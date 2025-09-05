My motto when it comes to fashion is “What goes around always comes back around.” Practically every trend finds a way to resurface—even the ones once considered wildly offensive (think a dress with jeans). While trends come and go and It buys have their season, there are a select number of items that come back more than others. While some of us kicked these pieces to the curb in large trash bags the moment they went out of style, those who were smart held on to them.
They’re not just items—they’re status symbols, conversation starters, and the kind of investments that pay off season after season. Think Chloé clogs,Burberry’s iconic print, or Celine’s Phantom tote: All of these were once on everyone’s wish list, yet sites like The RealReal are becoming treasure troves of archival pieces while the brands themselves release the 2025 version of them, ready to be explored and loved all over again.
There’s a certain thrill in spotting a vintage Coach bag on the subway or seeing a Balenciaga City bag with details that confirm it's vintage—it’s proof that my desire to own these items once again is valid. These five It buys aren’t just nostalgic—they’re forever. We see pieces like this every season, but this fall, expect these ones to take over.
Celine Luggage Tote
The Celine Luggage and Phantom totes are the quintessential fashion-girl bags for shoppers who value functionality and subtle luxury. The style became a worldwide sensation in 2008 when it was first introduced and it seemed like every editor, celebrity, and influencer owned it, and then slowly it drifted out of focus. So you can imagine the way the front row's jaws dropped when the brand’s most recent runway show heavily spotlighted this item. She’s back.
Celine
Calfskin Nano Luggage Vermillion
Celine
Calfskin Medium Phantom Luggage
Celine
Drummed Calfskin Mini Luggage
Chloé Clogs
Chloé clogs made their first splash in the early 2000s, taking the brand's bohemian whimsy and simply adding a practical platform. When Chemena Kamali took the brand's helm, many of the nostalgic pieces made a comeback, including its clogs, which took center stage at the front row of its most recent runway show. The new iteration of the clogs has a worn-in feel, sometimes including doodles and sketches on the heel, making them appear to have been owned for years. If you’re looking for a shoe to make a statement with in the fall, here’s your answer.
CHLOÉ
Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs
Chloe
Jeannette Leather Slingback Platform Clogs
Burberry-Print Everything
My middle school experience would be incomplete without a Burberry printed scarf draped over my school uniform. Everyone had to have the brand's instantly recognizable signature plaid, whether in the form of a scarf, trench coat, or skirt. The classic check has long been synonymous with British luxury, and this summer, the brand made a big splash with bikinis in this iconic print taking over the yachts in Southern Europe. Going into fall, fashion girls are calling their mothers and telling them to ship over that scarf they once loved. This print is back and predicted to be bigger than ever, as it thrives in the fall. Buy it now ahead of the price increases.
BURBERRY
Checked Linen Mules
BURBERRY
Checked Cotton-Poplin Shirt
BURBERRY
Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
Coach-Bag Resurgence
If you’ve been stalking the paparazzi images from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, you might have noticed the messenger bag that Anne Hathaway is running around the city with, and it's vintage Coach. Gen Z fashion girls are borrowing their mothers' old coach bags to show off the brand's classic styles, and apparently so is Andy Sachs. Don’t sleep on Coach bags—new or old—this fall.
Vintage Coach
Leather Briefcase Laptop Shoulder Bag
Coach
Ludlow Messenger Bag
COACH
Tabby Chain Smooth Leather Shoulder Bag
Balenciaga City Bag
I remember constantly looking for an opportunity to borrow my mom’s Balenciaga City Bag, and now that the style is back, I’m pleased to share she never stopped wearing it. This bag was an emblem of 2000s cool-girl fashion and is now an Eastside It-girl must-have. There’s something about the grungy, worn-in leather that will always be cool. Plus, you’d be surprised at how much it fits.
BALENCIAGA
Le City Medium Metallic Textured-Leather Tote
Balenciaga
Le City Medium Tote Bag
BALENCIAGA
Le City Mini Metallic Crinkled-Leather Shoulder Bag
