Not Jeans—These Pants Will Make Every Fall Outfit Look Way Cooler

Ahead, shop the best styles for fall, from track pants to balloon pants.

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Collage of women wearing anti-denim fall pants.
(Image credit: @taffymsipa; @cocoschiffer)
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As much as denim will always have a place in our wardrobes, there's no denying that fashion people are looking beyond their favorite jeans this fall. The coolest outfits hitting my Saved folder lately all have one thing in common: They're anchored by statement pants that make the simplest knit, blazer, or T-shirt feel more directional. If your goal is to refresh your fall wardrobe without completely reinventing it, starting with a great pair of non-denim pants is the easiest way to do it.

This season's anti-denim mood is all about elevated tailoring, rich textures, and relaxed silhouettes that feel polished without trying too hard. Think wide-leg trousers, sleek cigarette pants, suede styles, satin finishes, and easy pull-on silhouettes that strike the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication. They have a way of making an outfit look more intentional than jeans ever could while still being just as wearable for everyday life.

If you're shopping for fall and want pieces that feel current but will still earn their keep for seasons to come, these are the pants worth prioritizing. From tailored trousers to balloon pants, each effortlessly pairs with loafers, pointed-toe heels, boots, and sneakers. Keep scrolling to discover the chic anti-denim styles that will make every fall outfit look significantly cooler.

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Shop the Best Anti-Denim Pants

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor