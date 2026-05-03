Instead of Trainers, the Most Stylish Dressers Pair Cropped Jeans With This More Elegant Shoe

I get it—styling cropped jeans with white trainers is an easy win. But this season, I’ve noticed that the chicest people I know are skipping this go-to combination altogether, opting instead for a shoe pairing that feels so much more elevated.
Right on time, Sarah Pidgeon leaned into the season’s favourite denim silhouette, choosing a voluminous, horseshoe-shaped cropped jean as the foundation of her look. Rather than defaulting to trainers, she elevated the outfit with a pair of tall, black pointed-toe heels. With ankle on show, the cropped cut kept the look feeling light and summery, while the sharpness of the pointed heel grounded it with a more polished edge.
Building on the look, Sarah layered a leather jacket over her outfit and tucked a Balenciaga City bag into the crook of her arm, echoing the depth of her black heels and tying everything together.
While white trainers will always have their place, if you’re looking to take your cropped jeans beyond everyday dressing—and I’d strongly recommend that you do—a pointed-toe heel is the pairing to know.
Read on to shop the best cropped jeans and pointed-toe heels below.
Shop Cropped Jeans and Pointed-Toe Heels:
Reformation
Tyler Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
Cropped barrel leg jeans are breaking through as one of the season's favourite designs.
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black heels.
Mango
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
Style these with pointed-toe heels or pair them with Mary Janes.
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule
The kitten heels add height and poise without sacrifing comfort.