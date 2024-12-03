The Pretty 2025 Color Trend That'll Dethrone Burgundy Just Got a Major Endorsement
Now that it's nearly 2025, fashion people are really starting to think about which trends they'll invest in next season, and one that people tend to shop for first is color trends. The spring/summer 2025 runways indicated that the next big color trend to capture our attention and wallets will be powder pink. I've begun to see it among retailers' new arrivals more and more as of late, but now, we have a red carpet endorsement from a very chic It girl who often wears black: Zoë Kravitz.
Kravitz walked the red carpet of the Gotham Awards in NYC last night wearing a Grecian-inspired powder-pink gown by Saint Laurent. I'm finding that the pretty, delicate color looks the coolest in the form of modern pieces, like Kravitz's strapless gown. I think that we can all agree that the current It color—burgundy—isn't going away anytime soon, but if you're ready for something even fresher, follow Kravitz's lead and start adding some powder pink to your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to do so.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent dress and shoes
Shop Powder-Pink Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
