Despite it being early June and most of us are only just settling into the rhythm of summer styling, Victoria Beckham seems to have bypassed dressing for the hottest season entirely, stepping out in Paris in an elegant ensemble that struck me as incredibly autumn 2025.

Not phased by the masses of butter yellow and sky blue hitting the shop fronts this season, instead the designer emerged wearing a fine knit top in a rich shade of red with a floor-grazing jeans in the deepest shade of indigo blue—tapping into two elegant colour trends that are set to take off once the weather starts to cool.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not stopping there, Beckham’s denim choice—high-waisted flared jeans that engulfed her tall heels and puddled at the floor—spoke to next season’s predicted move towards voluminous, swishy jeans, seen throughout the autumn/winter 2025 collections at Stella McCartney, Zimmermann and Valentino amongst others. Not one to reach for a skinny jean, Beckham's ultra-wide-leg jeans brought easy movement to her outfit that felt comfortable, relaxed and perfectly at home in the French capital.

While orange-toned reds carry a vibrant, summer-ready energy, cooler-toned shades feel much richer and deeper, making them a go-to for styling across the autumn months. Paired with a deep shade of indigo blue, this elegant colour combination is naturally rich, despite not including any blacks, greys or browns.

Elegant, easy and ahead of the rest, in Beckham's latest look, I’ve found styling inspiration to carry me through the next few months. If you feel the same, read on to shop our edit of red tops and dark wash jeans below.

SHOP PUDDLE JEANS AND RED TOPS: