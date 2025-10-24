While trusty jeans often steal the spotlight with new cuts and colours—hello, barrel-leg silhouettes, black hues and, yes, the return of the skinny—and skirts dominate our seasonal moodboards, trousers don’t always get the love they deserve. Their failsafe practicality and endless styling potential are often overlooked in favour of pieces that rapidly switch with each fashion show or celebrity sighting. But trousers, too, fall into less obvious yet still very much there trend cycles—and this season, there’s no shortage of inspiration to take note of.
Take the luxurious leather trouser styles—equal parts cosy and chic—that sauntered down the runways of Chloé, Proenza Schouler and Isabel Marant. Or perhaps the more dramatic, extra-wide-leg shapes now available in almost every colour, with Khaite making a particularly strong case for beige. Even the classic cream shades, set to replace beloved winter whites as showcased by Zimmermann, deserve a mention. And let's not forget the attention-grabbing red, herringbone patterns or sporty stripe styles for a more focal point fashion find.
Really, the overall trouser look this season is elevated and elegant, no matter which category you choose to turn to. So, it might just be time to retire your well-worn black slim-fit pair in favour of something a little more fresh. Below, the six trending trouser styles to start weaving into your wardrobe. Stat.
6 Winter Trouser Trends to Note Now:
1. Cosy Creams
Style Notes: Winter whites are popular for good reason—effortlessly polished and endlessly easy to style—but cream does all of the above while feeling just that little bit warmer. Take Zimmermann’s all-cream Autumn/Winter 2025 look as key inspiration, made even more striking with the addition of rich chocolate-brown leather accessories.
COS
Pleated Modal Wide-Leg Trousers
To recreate the wide-leg cream trouser look from the Zimmermann catwalk, try this pleated pair from Cos.
JOSEPH
Mawn Plissé-Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants
These floaty trousers will add a softer touch to any outfit.
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers
The sharp front crease in these & Other Stories trousers creates a more formal feel.
2. Herringbone
Style Notes: Any avid Who What Wear reader will know that tailoring is trending—it was one of my key minimalist takeaways from the most recent runways, after all—and herringbone trousers sit perfectly within this category. Whether styled with a crisp shirt and blazer or a chunky knit, the subtle pattern offers a refined alternative to classic block-coloured trousers, no matter the shade.
H&M
Tailored Trousers
The soft herringbone pattern on this H&M pair is understated yet adds just the right amount of interest to your block-coloured staples.
TOAST
Wool Broken Herringbone Pleat Front Trousers
These wool trousers will be particularly toasty (see what I did there?).
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser: Wool, Dark Brown Herringbone
You might know With Nothing Underneath for its effortlessly chic shirts, but the London-based brand has recently expanded its offering to include the rest of your wardrobe, too.
3. Leather Loving
Style Notes: When the temperature starts to drop, there’s one warming fashion favourite we all reach for as few materials feel quite as cosy or timeless as leather. This sturdy fabric was spotted across several Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks, including Chloé’s, proving its enduring appeal once again. Plus, invest in a quality pair and they’ll last you for years to come—the two in my own wardrobe are nearing a decade old.
CHLOÉ
Textured-Leather Flared Pants
This is the exact pair that walked the Chloé catwalk.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Recycled-Leather Wide-Leg Pants
While burgundy shades are particularly popular this season, classic black is always a wise choice.
ZARA
Faux Leather Mini Flare Leggings
If you aren't too keen on real leather, faux styles offer an easy solution.
4. Sporty Stripes
Style Notes: As the lines between what we wear to the gym and out and about continue to blur (Alo luxury handbags, I’m looking at you), our love for all things sporty only continues to grow. This season’s effortless athleisure fix? Side-striped trousers, which offer a subtle styling tweak that instantly lends a laid-back edge to any outfit—whether paired with a rugby shirt à la Tory Burch or a cosy cashmere knit.
TORY BURCH
Japanese Jersey Sweatpant in Brown
These wool-cotton Tory Burch trousers are the exact style that we saw on the catwalk.
MANGO
Contrast Stripe Straight Trousers
Looking for an updated take on classic black? These Mango trousers fit the bill.
H&M
Side-Striped Track Pants
Burgundy is one of the most popular shades of the season, meaning these striped trousers are particularly on-trend.
5. Extra-Wide Leg
Style Notes: We’re no strangers to wide-leg trousers—skinny jeans have long been banished from our wardrobes (though they’re making quite the comeback)—and this season, the trend only continues to grow. In fact, it’s bigger and better than ever. As Khaite’s Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalk proved, the wider the leg, the more dramatic the silhouette, making styling essentially effortless. Silk or cotton shirts, fitted knits, and trusty T-shirts are all simple yet undeniably chic pairings.
KHAITE
August Pleated Wool-Blend Trousers
Consider these trousers your new season alternative to classic black.
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Darted Trousers
I've just invested in this exact pair and will be wearing them with shirts, tees and thin knits this season.
MAX MARA
Natale Pleated Wool-Jersey Wide-Leg Pants
These wool-blend trousers will keep their wide-leg structure better than softer silky styles.
6. Attention-Grabbing Red
Style Notes: While many fashion fans consider winter their favourite season for style, it’s also when colour often slips quietly into the shadows. But if you’re someone who subscribes to the idea of dopamine dressing, Chanel has a particularly chic solution: red trousers. This season, they come in almost every texture—from cosy cashmere to polished, crepe-like styles—and the shade is easier to wear than you might think. Creams, browns and even navy all make for an elevated yet attention-grabbing look.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Everywhere Cashmere Track Pants
Looking for trouser that's extra comfy? These cashmere tracksuit bottoms certainly tick that box.
Anthropologie
The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Trousers
This deep red colour will pair perfectly with creams and browns.
WHISTLES
Harper Wide-Leg High-Rise Crepe Trousers
For a more formal feel, turn your attention towards this Whistles wide-leg pair.