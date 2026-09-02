It's Officially September, and Zara Just Dropped Every Chic Autumn Trend—5 Pieces That Will Go First

It’s officially September, which means one thing and one thing only: it’s time to reassess my wardrobe for the season ahead. And one brand that reliably ticks almost every autumn box? Zara. A quick scroll through its new-in section confirmed something I already suspected: practically every cool, chic trend set to define the season is already there.
First up, jackets. Bombers are continuing their takeover in every iteration imaginable, but it’s the checked and blue styles I’m particularly interested in right now, alongside the funnel-neck silhouettes that became such a defining look last autumn. Elsewhere, even the humble long-sleeve T-shirt has been given a fashion-person upgrade. Denim is shifting, too. Classic blue will always have a place in my wardrobe, but khaki is emerging as one of the season’s freshest alternatives. I’ve already spotted chic women styling khaki jeans with white tees, checked shirts and soft grey knits—a colour combination I’ll absolutely be borrowing as temperatures start to dip.
Then there are the accessories. Ruched loafers are, of course, having a moment, and Zara’s buzzy backless pair has quickly become one of those pieces fashion people are using to bridge the gap between summer and autumn. Quarter-zip knits are following a similar trajectory, graduating from corporate-core to bona fide wardrobe staples that make even the simplest outfit feel considered.
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Together, these pieces make a pretty convincing blueprint for autumn dressing. Keep scrolling to shop the Zara trends I predict we’ll be seeing everywhere this season.
Shop The Best Zara Autumn Trends
1. Bomber Jackets
ZARA
High Neck Bomber Jacket
A current bestseller, you can never go wrong with a classic black bomber.
Red jackets are already everywhere this autumn, making every outfit immediately more fashion-forward.
ZARA
Belted Faux Suede Jacket
A slightly sleeker take on the classic bomber that looks far more expensive than it is.
The black version of this is already sold out.
ZARA
Polka Dot Bomber Jacket
The polka-dot pattern gives the bomber a softer edge. Pair with white jeans and loafers for a playful autumn look.
ZARA
Zw Collection Bomber Jacket
I can't scroll through my Instagram without seeing at least one cobalt blue jacket.
2. Long-Sleeved Tees
ZARA
Cotton T-Shirt With Wide Sleeves
A black long-sleeve tee is possibly the most democratic wardrobe item you could own.
ZARA
Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
For something slightly more fashion-forward, opt for a v-neck tee instead.
ZARA
Cotton T-Shirt With Wide Sleeves
Such a rich-looking hue that will immediately elevate any look.
ZARA
Cotton and Linen T-Shirt
You're about to see this exact shade of blue everywhere this season. Pair with black trousers and a black ballet flat for a cool-girl coded look.
Breton will always feel so French-coded, but the black and blue colour combo gives it a fashion-forward edge.
This whole look is a minimalist's dream.
3. Khaki Denim
ZARA
Trf Mid-Waist Barrel Chino Jeans
The barrel-leg silhouette paired with the light khaki denim screams effortless cool.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Baggy
The turn-up detail makes these looks so much more expensive.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Denim
This entire look is the perfect transitional outfit for this tricky-to-dress-for season.
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Ripped Folded Waist
A more subtle khaki jean that comes Gen-Z approved.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Cargo Capris
Lean into full Y2K with this pair of cargo capris.
4. Quarter-Zip Knits
ZARA
Metal Zip Sweatshirt
Navy might just be the sleekest colour of autumn.
Add a little vibrance to your knitwear rotation this season with a cool red quarter-zip.
ZARA
Metal Zip Sweatshirt
Believe it or not, butter yellow continues to dominate as the weather gets cooler.
ZARA
Oversized Zipped Knit Jumper
A slightly more oversized take on the trend is perfect for winter layering.
ZARA
Striped Zip-Up Sweatshirt
Pair with white denim and red trainer for a decidedly cool autumn look.
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper
Proof that simplicity is often best.
5. Ruched Loafers
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
These are so The Row-coded.
ZARA
Gathered Mule Loafers
Backless loafers are the perfect shoe for the in-between season, and this Zara pair is currently going viral.
ZARA
Leather Mule Loafers
The burgundy version is even chicer.
ZARA
Patent-Effect Loafers
These look incredibly rich-looking.
A boat shoe-esque take that feels very on-trend for right now.