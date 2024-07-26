This New Colored-Pant Trend Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
When scrolling through my Instagram feed, I often notice patterns of my favorite fashion influencers wearing the same thing. For instance, last week, many of them were wearing silk headscarves in myriad ways. The week before, it was polo shirts. This week, the focus seems to be on red pants.
Red pants have emerged as a prominent fashion statement and a versatile wardrobe essential, capable of being styled in numerous ways. I've observed red pants paired with a variety of garments, from brown leather jackets that ground the bottoms to striped shirts that create a distinctive, dual-trend appearance. What's truly captivated me about them is that there seems to be no wrong way to style red pants.
After witnessing the burgeoning popularity of this trend, I was motivated to attempt it myself. So I went to Zara—my go-to store when I'm not sure if I want to invest heavily in a trend or not—and bought a pair of red wide-leg jeans. I haven't looked back since. While denim remains a popular choice among designers and trendsetters, tailored trousers or pull-on satin pants can yield the same striking aesthetic.
That said, here are some stylish outfits featuring red pants to inspire you. Additionally, I've carefully selected the 22 best red pants suitable for various body shapes and budgets.
Shop the best red pants:
Jennifer Lawrence's red-pant outfit is unforgettable. It exudes effortless style with simple black accessories, a fail-proof white tee, and on-trend jelly sandals.
I have my eyes on these tailored pants. They exude an air of polish and sophistication and are crafted with a linen blend, ensuring that they are lightweight and breathable.
These look similar to the pair Jennifer Lawrence just wore while running errands in New York City.
Everyone on my Instagram feed is wearing this pair from the comfort-first brand Donni.
Who What Wear editors can't get enough of Reformation's Alex Pants. They come in black, beige, white, and now red. Run, don't walk, before they sell out!
Many celebrities, such as Olivia Wilde, Nicole Richie, and Jennifer Lawrence, are fans of La Ligne's pants.
The ensemble exudes an air of unexpected sophistication. The striped button-down shirt paired with a sleek black belt and crisp white flats creates a classic and stylish look. It's the kind of outfit I would love to put together for a weekend in the city.
Even in red, you can't go wrong with denim from Joe's Jeans. Whether cuffed or uncuffed, these pants are extremely versatile.
Don't overlook Ref's comfortable and flattering denim. This pair features a cute built-in belt and a timeless straight-leg silhouette, making it a versatile choice that effortlessly complements heels and flats.
When The Row embraces a trend, you know it's a sartorial must-have. The addition of corduroy fabric elevates these pieces to a whole new level.
Lately, I've been obsessed with everything Polo Ralph Lauren. This denim style is one piece that has caught my eye. The high-rise fit and the flare hem give off a chic '70s vibe that I absolutely love.
A rugged, distressed brown leather jacket effortlessly elevates any outfit, and pairing it with vibrant red pants takes the entire look to the next level. The eye-catching extra-wide hem and the oversize jacket are simply perfection.
This pair of barrel jeans is so chic. Trust me—your friends will say you look like one of the fashion influencers on their Instagram feeds.
If you have yet to hear, all the fashion insiders are wearing capri pants. This red pair is a fantastic way to embrace the trend while putting your spin on it. Pair them with a sleek black halterneck bodysuit and chic black kitten heels for an effortlessly stylish look.
These Alaïa jeans are a must-have investment piece. The rigid denim material and vibrant red color give them a luxurious look, while the flattering bootcut hem adds to their appeal.
So chic. Style these with a red mockneck top, stilettos, and a chain bag for a night out.
This style effortlessly merges two of fashion's major trends: red pants and utilitarian-inspired details.
The overall aesthetic of this outfit exudes a sense of timeless elegance. The combination of pristine white fisherman sandals contrasting against the bold striping of the knit top, all set against the vibrant red pants, evokes imagery of stylish and sophisticated women leisurely strolling the streets of Nantucket.
Don't miss out on Ulla Johnson's popular Lou jeans—they sell out every season
These ooze elegance. The best part is they have an elastic waistband.
If you adore Re/Done's '90s jeans, then I assure you that these will become your next favorite pair.
Courtney Grow is my ultimate style inspiration. She was the first fashion girl I noticed wearing the vibrant red-pant trend. She effortlessly paired the red pants with a simple, boxy white T-shirt, chic mesh flats, and a sophisticated black top-handle bag. Her ability to elevate a bold statement piece into a refined and tasteful ensemble captures her unique style.
This pair aligns perfectly with the bohemian fashion trend, which has experienced a comeback following the release of Chloé's S/S 24 collection.
Snag this pair for your next date night, and style it with a scoop-neck tank top, pumps, and a chunky chain necklace.
For a perfect fall office look, you can stylishly pair these with a cropped Lady Jacket, ballet flats, and a tote bag.
Style these with sleek pumps, a simple top, and a statement sunnies.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
