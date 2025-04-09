From Chloé to Zara: This Cliché Accessory Is Suddenly Coming Back

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a collage of street style images
(Image credit: @anna__laplaca; @daniellejinadu; @johannalager)
How-to

Call it cliché, but no other film has become as famous among fashionphiles quite like The Devil Wears Prada. It's rare to find a fashion person who can't recite the entire script, especially when Miranda Priestly impatiently proclaims, "Where are the belts for this dress? Why is no one ready?" as her editorial staff scrambles to show her different statement belts for an upcoming shoot. While many of us have memorized her monologue, the scene has single-handedly cemented statement belts into the cultural zeitgeist. Before you scoff, hear us out: Few other accessories have cycled in and out of cultural relevance as frequently as the statement belt. Over the past century, we've seen this accessory not only permeate the silver screen but also act as a bite-size reflection of what's happening in broader society.

Studded belts, for instance? They speak to the resurgence of boho aesthetics in the recent runway shows of Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Ralph Lauren. You could also blame Beyoncé's country album. No two belts are telling the same story, so they've slowly become an avenue for self-expression and a status symbol in the eyes of the style set. However, despite the ubiquity of this accessory, even the most stylish people struggle with figuring out how to wear a statement belt—thankfully, that's where we come in handy. Ahead, we've created a comprehensive guide to wearing this accessory that includes outfit ideas, styling tips, and a selection of the best belts for women at every price point. Whether you can cite movie lines on cue or need a little convincing that this cliché accessory has actually made a comeback, trust that this guide will prove the staying power of the statement belt.

How to Wear a Statement Belt

Styling Tip #1: Keep It Simple

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a green chunky cardigan over a white silk high-neck tank top with high-rise cuffed jeans, brown flip-flops, a black tote back, and a black studded statement belt

(Image credit: @monikh)

What's one of the most straightforward ways to style a statement belt? Keep it simple. You can't go wrong styling a studded belt with other staples such as a chunky cardigan, a silk tank top, high-rise jeans, and flat sandals.

Benny Studded Leather Belt
Khaite
Benny Studded Leather Belt

Styling Tip #2: Cinch a Coat

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a brown wrap coat with a brown statement belt styled on top paired with a black bowler bag, black ballet flats, a black headband, and black sunglasses

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: @anna__laplaca)

If you want to use your belt more during the colder months, consider cinching a winter coat with a statement belt. This will not only allow you to show off this accessory but also give your oversize outerwear more shape.

Triple Keeper Suede Belt
Madewell
Triple Keeper Suede Belt

Styling Tip #3: Add Leather Gloves

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a close photo of a woman wearing a white blazer with a thin rope belt tied on top with leather gloves tucked into the belt that's styled with black trousers and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @signeemilieolesen)

Beyond layering a belt over an oversize coat, another way to use this accessory during winter is by pairing it with other cold-weather staples. For example, you can add a pair of longline leather gloves on top of your statement belt for a pragmatic and polished look.

Silvia Leather Belt
Isabel Marant
Silvia Leather Belt

Styling Tip #4: Tuck a Scarf Underneath

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a black sweater dress with a black long coat and black boots with a black statement belt layered on top with a brown chunky scarf tucked into the belt

(Image credit: @rabia.cissokho)

In addition to styling your statement belt over a winter coat or with a pair of leather gloves, a thick scarf will also look good with this accessory. We recommend tucking your scarf underneath your belt to draw attention to the accessory further.

Leather Belt
SAINT LAURENT
Leather Belt

Styling Tip #5: Use It to Tailor Oversize Items

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman wearing a baggy white t-shirt with a black maxi skirt, black pumps, a brown suede hobo bag, and two brown belts layered on top of the shirt

(Image credit: @mimixn)

While choosing to style a statement belt with an oversize scarf or leather gloves looks incredibly fashionable, it's not always the most pragmatic use case for this piece. If you prefer to wear belts in a more "functional" way, consider using them to tailor clothing in your closet, such as an oversize T-shirt, boxy blazer, or baggy jeans.

Good American Double Wrap Multi-Ring Belt
Good American
Double Wrap Multi-Ring Belt

Styling Tip #6: Drop It Low

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman wearing a black turtleneck with a black maxi skirt and a low-slung black woven belt

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Although most statement belts are typically a bit more over-the-top, we'll let you in on a little secret: Any belt can become a statement piece with creative styling. For example, you can make the black belt in the back of your closet feel bolder by styling it below the typical waistline.

Braided Leather Belt
Gap
Braided Leather Belt

Styling Tip #7: Style on Top of a Dress

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a black strapless dress with black sandals and a black bag and a brown belt across the bust

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

When feeling extra creative, try styling your statement belt with unexpected staples—e.g., try wearing it over a dress rather than with jeans or trousers. Bonus points if you go for something unique, like a belt styled across the bust of a strapless dress (as shown above).

Milla Belt
B-Low the Belt
Milla Belt

Styling Tip #8: Go for a Tonal Look

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing in a stairwell wearing a dark brown t-shirt with matching brown trousers, brown heels, a tan handbag, and a dark brown statement belt.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

When you don't want to put too much forethought into styling your statement belt, another way to make this item stand out is to wear a tonal look. Opting for separates in the same matching shades will allow you to draw attention to your belt sans effort. We advise you to go for a belt with prominent hardware to reap the full benefits of this styling hack.

Aureum No. 10 Belt
Aureum
No. 10 Belt

Styling Tip #9: Create Visual Contrast

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a white button-down shirt, black studded belt, white maxi skirt, black heeled mules, and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Don't be afraid to take risks when styling your statement belt. You can create a far more visually compelling outfit by embracing contrast in the form of different neutrals styled together or pairing pieces that might not aesthetically seem aligned. For example, an edgy studded belt becomes the focal point of your look when paired with a polished white button-down shirt and tailored column skirt (as shown above).

Freda Salvador Rebecca Belt

Freda Salvador
Rebecca Belt

Styling Tip #10: Match Your Jewelry to the Hardware

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman wearing a black blazer over a white t-shirt with a black studded belt and silver stacked jewelry

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu )

Another way to draw attention to your statement belt is by styling it with matching jewelry. You can further emphasize this accessory by going for stacked rings, earrings, and bangles in the same metal finish as the hardware on your belt. Additionally, wearing these accessories with simple staples, such as a black blazer, white T-shirt, and denim, will draw everyone's attention to your statement belt.

Embellished Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Embellished Leather Belt

Styling Tip #11: Add a Pop of Color

how to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a dark gray blazer over a light gray t-shirt with white jeans and a red statement belt

(Image credit: @johannalager)

In addition to being intentional about the jewelry you style with your belt, paying attention to shades is another way to naturally draw attention to your accessory. Rather than going for a tonal look or pairing neutrals together, embrace a pop of color through your belt. Whether you wear an all-black, -white, or -gray outfit, adding a little red belt (or any other bright color, for that matter) will make a statement for sure.

Streets Ahead Seraphina Belt
Streets Ahead
Seraphina Belt

Styling Tip #12: Adopt Animal Prints

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a black turtleneck under a white button-down shirt with a matching white maxi skirt, brown suede tote bag, black pointed heels, and a cow print animal belt

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Pops of color aren't the only way to break up your staples' monotony. Try an animal print belt. Whether you opt for a cow-, leopard-, or zebra-print belt, incorporating this accessory into the mix can give the staples in the back of your closet a fierce twist.

8 Other Reasons Bonnie Rancher Belt
8 Other Reasons
Bonnie Rancher Belt

Styling Tip #13: Embrace Texture

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside near a flower market wearing a denim button-down shirt with matching high-waisted jeans and a dark brown suede statement belt

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

For those who can't get behind animal prints, embracing texture is a less "wild" way to create visual interest in all your ensembles. Opting for a statement belt in an interesting textile such as suede adds depth to everyday essentials (even a denim button-down shirt and matching jeans) without needing to evolve outside your comfort zone.

Lié Studio The Georgia Slim Belt
Lié Studio
The Georgia Slim Belt

Styling Tip #14: Play With Proportions

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a close photo of a woman standing outside wearing a black coat with a long scarf styled with a light gray tank top and jeans with a black bag, silver cuff bracelet, and a thin skinny statement belt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Although most might assume that statement belts must be bright, printed, or studded to be attention-grabbing, that's not the case. Playing with your belt's proportion is another way to make this piece pop. Whether you pair a super-skinny belt on top of a slinky tank top or sling an extra-large belt on top of a dress, embracing unconventional belt sizes can make this accessory feel like a statement piece even more.

The Lady Belt
Favorite Daughter
The Lady Belt

Styling Tip #15: Double Up

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside leaning against a Fiat car wearing a white pinstripe blazer with matching trousers and double-layered statement belts.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Not to sound like a broken record, but you can make even the most "basic" belt become a statement piece through styling. Frankly, there's no better way to make a simple belt stand out than by doubling up the accessory (as shown above). The mere addition of an extra belt or two can transform this functional item into an entire look.

3-Pack Narrow Belts
H&M
3-Pack Narrow Belts

Styling Tip #16: Let It Be the Focal Point

How to wear a statement belt is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside wearing a long tan coat over a black t-shirt with black trousers and black ballet flats with a tan handbag and a extra-wide black statement belt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Hopefully, by now, you've got a good idea of how to wear a statement belt. But if you're still at a loss on styling this accessory, let it be the focal point. Often, it's easy to assume you must get overly innovative with your outfits to stand out. But the beauty of a statement belt is that they do so much of the heavy lifting of making an outfit more interesting, so you only need to throw on a few staples to allow this piece to work its magic.

Solid Laurel Hip Belt
Free People
Solid Laurel Hip Belt

