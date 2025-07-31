Sorry, Butter Yellow, But I'm Breaking Up With You For This Even More Forward Color Trend

Ah, butter yellow. You had a lovely run—so soft, so demure, so very 2024. This year, though, as we sip our Aperol Spritzes poolside, we have to acknowledge the new It hue taking flight: enter orange. Or, if you want to be hyper-specific, Aperol Spritz orange.
Perhaps it's the summer heat having these designers reach for refreshing Aperol and Campari-inspired hues in lieu of spring pastels that have overstayed their welcome. Either way, this summer is all but confirmed to be set ablaze with summery orange color trends. Clearly, the sun is setting on butter yellow and Aperol Spritz orange is here to stay.
Below, scroll through runway looks featuring summer 2025's hottest hue, and shop our orange color trend edit meant to parch any sartorial thirst you have.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.