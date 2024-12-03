Now that it's nearly 2025, fashion people are really starting to think about which trends they'll invest in next season, and one that people tend to shop for first is color trends. The spring/summer 2025 runways indicated that the next big color trend to capture our attention and wallets will be powder pink. I've begun to see it among retailers' new arrivals more and more as of late, but now, we have a red carpet endorsement from a very chic It girl who often wears black: Zoë Kravitz.

Kravitz walked the red carpet of the Gotham Awards in NYC last night wearing a Grecian-inspired powder-pink gown by Saint Laurent. I'm finding that the pretty, delicate color looks the coolest in the form of modern pieces, like Kravitz's strapless gown. I think that we can all agree that the current It color—burgundy—isn't going away anytime soon, but if you're ready for something even fresher, follow Kravitz's lead and start adding some powder pink to your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to do so.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent dress and shoes

Shop Powder-Pink Pieces

Wilfred Only Turtleneck in Bow Pink $48 SHOP NOW

Reformation Brynn Velvet Skirt in Cherry Blossom $178 SHOP NOW

Khaite Sawyer Silk Gazar Midi Skirt in Soft Pink $1580 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection Manteco Wool Blend Coat in Pastel Pink $169 SHOP NOW

Staud Silvia Dress in Ballet $395 SHOP NOW

Khaite Jett Suede Miniskirt in Soft Pink $1880 SHOP NOW

Mango Pointed Toe Heel Shoes in Light Pink $70 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tie Neck Merino Wool Sweater in Pink Dusty Light $129 SHOP NOW