Sorry, Butter Yellow, But I'm Breaking Up With You For This Even More Forward Color Trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)
Ah, butter yellow. You had a lovely run—so soft, so demure, so very 2024. This year, though, as we sip our Aperol Spritzes poolside, we have to acknowledge the new It hue taking flight: enter orange. Or, if you want to be hyper-specific, Aperol Spritz orange.

This zesty shade is the undisputed breakout color trend star of the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, bubbling up in collections in New York, Paris, London, and Milan. At Bottega Veneta and Prada, sunset-hued tailored skirts looked ready for rooftop aperitivo. Over in Paris, Dries Van Noten and Loewe drenched models in popsicle-orange and tangerine silhouettes. British brands like Burberry and Tove also joined in on the citrus-themed color trend, too.

Perhaps it's the summer heat having these designers reach for refreshing Aperol and Campari-inspired hues in lieu of spring pastels that have overstayed their welcome. Either way, this summer is all but confirmed to be set ablaze with summery orange color trends. Clearly, the sun is setting on butter yellow and Aperol Spritz orange is here to stay.

Below, scroll through runway looks featuring summer 2025's hottest hue, and shop our orange color trend edit meant to parch any sartorial thirst you have.

Aperol Spritz Orange on the Runway

Burberry Spring Summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

16Arlington Spring Summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Prada Spring Summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

McQueen Spring Summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Tove Spring Summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Shop the Aperol Spritz Orange Edit

Madewell, Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee
Madewell
Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee

Bottega Veneta, Long Andiamo Clutch Bag With Handle
Bottega Veneta
Long Andiamo Clutch Bag With Handle

Jia Wool Skirt
Tove
Jia Wool Skirt

Cuup, The Plunge in Mesh
Cuup
The Plunge in Mesh

Steve Madden, Joanie
Steve Madden
Joanie

Gucci Jackie Small Patent Leather Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Small Patent Leather Shoulder Bag

Cala De La Cruz Siena Dress
Cala De La Cruz
Siena Dress

Sleeveless Draped Silk Jersey Midi Dress
McQueen
Sleeveless Draped Silk Jersey Midi Dress

Carnelian Bracelet
Jia Jia
Carnelian Bracelet

Savette, Symmetry Pochette
Savette
Symmetry Pochette

Sara Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Sara Linen Dress Es

RPZL, Rpzl Acetate Claw Clips
RPZL
Rpzl Acetate Claw Clips

A.l.c. Lex Dress
Shopbop
A.l.c. Lex Dress

Blade Maxi Dress
Baobab
Blade Maxi Dress

Satin Halter Top
Zara
Satin Halter Top

Simona Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag

Orange Le Raphia 'la Robe Camisa' Minidress
Jacquemus
Orange Le Raphia 'la Robe Camisa' Minidress

Cruise Juliette 45mm Patent Leather Sandals
Amina Muaddi
Cruise Juliette 45mm Patent Leather Sandals

Rust Sequin Tank Top
Never Fully Dressed
Rust Sequin Tank Top

Tibi Nylon Shirred Neck Top
Shopbop
Tibi Nylon Shirred Neck Top

Jelly Ballet Flats
Gap
Jelly Ballet Flats

The Somerset Linen Pull-On Pants
Anthropologie
The Somerset Linen Pull-On Pants

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas
Samba Og Shoes

Cap-Sleeved Top
H&M
Cap-Sleeved Top

Tia Thong Sandals
Free People
Tia Thong Sandals

Maia Prika - Orange Scoop Bikini Set | Triangl
Triangl
Maia Prika Bikini Set

Silk Scarf
Hermès
Silk Scarf

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

