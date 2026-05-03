Instead of Trainers, the Most Stylish Dressers Pair Cropped Jeans With This More Elegant Shoe

The most stylish people I know don’t wear cropped jeans with trainers—instead, they utilise this elegant shoe trend.

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Sarah Pidgeon talks on the phone wearing cropped horseshoe jeans with a black leather jacket and pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I get it—styling cropped jeans with white trainers is an easy win. But this season, I’ve noticed that the chicest people I know are skipping this go-to combination altogether, opting instead for a shoe pairing that feels so much more elevated.

Right on time, Sarah Pidgeon leaned into the season’s favourite denim silhouette, choosing a voluminous, horseshoe-shaped cropped jean as the foundation of her look. Rather than defaulting to trainers, she elevated the outfit with a pair of tall, black pointed-toe heels. With ankle on show, the cropped cut kept the look feeling light and summery, while the sharpness of the pointed heel grounded it with a more polished edge.

Sarah Pidgeon talks on the phone wearing cropped horseshoe jeans with a black leather jacket and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Building on the look, Sarah layered a leather jacket over her outfit and tucked a Balenciaga City bag into the crook of her arm, echoing the depth of her black heels and tying everything together.

While white trainers will always have their place, if you’re looking to take your cropped jeans beyond everyday dressing—and I’d strongly recommend that you do—a pointed-toe heel is the pairing to know.

Read on to shop the best cropped jeans and pointed-toe heels below.

Shop Cropped Jeans and Pointed-Toe Heels: