The Devil Wears Prada Is Finally Getting a Sequel—Here's Everything We Know

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I live and die by The Devil Wears Prada. It's endlessly quotable, compulsively watchable, hilariously hyperbolic, and timelessly iconic. Now, a whopping eighteen years after premiering in theaters, we're finally getting a sequel. Puck and Deadline report that a second film is currently in the early stages of development at Disney. According to Deadline, key behind-the-scenes figures from the original movie are in talks to return, including director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and producer Wendy Finerman. No word yet on whether Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles, but it's safe to say a sequel would be nothing without them.

According to Variety, "the storyline reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs." Inspired by this exciting news, scroll down to revisit our top five favorite quotes from the OG flick.

Our Top 5 Favorite Quotes From the Movie

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

5. "Please bore someone else with your questions."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4. "It's a tough call. They're so different."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. "I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?"

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me."

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking."