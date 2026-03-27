For a place as perpetually grey and covered in smog as London, you’d presume the hues worn by its inhabitants to reflect its smoky palette. However, after living in the city, I can attest that the styles and shades worn by those who call this place home are the complete opposite of what you’d expect. Indeed, the key London colour trends of 2026 are entirely anathema to the muted tones you’d see whilst out and about, from the charcoal cobbled streets to the stoney exteriors of famous landmarks and, sadly, even the Thames itself.
It’s well known that colour is utilised as a way to ward off seasonal affective disorder and spark joy in the grimmest months of the year, where perpetual darkness and rainfall cloaks the country. And when it comes to the shades defining the capital, one can only presume that this sort of reverse psychology is being employed, with the colours spotted in the heart of central and the fringes of town alike bound to boost dopamine levels.
Still, there are a few surprises up these high-octane sleeves. Despite the vastly different tastes and stylistic expressions of the Sloane Rangers in the west and small plates set in the east, we all share a penchant for unexpected twists on classics. Take the rise of cobalt blue, for instance.
Though once relegated in favour of powdery pastels that evoke the sky on a hot summer day—an idea bound to excite, even just at the thought of it—this cooler and bolder shade has swiftly become a calling card for the warm weather that awaits us. Because there’s nothing that complements an iced latte from Jolene or a stroll through the rainbow botanicals of Columbia Flower Market more than this cosmopolitan shade.
Elsewhere, the confectionery hues synonymous with Cadbury chocolate have been taken out of the off-licences and into high-fashion spheres, from Burberry trench coats to sumptuous cashmere knits from Scandinavian label Lisa Yang all designed in the rich royal purple that continues to crop up. On a lighter note, butter yellows have continued to dominate, however in 2026, they’ve taken a far less overt note and are rendered in a slightly dusty format that brings a richness and texture to the shade.
Of course, as this is London after all, there’s still reverence for darker tones, like the slate shades you see dotted across the city’s skyline. Or, perhaps, if you want to take a more polished spin, you could argue that this tone is inspired by a collective renewed interest in Calvin Klein's minimalist palette from the mid-'90s, as seen on Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Love Story.
From punchy primary colours to muted neutrals, scroll on ahead for the key 7 colour trends saturating London’s fashion set in 2026.
The 7 Key Colour Trends Taking Over London for 2026
1. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: When a shade is a signature of French artists like Yves Klein, Henri Matisse and Jacques Majorelle and a favourite of fashion designers like Britain’s Phoebe Philo, it’s bound to pique interest. Cool, captivating and completely unescapable when you’re moving out and about in London, this is a shade that’s already making waves.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Supima® Sleeveless T-Shirt
This polished tank will dress up even the most rudimentary jeans.
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flat
How impeccable are these slip-on flats from London-based brand Dear Frances?
VERSACE
Cotton Trucker Jacket
Versace heavily featured cobalt blue on its spring/summer 2026 runway, which is finally available to shop.
2. Khaki Brown
Style Notes: Once mutually exclusive with the bomber jackets you’d fish out of some vintage boutique along Brick Lane, khaki is becoming the go-to alternative to darker olive hues and decadent browns. From refined denim to incredibly elevated cropped jackets, this is a shade we can certainly salute.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
This entire outfit is incredibly replicable.
Sezane
Bobby Jacket
Sézane excels in so many categories, but I always find its outerwear to be some of the best on the market.
H&M
Suede Ballet Flats
A small but mighty detail.
3. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber might’ve declared butter yellow over in favour of the tarter Lemontini shade she wore all last summer in her iconic Pucci two-set. But the London set has different ideas. Creamy, calming and joy-sparking, this style adds an indulgent feeling to any ensemble.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Trench Coat With Roll-Up Sleeves
For those averse to bright tones, this trench coat is for you.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
Such a delicious pull-over.
TOTEME
Gathered Jersey Midi Dress
The draping in this dress is so beautiful.
4. Royal Purple
Style Notes: A shade beloved by Princess Catherine, Miuccia Prada, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence and Alexa Chung, it should come as no shock that London’s most tasteful adore a hue that’s garnered endorsements from fashion’s most influential dressers. Better still, it