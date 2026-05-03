No, Not Cotton Dresses—French Women are Wearing These Chic Linen Trends On Repeat This Spring
When it comes to prepping a wardrobe that's ready for the spring-to-summer transition, French women always nail the brief. Here's why they are swapping cotton and silk for linen way ahead of summer 2026.
Ask any fashion editor for their spring wardrobe staples and I'm almost certain that light cotton will make an appearance. Layered up Oxford shirts, jersey tees, long skirts and more recently, capri leggings—if its easy to pull on and go, its going to score highly, but for our stylish sisters on the other side of the channel, there's an even smarter option.
Linen pieces aren't exactly new, but what we often tend to hold back for high summer is already cropping up in French wardrobes up and down the Riviera. Granted, the weather in Europe tends to be a little more forgiving this time of year, but with this month already gearing up to a mini heatwave in the UK, we're seriously interested in how French women are making linen outfits feel chic in 2026.
As the proud owner of not one, not two, but three pairs of wide-leg linen trousers, I know personally just how comfortable and easy they can be, but on the days I want to switch up the silhouette, I turn to French women for pointers on styling up linen outfits. From cute dresses to stylish separates, Franco-fashion insiders are experts in making linen feel right for spring and not just summer, and there are five trends in particular that curious Brits that learn from too.
Wondering what to wear over the next few months and beyond? Keep scrolling to see the French girl linen trends perfect for spring 2026.
1. Baby Doll Dresses
Style Notes: Remember 2023's "coastal grandmother" trend? 2024's Nap Dress? Or 2025's cottagecore? Every year we revert back to comforting nostalgia, and pretty spring trends serve as a palate cleanser after a dark and dreary winter. This year nightie-inspired baby doll and puff sleeve dresses have been huge, and the style lends itself perfectly to white linen, ballet flats and bandanas.
Shop Linen Mini Dresses:
M&S
Linen Rich Puff Sleeve Mini Smock Dress
M&S are our high street go-to for linen for very good reason.
Free People
Nina Babydoll Cotton-Linen Mini Dress
Imaging throwing on an airy dress like this when the sun is out.
Free People
Breezy Linen Mini Dress
The simplicity of this was so beautiful, I had to share it.