In a few weeks' time, it'll be official—I’ll have been a bona fide Londoner for the better part of nine years. That's roughly 79,000 hours spent strolling through the city, dining at its finest establishments and hunting down the coolest fashion finds the capital to offer. Whilst my love for the city has had it's ups and downs over time, London's relationship with fashion most certainly hasn’t. And in fact, in autumn 2026, the trends cropping up feel more influenced by the city than ever before.
Be it the experimental eclecticism of East or the classicism of The King's Road, I’d think it fair to say I’ve had a rather good front-row seat to it all, making me the perfect person to dive into the trends shaping the city this season.
Now, before you scroll, these fashion trends aren't set to replace your capsule wardrobe (and often here in London, your foundations tend to stay the same). Straight-leg jeans, crisp T-shirts, a V-neck jumper and a pair of trusty loafers are always a good starting point. What does change, however, is how we style it, and personally, I think that's what makes London fashion so interesting.
There is not one singular London look; nor is there "a London way" of putting your own spin on things. But whether you’re Gen Z or Millennial, English, American or from another region— here are the five biggest fashion trends of autumn 2026 that I just know Londoners will love. Scroll to read why they’re trending this year and how to embrace your inner Londoner when you wear them.
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1. Napoleon jacket
Style Notes: We told you at the beginning of the year that Napoleon jackets would be huge, and fast-forward eight months, here we are. Having shed their Vive la Révolution roots, the striking silhouette balances the carefree, undone energy of indie sleaze and just enough Cheryl Cole circa Fight For This Love nostalgia to make them appealing to the London style set. They’re gritty, cool and have just the right amount of obscurity, but can be polished quite easily by adding a pair with low-rise jeans and ballet flats for an influencer-inspired finish.
Shop the Trend:
Zara
Tailored Blazer with Shoulder Pads
Zara has such good jackets right now.
P.A.R.O.S.H.
Napoleon Epaulette Jacket
Size up for a looser, more oversized fit.
Free People
Cloud Nine Ruffle Band Jacket
What's not to love about a playful pop of pink?
NA-KD
Fitted Napoleon Blazer
Who knew a blouse and capri could make this divisive trend so chic?
Nili Lotan
Blondie Virgin Wool Jacket
The wool fabrication will keep you warm as a well as stylish.
2. Tracksuits
Style Notes: I don’t know about you, but a three-striped tracksuit is always going to remind me of hastily thrown on athleisure, chic outfits be damned. Fast forward to autumn 2026, and the tracksuit (and all of it's components) have undergone somewhat of a fashion renaissance.
Think retro track jackets, swishy trousers and those unmistakable contrasting stripes. There's something wonderfully unbothered about it all. Balancing a 2000s underground heritage with travel-proof practicality (and a healthy dose of anti-fashion edge), the whole thing feels effortlessly cool rather than looking like you’ve simply given up. Whether styled up with a designer skirt or styled down with a loose T-shirt and loafer, this year, stripe tracksuits have never felt more now.
Shop the Trend:
Adidas X Miaou
3-Stripes-Logo Trousers
Ever since Adidas collaborated with fashion brand Miaou, I've thought of nothing else.
TALA
Contrast Double Strap Tank
Contrast tank tops have been everywhere this year.
Adidas
Sport Superstar Full Length Legging
Gen Z pop star Tate McRae recently wore this style and its safe to say, I've been obsessed ever since.
Style Notes: Perhaps I’m biased, but plaid will always feel inherently London to me. Be it the “Brit Chic” movement Burberry built its brand on, Vivienne Westwood's 'punkification' of the motif or, lest we forget, Alexander McQueen's asymmetric pleated skirts, the print has long had a place in the city's fashion lexicon.
Somehow balancing an air of anti-establishment with British countryside charm, in autumn 2026, the print has found its footing once more. While it’s retained its signature sophistication, this season, there's a preppy grit to plaid which feels fresher than we’ve seen in years. No, it's not your average school uniform; this is for the non-conformists—the St. Trinians if you will.
Shop the Trend:
Danielle Guizio
Nina Mini Dress
Perfectly preppy in all the best ways.
Free People
Canal Street Plaid Slip Dress Set
This plaid dress comes with a flannel shirt, 'girl maths' its telling me thats two for the price of one.
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized:
This With Nothing Underneath shirt is set to be my next big buy.
Nobodys Child
Tartan Collared Car Coat
Style with tailored trousers and loafers for an everyday look.
Damson Madder
Bernice Kilt
Style with a loose jumper and witchy boots this autumn.
4. Heeled Flats
Style Notes: Whilst I know most people associate the ballet flat with French fashion, the style has roots in the city too. Whilst Parisians pride themselves on a laissez-faire, carefree sophistication, here in the big smoke, our flats have always been, well, let's just say a little bit cooler.
Which is why, as we turn the corner into autumn, heeled ballet flats have caught my attention. Taking everything we love about the classic (the comfort and ease) and adding a slight, leg-lengthening heel, it strikes that very London balance of looking like you’ve tried whilst having not done much at all. Need further proof? OG It girl Alexa Chung is regularly spotted out in the style, as are your favourite Who What Wear UK editors. Pairing well with jeans, skirts, capris and shorts, they’re an easy way to look far more put together when all you’ve done is simply add a heel.
Shop the Trend:
Ballerette
Ballet Flats With Heel
Ballerette recently opened a store on the Kings Road, and there have been queues going out of the door for days.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
I'm in love with this viral style so much, I've recently bought both the black and white pair.
Tony Bianco
Maddi Heels
All of the best dressed fashion people on my FYP swear by Tony Bianco heels.
Free People
Lise Ballet Heels
If you have wider feet (like me) I'd advise your to go up half a size.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Livia Pumps
On the right street in East London, theres a cool girl walking in grey genie pants, tights and heeled ballet flats right now.
5. Graphic T-Shirts
Style Notes: If you know anything about my personal style, it will come as absolutely no surprise that the tongue-in-cheek graphic T-shirt has made it onto this list. Playful, a little bit naughty and full of chaotic Y2K energy, these are the kind of T-shirts that do all the talking for you.
Fashion's swing towards rave culture, nostalgia and personality-driven maximalism has given the humble graphic a welcomed revival and the novelty styles (reminiscent of those iconic Paris and Nicky Hilton ones) have once again made their way back into the wardrobes of the masses. While I’d be confident that this T-shirt works with any outfit in your rotation, if you’re looking for a distinctly London spin this autumn, take style cues from Olivia Grace Herring (pictured above), her colourful combination is just the dopamine hit you’d need on a grey (but warm) day.
Shop the Trend:
NiiHAi Ltd
Camo Knee High Baby Tee
This cool camo is currently vying for my attention.
Maison Rapito
I'm Good in Bed I Can Sleep All Day Baby Tee
Believe it or not, Dua Lipa owns and often wears this graphic t-shirt.
Susmies
Having Me as a Gf Is Not for the Weak T-Shirt
I mean, what's not to love?
GUIZIO
New York Loves Me Tee
I'd advise you size up in Guizio graphic T-shirts, I have a few and which I had.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.