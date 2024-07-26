This New Colored-Pant Trend Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person

By
published
in Features

A collage of fashion influencers and models wearing red-pant outfits

(Image credit: @styledbysara; @weworewhat; @hoskelsa; @chloenpinchasick; @marinatorres)

When scrolling through my Instagram feed, I often notice patterns of my favorite fashion influencers wearing the same thing. For instance, last week, many of them were wearing silk headscarves in myriad ways. The week before, it was polo shirts. This week, the focus seems to be on red pants.

Red pants have emerged as a prominent fashion statement and a versatile wardrobe essential, capable of being styled in numerous ways. I've observed red pants paired with a variety of garments, from brown leather jackets that ground the bottoms to striped shirts that create a distinctive, dual-trend appearance. What's truly captivated me about them is that there seems to be no wrong way to style red pants.

After witnessing the burgeoning popularity of this trend, I was motivated to attempt it myself. So I went to Zara—my go-to store when I'm not sure if I want to invest heavily in a trend or not—and bought a pair of red wide-leg jeans. I haven't looked back since. While denim remains a popular choice among designers and trendsetters, tailored trousers or pull-on satin pants can yield the same striking aesthetic.

That said, here are some stylish outfits featuring red pants to inspire you. Additionally, I've carefully selected the 22 best red pants suitable for various body shapes and budgets.

Shop the best red pants:

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white t-shirt, red pants, and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence's red-pant outfit is unforgettable. It exudes effortless style with simple black accessories, a fail-proof white tee, and on-trend jelly sandals.

Straight Linen-Blend Pants
MANGO
Straight Linen-Blend Pants

I have my eyes on these tailored pants. They exude an air of polish and sophistication and are crafted with a linen blend, ensuring that they are lightweight and breathable.

Drapey Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie
Drapey Pull-On Pants

These look similar to the pair Jennifer Lawrence just wore while running errands in New York City.

The Linen Simple Pant
DONNI.
The Linen Simple Pant

Everyone on my Instagram feed is wearing this pair from the comfort-first brand Donni.

Alex Mid Rise Linen Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Linen Pants

Who What Wear editors can't get enough of Reformation's Alex Pants. They come in black, beige, white, and now red. Run, don't walk, before they sell out!

Colby Pant
La Ligne
Colby Pants

Many celebrities, such as Olivia Wilde, Nicole Richie, and Jennifer Lawrence, are fans of La Ligne's pants.

Anne wearing red pants, white flats, a white tank, black belt, and stripped button-down.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The ensemble exudes an air of unexpected sophistication. The striped button-down shirt paired with a sleek black belt and crisp white flats creates a classic and stylish look. It's the kind of outfit I would love to put together for a weekend in the city.

Joe's Jeans, Trixie Wide-Leg Cuffed Pants
Joe's Jeans
Trixie Wide-Leg Cuffed Pants

Even in red, you can't go wrong with denim from Joe's Jeans. Whether cuffed or uncuffed, these pants are extremely versatile.

Val Belted Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val Belted Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Don't overlook Ref's comfortable and flattering denim. This pair features a cute built-in belt and a timeless straight-leg silhouette, making it a versatile choice that effortlessly complements heels and flats.

Chan Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
THE ROW
Chan Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

When The Row embraces a trend, you know it's a sartorial must-have. The addition of corduroy fabric elevates these pieces to a whole new level.

Polo Ralph Lauren, Flared-Leg DenimTrousers
Polo Ralph Lauren
Flared-Leg Denim Trousers

Lately, I've been obsessed with everything Polo Ralph Lauren. This denim style is one piece that has caught my eye. The high-rise fit and the flare hem give off a chic '70s vibe that I absolutely love.

Lucy Williams wearing red wide-leg pants, an oversized distressed brown leather jacket, and a white tee, and brown sunglasses.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams)

A rugged, distressed brown leather jacket effortlessly elevates any outfit, and pairing it with vibrant red pants takes the entire look to the next level. The eye-catching extra-wide hem and the oversize jacket are simply perfection.

Boyfriend Jeans
Marques'Almeida
Boyfriend Jeans

This pair of barrel jeans is so chic. Trust me—your friends will say you look like one of the fashion influencers on their Instagram feeds.

Cindy Cropped Capri Pant
Lovers and Friends
Cindy Cropped Capri Pants

If you have yet to hear, all the fashion insiders are wearing capri pants. This red pair is a fantastic way to embrace the trend while putting your spin on it. Pair them with a sleek black halterneck bodysuit and chic black kitten heels for an effortlessly stylish look.

Bootcut
ALAÏA
Bootcut Jeans

These Alaïa jeans are a must-have investment piece. The rigid denim material and vibrant red color give them a luxurious look, while the flattering bootcut hem adds to their appeal.

Full Leg Pant
MONOT
Full Leg Pants

So chic. Style these with a red mockneck top, stilettos, and a chain bag for a night out.

Mid Rise Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants
Gap
Mid Rise Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants

This style effortlessly merges two of fashion's major trends: red pants and utilitarian-inspired details.

Alex is wearing red pants, white fisherman flats, a silver handbag, and a striped knit top.

(Image credit: @alexsegurasanz)

The overall aesthetic of this outfit exudes a sense of timeless elegance. The combination of pristine white fisherman sandals contrasting against the bold striping of the knit top, all set against the vibrant red pants, evokes imagery of stylish and sophisticated women leisurely strolling the streets of Nantucket.

Akris, Feryn Seam Slim-Front Pants
Free People
Tegan Washed Barrel Trousers

These distressed jeans exude a strong, confident, and stylish vibe. They would look great when paired with a crisp white, long-sleeve shirt and flip-flops.

Ulla Johnson, Lou Flared Button-Fly Jeans
Ulla Johnson
Lou Flared Button-Fly Jeans

Don't miss out on Ulla Johnson's popular Lou jeans—they sell out every season

Elin Crepe Elastic Waistband Pant
AKNVAS
Elin Crepe Elastic Waistband Pants

These ooze elegance. The best part is they have an elastic waistband.

Beach Pant
RE/DONE
Beach Pants

If you adore Re/Done's '90s jeans, then I assure you that these will become your next favorite pair.

Courtney Grow is wearing red wide-leg pants, mesh flats, a black bag from The Row, and white t-shirt. She also has a sweater slug over her shoulders.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Courtney Grow is my ultimate style inspiration. She was the first fashion girl I noticed wearing the vibrant red-pant trend. She effortlessly paired the red pants with a simple, boxy white T-shirt, chic mesh flats, and a sophisticated black top-handle bag. Her ability to elevate a bold statement piece into a refined and tasteful ensemble captures her unique style.

Free People, We The Free Jayde Cord Flare Jeans
Free People
We The Free Jayde Cord Flare Jeans

This pair aligns perfectly with the bohemian fashion trend, which has experienced a comeback following the release of Chloé's S/S 24 collection.

Krew 팬츠
Ronny Kobo
Krew Pants

Snag this pair for your next date night, and style it with a scoop-neck tank top, pumps, and a chunky chain necklace.

Maeve, The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants
Maeve
The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants

For a perfect fall office look, you can stylishly pair these with a cropped Lady Jacket, ballet flats, and a tote bag.

Maeve, The Margot Kick-Flare Cropped Pants
Maeve
The Margot Kick-Flare Cropped Pants

Style these with sleek pumps, a simple top, and a statement sunnies.

Explore More:
Linen Pants Outfit Inspiration
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸