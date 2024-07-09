The Devil Wears Prada Is Finally Getting a Sequel—Here's Everything We Know
I live and die by The Devil Wears Prada. It's endlessly quotable, compulsively watchable, hilariously hyperbolic, and timelessly iconic. Now, a whopping eighteen years after premiering in theaters, we're finally getting a sequel. Puck and Deadline report that a second film is currently in the early stages of development at Disney. According to Deadline, key behind-the-scenes figures from the original movie are in talks to return, including director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and producer Wendy Finerman. No word yet on whether Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles, but it's safe to say a sequel would be nothing without them.
According to Variety, "the storyline reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs." Inspired by this exciting news, scroll down to revisit our top five favorite quotes from the OG flick.
Our Top 5 Favorite Quotes From the Movie
5. "Please bore someone else with your questions."
4. "It's a tough call. They're so different."
3. "I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?"
2. "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me."
1. "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.