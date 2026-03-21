It’s impossible to overstate the impact The Devil Wears Prada had on the fashion industry, and those who work in it, when it first premiered in 2006. Beyond the iconic one-liners and unforgettable characters like Miranda, Andy, and Emily, the film also cemented a very specific era of style—one filled with sky-high heels, sharp tailoring, and accessories that instantly signaled you worked in fashion.
Now, the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, along with early set photos and teaser clips, is offering small clues about what the new wardrobe might look like. From what I’ve seen thus far, I’m thoroughly impressed. And if those glimpses are any indication, several throwback trends could be heading straight back into the spotlight. Ahead, here are the ones I’m predicting will make the biggest comeback.
Neckties
One of the most interesting styling details spotted in set photos and throughout the trailers was the return of neckties—we’ve seen ties everywhere lately on the runway and in street style. Clearly Runway magazine can’t get away from them either. It’s a subtle nod to the polished, editorial energy of the original film. Both Andy and Emily appear to be embracing the accessory in updated ways.
the frankie shop
Lene Striped Tie
fleur du mal
Vegan Leather Tie
CELINE
Lavalliere
Briefcases
If Andy Sachs were starting her career in fashion today, with her humble traditional journalist background, she’d probably carry a vintage-inspired briefcase bag—and the set photos suggest that’s exactly the direction the film is going. Now I want one.
vagabond
cannes bag
Khaite
Crosby Bag
radley
the chancery
prada
Leather Tote Bag
Nostalgic Shoes
One of the most recognizable shoes of the 2010s made a comeback in the teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The camera opens with several confident steps in a pair of Rockstud heels—a detail fashion people immediately clocked. Suddenly, once again, everyone had a pair in their cart.
Valentino Garavani
Rockstud Calf Hair Pumps
Valentino Garavani
Rockstud Double Leather Wedge Espadrilles
Valentino Garavani
Rockstud Ankle Strap Pump
Bold Belts
Statement belts were everywhere during the original Devil Wears Prada era, often worn cinching dresses, coats, or long tops. It appears Miranda Priestly never let go of hers. The oversize belt appears in the trailer styled in a more modern way, and I’m taking notes.