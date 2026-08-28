Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
Think classic Converse Chuck Taylors, Keds, Vans Old Skools, and the uncomplicated lace-up sneakers you probably wore into the ground at some point between middle school and your first year of college. They're simple, slightly nostalgic, and—after years of sneakers that practically require a trend report to understand—refreshingly easy. The appeal feels less like discovering something new and more like remembering something we'd forgotten was good in the first place.
Maybe that's exactly why the trend feels so right for fall. After seasons of chasing increasingly specific It sneakers, there's something genuinely cool about going back to basics. No rare colorway, complicated silhouette, or four-figure price tag required—just a pair of sneakers that looks better the more you actually wear them.
Sometimes, the boring option ends up being the coolest one in the room.
Below, shop the best Gen Z–approved canvas sneakers ahead of fall.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.