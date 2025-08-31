Burgundy Is Nice, But This Up-and-Coming Color Trend Is About to Dethrone It

Listen. I love burgundy as a fall color trend just as much as the next fashion person, but there’s a new color trend that I’ve been eyeing instead: royal purple. Yes, I know it’s an unlikely trend, but the fashion-forward online are already in on it. Luxury brands like Valentino, Miu Miu, and McQueen have also included the fall color trend throughout their runway collections. Not to mention purple has represented royalty and regalness historically. In today’s fashion, it’s the color everyone is experimenting with to look and feel rich. While burgundy has been the go-to pop of color for fall, experimenting with purple will give your outfit an expensive-looking vibe.
Subtly looking opulent is out, and the runways prove it. Lightweight jackets graced Valentino’s and McQueen’s runways; meanwhile, Miu Miu included an array of shoes and accessories, from handbags to chunky boots—all in rich, purple hues. Hence purple is trending in fashion. If you’re also fatigued by burgundy for fall, keep scrolling to shop its royal-purple counterpart, which is just as lavish.
Purple Outfit Inspiration
Style Tip: Go monochromatic with your look. Layer a lighter purple over a darker shade.
Style Tip: Keep it simple by wearing mostly black.
Style Tip: If you're up for it, go all out and wear a full colorful outfit.
Style Tip: Go with a familiar silhouette, like a long-sleeve polo top.
Style Tip: For events and nights out, go for a shorter dress and layer a neutral coat over it.
Purple on the Runway
Style Tip: Keep the rest of your look neutral tones.
Style Tip: Pairing deep purple with gray is a subtle approach to the color trend.
Style Tip: Let your purple pop of color be in the shoes.
Style Tip: Purple + red = elite color combination.
Shop the Purple Color Trend
Wandler
Ida Bag
This slouchy bag is so luxurious.
Helmut Lang
Open Back Ribbed Dress
I'll definitely be wearing this at every fall event this year.
Tibi
Crispy Nylon Winslow Pant
These rich plum-purple pants are just right for fall.
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote
I love the tie details on this tote.
Gap Factory
Ribbed Crewneck T-Shirt
I might need have to hit checkout on this extra-bright purple baby tee.
Marc Jacobs
The Suede Kiki Ballerina
These suede ballet flats peeking out from a pair of baggy jeans would be so cute.
COTTON CITIZEN
Verona Scoop Maxi Dress
This ombré-effect dress is stunning.
MANGO
High-Waist Straight Pants
Straight-leg pants are always welcome in my closet.
Central Park West
Remi Roll Neck Sweater
Sometimes you just need an electric-purple sweater.
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
These slingback pumps are subtle and chic.
CULTNAKED
Killa Trouser
If you're feeling brave, these leather pants will work with plain white tees and black flats.
Vince
Short Sleeve Button-Up Sweater
A simple top like this sold me on the purple trend.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.