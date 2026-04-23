A French Editor's Ode to the Oversized Logo Sweatshirt

Eugénie Trochu is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her transformative work at Vogue France and her Substack newsletter, where she documents and shares new trends, her no-nonsense approach to fashion and style, plus other musings. She's also working on her upcoming first book that explores fashion as a space of memory, projection, and reinvention.
There are clothes you choose. And then there are the ones you slip into without thinking, almost like opening a window in spring—with that vague sense of freedom, even though you know perfectly well it’s still a little cold. The oversized logo sweatshirt belongs to that category. A comfort piece, but never entirely neutral.
It’s never anonymous. There is always something written on it - a team, a university, a club. Baseball, basketball, American football, ski club, tennis. Words you don’t necessarily know, but that you wear anyway. A slightly faded logo, a hoodie that’s too big, a sweatshirt that suggests more of an idea than an actual practice. You’re not here to play. You’re building a silhouette. You borrow an identity the way you’d borrow a holiday house: without really knowing who lived there before, but with the quiet sense that you belong.
In France, the hoodie still feels slightly suspect. We like it, but we edit it. We temper it, make sure it doesn’t spill over. Elsewhere, it moves freely, without justification. You think of Princess Diana, of course—a Virgin or Harvard hoodie, bike shorts, dark sunglasses, that detached ease. A silhouette that has become almost theoretical. But also her more unpredictable combinations: jeans, cowboy boots, a printed white sweatshirt, a sharp-shouldered blazer, a cap. Something slightly chaotic, almost bohemian in spirit, and yet perfectly controlled. That’s probably what fascinates—a kind of freedom that is, in reality, extremely constructed.
Does it work because it’s her? Probably, in part. I am not Diana. And here is what I’ve learned from wearing it in France.
The oversized logo sweatshirt doesn’t tolerate literal styling. Worn at face value - with everything else following the same logic—it becomes an outfit, almost a uniform. But what you’re after is a silhouette. So you offset it. An XXL hoodie with a slightly dramatic fluffy coat and leopard trousers. A collegiate sweatshirt with perfectly cut flare jeans. A slightly adolescent logo with kitten heels and capri pants. There always has to be a tension, a subtle contradiction. Otherwise, it doesn’t work.
Shop My Top Logo Sweatshirt Picks
MANGO
Sweatshirt With Polo Collar and Embroidered Message
UN:IK Clothing
Vice 84 'Underdogs' Vintage Washed Sweater
Madewel
Alexa Chung for Madewell Tourist Hoodie
ZARA
Combination Text Ford Sweatshirt
Bound X NFL
Giants Vintage Washed Sweater
Sporty & Rich
Beverly Hills Crest Sweatshirt
UN:IK Clothing
Vice 84 'track' Vintage Washed Sweater
Abercrombie
Logo Crew Sweatshirt
Tomboy
Graphic-Print Hoodie
Etsy
Sail Virgin Voyages Princess Diana-Inspired Sweatshirt
Vintage Reconstructed
Upcycled "Ray of Sunshine" Sweatshirt
Adidas Originals
Oversized Graphic Print Sweatshirt