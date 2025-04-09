From Chloé to Zara: This Cliché Accessory Is Suddenly Coming Back

Call it cliché, but no other film has become as famous among fashionphiles quite like The Devil Wears Prada. It's rare to find a fashion person who can't recite the entire script, especially when Miranda Priestly impatiently proclaims, "Where are the belts for this dress? Why is no one ready?" as her editorial staff scrambles to show her different statement belts for an upcoming shoot. While many of us have memorized her monologue, the scene has single-handedly cemented statement belts into the cultural zeitgeist. Before you scoff, hear us out: Few other accessories have cycled in and out of cultural relevance as frequently as the statement belt. Over the past century, we've seen this accessory not only permeate the silver screen but also act as a bite-size reflection of what's happening in broader society.

Studded belts, for instance? They speak to the resurgence of boho aesthetics in the recent runway shows of Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Ralph Lauren. You could also blame Beyoncé's country album. No two belts are telling the same story, so they've slowly become an avenue for self-expression and a status symbol in the eyes of the style set. However, despite the ubiquity of this accessory, even the most stylish people struggle with figuring out how to wear a statement belt—thankfully, that's where we come in handy. Ahead, we've created a comprehensive guide to wearing this accessory that includes outfit ideas, styling tips, and a selection of the best belts for women at every price point. Whether you can cite movie lines on cue or need a little convincing that this cliché accessory has actually made a comeback, trust that this guide will prove the staying power of the statement belt.

How to Wear a Statement Belt

Styling Tip #1: Keep It Simple

What's one of the most straightforward ways to style a statement belt? Keep it simple. You can't go wrong styling a studded belt with other staples such as a chunky cardigan, a silk tank top, high-rise jeans, and flat sandals.

Khaite Benny Studded Leather Belt $580 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #2: Cinch a Coat

If you want to use your belt more during the colder months, consider cinching a winter coat with a statement belt. This will not only allow you to show off this accessory but also give your oversize outerwear more shape.

Madewell Triple Keeper Suede Belt $68 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #3: Add Leather Gloves

Beyond layering a belt over an oversize coat, another way to use this accessory during winter is by pairing it with other cold-weather staples. For example, you can add a pair of longline leather gloves on top of your statement belt for a pragmatic and polished look.

Isabel Marant Silvia Leather Belt $275 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #4: Tuck a Scarf Underneath

In addition to styling your statement belt over a winter coat or with a pair of leather gloves, a thick scarf will also look good with this accessory. We recommend tucking your scarf underneath your belt to draw attention to the accessory further.

SAINT LAURENT Leather Belt $680 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #5: Use It to Tailor Oversize Items

While choosing to style a statement belt with an oversize scarf or leather gloves looks incredibly fashionable, it's not always the most pragmatic use case for this piece. If you prefer to wear belts in a more "functional" way, consider using them to tailor clothing in your closet, such as an oversize T-shirt, boxy blazer, or baggy jeans.

Good American Double Wrap Multi-Ring Belt $79 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #6: Drop It Low

Although most statement belts are typically a bit more over-the-top, we'll let you in on a little secret: Any belt can become a statement piece with creative styling. For example, you can make the black belt in the back of your closet feel bolder by styling it below the typical waistline.

Gap Braided Leather Belt $62 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #7: Style on Top of a Dress

When feeling extra creative, try styling your statement belt with unexpected staples—e.g., try wearing it over a dress rather than with jeans or trousers. Bonus points if you go for something unique, like a belt styled across the bust of a strapless dress (as shown above).

B-Low the Belt Milla Belt $140 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #8: Go for a Tonal Look

When you don't want to put too much forethought into styling your statement belt, another way to make this item stand out is to wear a tonal look. Opting for separates in the same matching shades will allow you to draw attention to your belt sans effort. We advise you to go for a belt with prominent hardware to reap the full benefits of this styling hack.

Aureum No. 10 Belt $200 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #9: Create Visual Contrast

Don't be afraid to take risks when styling your statement belt. You can create a far more visually compelling outfit by embracing contrast in the form of different neutrals styled together or pairing pieces that might not aesthetically seem aligned. For example, an edgy studded belt becomes the focal point of your look when paired with a polished white button-down shirt and tailored column skirt (as shown above).

Freda Salvador Rebecca Belt $250 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #10: Match Your Jewelry to the Hardware

Another way to draw attention to your statement belt is by styling it with matching jewelry. You can further emphasize this accessory by going for stacked rings, earrings, and bangles in the same metal finish as the hardware on your belt. Additionally, wearing these accessories with simple staples, such as a black blazer, white T-shirt, and denim, will draw everyone's attention to your statement belt.

DÉHANCHE Embellished Leather Belt $500 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #11: Add a Pop of Color

In addition to being intentional about the jewelry you style with your belt, paying attention to shades is another way to naturally draw attention to your accessory. Rather than going for a tonal look or pairing neutrals together, embrace a pop of color through your belt. Whether you wear an all-black, -white, or -gray outfit, adding a little red belt (or any other bright color, for that matter) will make a statement for sure.

Streets Ahead Seraphina Belt $143 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #12: Adopt Animal Prints

Pops of color aren't the only way to break up your staples' monotony. Try an animal print belt. Whether you opt for a cow-, leopard-, or zebra-print belt, incorporating this accessory into the mix can give the staples in the back of your closet a fierce twist.

8 Other Reasons Bonnie Rancher Belt $38 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #13: Embrace Texture

For those who can't get behind animal prints, embracing texture is a less "wild" way to create visual interest in all your ensembles. Opting for a statement belt in an interesting textile such as suede adds depth to everyday essentials (even a denim button-down shirt and matching jeans) without needing to evolve outside your comfort zone.

Lié Studio The Georgia Slim Belt $190 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #14: Play With Proportions

Although most might assume that statement belts must be bright, printed, or studded to be attention-grabbing, that's not the case. Playing with your belt's proportion is another way to make this piece pop. Whether you pair a super-skinny belt on top of a slinky tank top or sling an extra-large belt on top of a dress, embracing unconventional belt sizes can make this accessory feel like a statement piece even more.

Favorite Daughter The Lady Belt $88 SHOP NOW

Styling Tip #15: Double Up

Not to sound like a broken record, but you can make even the most "basic" belt become a statement piece through styling. Frankly, there's no better way to make a simple belt stand out than by doubling up the accessory (as shown above). The mere addition of an extra belt or two can transform this functional item into an entire look.

Styling Tip #16: Let It Be the Focal Point

Hopefully, by now, you've got a good idea of how to wear a statement belt. But if you're still at a loss on styling this accessory, let it be the focal point. Often, it's easy to assume you must get overly innovative with your outfits to stand out. But the beauty of a statement belt is that they do so much of the heavy lifting of making an outfit more interesting, so you only need to throw on a few staples to allow this piece to work its magic.

Free People Solid Laurel Hip Belt $68 SHOP NOW

