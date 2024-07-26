This New Colored-Pant Trend Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person

When scrolling through my Instagram feed, I often notice patterns of my favorite fashion influencers wearing the same thing. For instance, last week, many of them were wearing silk headscarves in myriad ways. The week before, it was polo shirts. This week, the focus seems to be on red pants.

Red pants have emerged as a prominent fashion statement and a versatile wardrobe essential, capable of being styled in numerous ways. I've observed red pants paired with a variety of garments, from brown leather jackets that ground the bottoms to striped shirts that create a distinctive, dual-trend appearance. What's truly captivated me about them is that there seems to be no wrong way to style red pants.

After witnessing the burgeoning popularity of this trend, I was motivated to attempt it myself. So I went to Zara—my go-to store when I'm not sure if I want to invest heavily in a trend or not—and bought a pair of red wide-leg jeans. I haven't looked back since. While denim remains a popular choice among designers and trendsetters, tailored trousers or pull-on satin pants can yield the same striking aesthetic.

That said, here are some stylish outfits featuring red pants to inspire you. Additionally, I've carefully selected the 22 best red pants suitable for various body shapes and budgets.

Shop the best red pants:

Jennifer Lawrence's red-pant outfit is unforgettable. It exudes effortless style with simple black accessories, a fail-proof white tee, and on-trend jelly sandals .

MANGO Straight Linen-Blend Pants $90 $60 SHOP NOW I have my eyes on these tailored pants. They exude an air of polish and sophistication and are crafted with a linen blend, ensuring that they are lightweight and breathable.

Abercrombie Drapey Pull-On Pants $80 $56 SHOP NOW These look similar to the pair Jennifer Lawrence just wore while running errands in New York City.

DONNI. The Linen Simple Pant $168 SHOP NOW Everyone on my Instagram feed is wearing this pair from the comfort-first brand Donni.

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Linen Pants $198 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors can't get enough of Reformation's Alex Pants. They come in black, beige, white, and now red. Run, don't walk, before they sell out!

La Ligne Colby Pants $250 SHOP NOW Many celebrities, such as Olivia Wilde, Nicole Richie, and Jennifer Lawrence, are fans of La Ligne's pants.

The ensemble exudes an air of unexpected sophistication. The striped button-down shirt paired with a sleek black belt and crisp white flats creates a classic and stylish look. It's the kind of outfit I would love to put together for a weekend in the city.

Joe's Jeans Trixie Wide-Leg Cuffed Pants $198 SHOP NOW Even in red, you can't go wrong with denim from Joe's Jeans. Whether cuffed or uncuffed, these pants are extremely versatile.

Reformation Val Belted Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Don't overlook Ref's comfortable and flattering denim. This pair features a cute built-in belt and a timeless straight-leg silhouette, making it a versatile choice that effortlessly complements heels and flats.

THE ROW Chan Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants $1250 SHOP NOW When The Row embraces a trend, you know it's a sartorial must-have. The addition of corduroy fabric elevates these pieces to a whole new level.

Polo Ralph Lauren Flared-Leg Denim Trousers $268 $161 SHOP NOW Lately, I've been obsessed with everything Polo Ralph Lauren. This denim style is one piece that has caught my eye. The high-rise fit and the flare hem give off a chic '70s vibe that I absolutely love.

A rugged, distressed brown leather jacket effortlessly elevates any outfit, and pairing it with vibrant red pants takes the entire look to the next level. The eye-catching extra-wide hem and the oversize jacket are simply perfection.

Marques'Almeida Boyfriend Jeans $420 SHOP NOW This pair of barrel jeans is so chic. Trust me—your friends will say you look like one of the fashion influencers on their Instagram feeds.

Lovers and Friends Cindy Cropped Capri Pants $178 SHOP NOW If you have yet to hear, all the fashion insiders are wearing capri pants. This red pair is a fantastic way to embrace the trend while putting your spin on it. Pair them with a sleek black halterneck bodysuit and chic black kitten heels for an effortlessly stylish look.

ALAÏA Bootcut Jeans $1140 SHOP NOW These Alaïa jeans are a must-have investment piece. The rigid denim material and vibrant red color give them a luxurious look, while the flattering bootcut hem adds to their appeal.

MONOT Full Leg Pants $695 SHOP NOW So chic. Style these with a red mockneck top, stilettos, and a chain bag for a night out.

Gap Mid Rise Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants $60 $39 SHOP NOW This style effortlessly merges two of fashion's major trends: red pants and utilitarian-inspired details.

The overall aesthetic of this outfit exudes a sense of timeless elegance. The combination of pristine white fisherman sandals contrasting against the bold striping of the knit top, all set against the vibrant red pants, evokes imagery of stylish and sophisticated women leisurely strolling the streets of Nantucket.

Free People Tegan Washed Barrel Trousers $128 SHOP NOW These distressed jeans exude a strong, confident, and stylish vibe. They would look great when paired with a crisp white, long-sleeve shirt and flip-flops.

Ulla Johnson Lou Flared Button-Fly Jeans $420 SHOP NOW Don't miss out on Ulla Johnson's popular Lou jeans—they sell out every season

AKNVAS Elin Crepe Elastic Waistband Pants $450 $315 SHOP NOW These ooze elegance. The best part is they have an elastic waistband.

RE/DONE Beach Pants $295 SHOP NOW If you adore Re/Done's '90s jeans, then I assure you that these will become your next favorite pair.

Courtney Grow is my ultimate style inspiration. She was the first fashion girl I noticed wearing the vibrant red-pant trend. She effortlessly paired the red pants with a simple, boxy white T-shirt, chic mesh flats, and a sophisticated black top-handle bag. Her ability to elevate a bold statement piece into a refined and tasteful ensemble captures her unique style.

Free People We The Free Jayde Cord Flare Jeans $98 SHOP NOW This pair aligns perfectly with the bohemian fashion trend, which has experienced a comeback following the release of Chloé's S/S 24 collection.

Ronny Kobo Krew Pants $398 SHOP NOW Snag this pair for your next date night, and style it with a scoop-neck tank top, pumps, and a chunky chain necklace.

Maeve The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants $130 SHOP NOW For a perfect fall office look, you can stylishly pair these with a cropped Lady Jacket, ballet flats, and a tote bag.