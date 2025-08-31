Burgundy Is Nice, But This Up-and-Coming Color Trend Is About to Dethrone It

three women wearing purple clothing and accessories
(Image credit: @bellathomas, @aimeesong, @anaasaber)
Listen. I love burgundy as a fall color trend just as much as the next fashion person, but there’s a new color trend that I’ve been eyeing instead: royal purple. Yes, I know it’s an unlikely trend, but the fashion-forward online are already in on it. Luxury brands like Valentino, Miu Miu, and McQueen have also included the fall color trend throughout their runway collections. Not to mention purple has represented royalty and regalness historically. In today’s fashion, it’s the color everyone is experimenting with to look and feel rich. While burgundy has been the go-to pop of color for fall, experimenting with purple will give your outfit an expensive-looking vibe.

Subtly looking opulent is out, and the runways prove it. Lightweight jackets graced Valentino’s and McQueen’s runways; meanwhile, Miu Miu included an array of shoes and accessories, from handbags to chunky boots—all in rich, purple hues. Hence purple is trending in fashion. If you’re also fatigued by burgundy for fall, keep scrolling to shop its royal-purple counterpart, which is just as lavish.

Purple Outfit Inspiration

A woman wearing a purple satin skirt, and purple textured handbag

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Tip: Go monochromatic with your look. Layer a lighter purple over a darker shade.

A woman wearing a purple sweater, black skirt, and black leather bag

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Style Tip: Keep it simple by wearing mostly black.

A woman wearing a red T-shirt and purple pants

(Image credit: @bellathomas)

Style Tip: If you're up for it, go all out and wear a full colorful outfit.

A woman wearing a purple sweater

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Tip: Go with a familiar silhouette, like a long-sleeve polo top.

A woman wearing a purple dress

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Tip: For events and nights out, go for a shorter dress and layer a neutral coat over it.

Purple on the Runway

A McQueen model wearing a purple zip-up jacket and black tiered skirt

McQueen F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

Style Tip: Keep the rest of your look neutral tones.

A Valentino model wearing a purple coat and gray pants

Valentino F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

Style Tip: Pairing deep purple with gray is a subtle approach to the color trend.

A Miu Miu model wearing purple leather boots, a plaid skirt, and tan tank top

Miu Miu F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

Style Tip: Let your purple pop of color be in the shoes.

A Nina Ricci model wearing a purple shrug and blazer over a red dress

Nina Ricci F/W 25

(Image credit: Spotlight Launchmetrics)

Style Tip: Purple + red = elite color combination.

Shop the Purple Color Trend

