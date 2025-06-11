Victoria Beckham Just Bypassed Summer to Wear Autumn’s Anti-Skinny Jeans and Chicest Top Colour

It's already autumn in Victoria Beckham's world. Discover how she styled several key autumn 2025 trends in one elegant outfit below.

Victoria Beckham walks through the streets of Paris wearing a red fine knit polo top tucked into high waisted dark wash flared jeans. She completed her look with a Hermes bag in a dark aubergine shade and oversized sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Despite it being early June and most of us are only just settling into the rhythm of summer styling, Victoria Beckham seems to have bypassed dressing for the hottest season entirely, stepping out in Paris in an elegant ensemble that struck me as incredibly autumn 2025.

Not phased by the masses of butter yellow and sky blue hitting the shop fronts this season, instead the designer emerged wearing a fine knit top in a rich shade of red with a floor-grazing jeans in the deepest shade of indigo blue—tapping into two elegant colour trends that are set to take off once the weather starts to cool.

Not stopping there, Beckham’s denim choice—high-waisted flared jeans that engulfed her tall heels and puddled at the floor—spoke to next season’s predicted move towards voluminous, swishy jeans, seen throughout the autumn/winter 2025 collections at Stella McCartney, Zimmermann and Valentino amongst others. Not one to reach for a skinny jean, Beckham's ultra-wide-leg jeans brought easy movement to her outfit that felt comfortable, relaxed and perfectly at home in the French capital.

While orange-toned reds carry a vibrant, summer-ready energy, cooler-toned shades feel much richer and deeper, making them a go-to for styling across the autumn months. Paired with a deep shade of indigo blue, this elegant colour combination is naturally rich, despite not including any blacks, greys or browns.

Elegant, easy and ahead of the rest, in Beckham's latest look, I’ve found styling inspiration to carry me through the next few months. If you feel the same, read on to shop our edit of red tops and dark wash jeans below.

SHOP PUDDLE JEANS AND RED TOPS:

H&M, Fine-Knit Polo Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit Polo Shirt

Style this with dark wash jeans to get Beckham's look.

Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Style with your tallest heels to get Beckham's look.

Ketra Knit Top
Reformation
Ketra Knit Top

The halterneck top trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans
Free People
We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans

These also come in seven other shades.

Rib-Knit Tank Top
& Other Stories
Rib-Knit Tank Top

While I love this in the rich red, this also comes in five other shades.

Jeans Vadou
Paige
Laurel Canyon Bootcut Jean

Style with a frilly blouse for a relaxed, boho look.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Knitted Top With Bow - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Asymmetrical Knitted Top With Bow - Women | Mango United Kingdom

Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Mango
High-Rise Wideleg Jeans

These come up large, so consider sizing down.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

