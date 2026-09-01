As a beauty editor who's always on top of her manicures and constantly looking at nail trends, I always get excited about a change in season. With a new season often comes different shades, designs, and general Vibe changes that are always interesting to see. Through spring and summer we saw a lot of colorful maximalism and playful patterns, but according to manicurists, things might be taking a turn this fall.
If you're planning ahead, think deep, rich tones that feel in line with the overall aesthetic of the fall season. This is normally the time when people begin transitioning into darker colors that didn't feel quite in line during the warmer months. These popular shades won't be as dark as what we'll see in winter, but you'll definitely notice a mix of lighter neutral and highly pigmented tones.
The proof? I chatted with a few top nail artists to learn exactly which colors will be on the rise in the coming weeks. Spoiler: their top five choices might surprise you.
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Deep Wine
As someone who's had a close eye on nail trends for years, I'll be the first to say that this is one of the more predictable shades of the season. It comes around every year and honestly, I never get tired of it. The deep wine shade is truly stunning and incredibly timeless. "I believe its renewed popularity reflects a return to a more elegant and sophisticated aesthetic," says nail artist Kateryna Tsabilieva. "Deep wine, cherry, and oxblood shades feel luxurious while remaining incredibly versatile."
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Olive & Moss Green
This may be a hot take but deep greens like this one in addition to olive tones are underrated. And one of the best parts about fall is that you can truly play with the range. "Olive and moss shades have a natural connection to the season, reflecting the earthy, organic tones we associate with autumn," says Tsabilieva. "At the same time, green is less expected than traditional burgundy or brown, which makes it a great choice for clients who want something modern and individual without going overly bold."
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Plum & Midnight Purple
You don't see this color very often, but pros expect to see an uptick specifically in plum and midnight purple. "Purple takes on a much deeper and more dramatic character this fall, with plum, rich royal purple, and nearly black midnight shades coming into focus," says Tsabilieva. "I see these colors as a beautiful alternative to classic black nails."
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Chrome Finishes
Of all the trends that our experts called out, I'm least surprised to see chrome and metallic finishes still in the mix. This is one of those trends that have absolutely dominated throughout the entire year, and personally, I'm always excited to see how nail artists continue to integrate these kind of designs. "What makes chrome especially interesting is that it can completely transform a familiar seasonal shade without changing the color itself," says Tsabilieva "A subtle chrome powder over burgundy, chocolate brown, olive, or deep plum creates a beautiful multidimensional effect and gives the manicure a more modern, sophisticated feel."
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Natural Pink
As minimalist nails continue to rise on social media, it only makes sense that these natural pink nails will be seen throughout fall. We already saw bare nails have their moment, and now neutral tones like this one serve as a great way to stay in line with the trend without fully committing to going polish-free. A soft and subtle light pink color that adds a polished and more elevated look than bare nails. "Natural “minimalist” nails have been popular throughout the summer, and will evolve as we head into fall," says manicurist and global educator at Salon Perfect Vicki Ornellas. "People can play around with their pink manicures, opting for a sheer, barely there look or a slightly deeper shade."
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.