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: When the temperature starts to drop, there’s one warming fashion favourite we all reach for as few materials feel quite as cosy or timeless as leather. This sturdy fabric was spotted across several Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks, including Chloé’s, proving its enduring appeal once again. Plus, invest in a quality pair and they’ll last you for years to come—the two in my own wardrobe are nearing a decade old.

4. Sporty Stripes

Autum/Winter 25 trouser trends - sporty stripes and polo jumper, Tory Burch runway

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: As the lines between what we wear to the gym and out and about continue to blur (Alo luxury handbags, I’m looking at you), our love for all things sporty only continues to grow. This season’s effortless athleisure fix? Side-striped trousers, which offer a subtle styling tweak that instantly lends a laid-back edge to any outfit—whether paired with a rugby shirt à la Tory Burch or a cosy cashmere knit.

5. Extra-Wide Leg

Autumn/Winter 25 trouser trends - extra-wide leg brown trousers red top, Khaite runway

(Image credit: Khaite)

Style Notes: We’re no strangers to wide-leg trousers—skinny jeans have long been banished from our wardrobes (though they’re making quite the comeback)—and this season, the trend only continues to grow. In fact, it’s bigger and better than ever. As Khaite’s Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalk proved, the wider the leg, the more dramatic the silhouette, making styling essentially effortless. Silk or cotton shirts, fitted knits, and trusty T-shirts are all simple yet undeniably chic pairings.

6. Attention-Grabbing Red

Autum/Winter 25 trouser trends - red trousers Chanel runway

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: While many fashion fans consider winter their favourite season for style, it’s also when colour often slips quietly into the shadows. But if you’re someone who subscribes to the idea of dopamine dressing, Chanel has a particularly chic solution: red trousers. This season, they come in almost every texture—from cosy cashmere to polished, crepe-like styles—and the shade is easier to wear than you might think. Creams, browns and even navy all make for an elevated yet attention-grabbing look.

