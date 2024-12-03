The Pretty 2025 Color Trend That'll Dethrone Burgundy Just Got a Major Endorsement

Now that it's nearly 2025, fashion people are really starting to think about which trends they'll invest in next season, and one that people tend to shop for first is color trends. The spring/summer 2025 runways indicated that the next big color trend to capture our attention and wallets will be powder pink. I've begun to see it among retailers' new arrivals more and more as of late, but now, we have a red carpet endorsement from a very chic It girl who often wears black: Zoë Kravitz.

Kravitz walked the red carpet of the Gotham Awards in NYC last night wearing a Grecian-inspired powder-pink gown by Saint Laurent. I'm finding that the pretty, delicate color looks the coolest in the form of modern pieces, like Kravitz's strapless gown. I think that we can all agree that the current It color—burgundy—isn't going away anytime soon, but if you're ready for something even fresher, follow Kravitz's lead and start adding some powder pink to your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to do so.

Zoe Kravitz wearing a powder pink gown on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz wearing a pink gown to the Gotham Awards.

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent dress and shoes

Shop Powder-Pink Pieces

Aritzia, Wilfred Only Turtleneck in Bow Pink
Wilfred
Only Turtleneck in Bow Pink

Brynn Velvet Skirt
Reformation
Brynn Velvet Skirt in Cherry Blossom

Sawyer Silk Gazar Midi Skirt
Khaite
Sawyer Silk Gazar Midi Skirt in Soft Pink

Manteco Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection
ZW Collection
Manteco Wool Blend Coat in Pastel Pink

Staud Silvia Dress
Staud
Silvia Dress in Ballet

Jett Suede Miniskirt
Khaite
Jett Suede Miniskirt in Soft Pink

Pointed Toe Heel Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Pointed Toe Heel Shoes in Light Pink

Tie Neck Merino Wool Sweater
& Other Stories
Tie Neck Merino Wool Sweater in Pink Dusty Light

Good American Pointelle Baby Tee
Good American
Pointelle Baby Tee

