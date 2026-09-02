It's Officially September, and Zara Just Dropped Every Chic Autumn Trend—5 Pieces That Will Go First

From checked bombers and khaki denim to ruched loafers and quarter-zip knits, these are the Zara trends set to define autumn 2026.

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Zara autumn trends 2026
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It’s officially September, which means one thing and one thing only: it’s time to reassess my wardrobe for the season ahead. And one brand that reliably ticks almost every autumn box? Zara. A quick scroll through its new-in section confirmed something I already suspected: practically every cool, chic trend set to define the season is already there.

First up, jackets. Bombers are continuing their takeover in every iteration imaginable, but it’s the checked and blue styles I’m particularly interested in right now, alongside the funnel-neck silhouettes that became such a defining look last autumn. Elsewhere, even the humble long-sleeve T-shirt has been given a fashion-person upgrade. Denim is shifting, too. Classic blue will always have a place in my wardrobe, but khaki is emerging as one of the season’s freshest alternatives. I’ve already spotted chic women styling khaki jeans with white tees, checked shirts and soft grey knits—a colour combination I’ll absolutely be borrowing as temperatures start to dip.

Then there are the accessories. Ruched loafers are, of course, having a moment, and Zara’s buzzy backless pair has quickly become one of those pieces fashion people are using to bridge the gap between summer and autumn. Quarter-zip knits are following a similar trajectory, graduating from corporate-core to bona fide wardrobe staples that make even the simplest outfit feel considered.

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Together, these pieces make a pretty convincing blueprint for autumn dressing. Keep scrolling to shop the Zara trends I predict we’ll be seeing everywhere this season.

1. Bomber Jackets

2. Long-Sleeved Tees

3. Khaki Denim

4. Quarter-Zip Knits

5. Ruched Loafers

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Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.