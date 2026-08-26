No, Barrel Jeans Aren't Over—7 Fresh Ways Fashion People Are Wearing Them Now

We're edging closer to fall, and the season ahead is inspiring outfit ideas I haven't thought of in a while. Take barrel jeans, for example. Some fashion people love them, while others aren't the biggest fans. They are, however, a style that has stuck around for quite some time. They're not new, but they are a mainstay in so many closets. As someone who is a fan of barrel jeans, I've been looking for fresher ways to wear them that are chic and fun, as I'm very over drab fall outfits. This is why I saved cool outfits from some of Instagram's most fashionable people. They each have an aura of effortlessness about them.
The fashion-conscious know that you can always make an old trend new again, and these looks are proof. I've compiled seven outfits that reflect the new season's offerings of light layers, chic accessories, and easy styling. No more overthinking what to wear with your pair of barrel jeans. Let these outfits be a guide to your fall outfit formulas, and you'll look put-together for the rest of the season. Keep scrolling to shop each outfit.
Denim on Denim
Whenever you're in a bind, I highly suggest a classic denim-on-denim moment. There is nothing cooler to me than a Canadian tuxedo, and the look is perfectly fitting for the season—practical and undeniably chic.
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Lauren Ralph Lauren
Denim Trucker Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Mercer Mid Rise Easy Barely Barrel Jeans
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Square Toe Boots in Brown
Nakedvice
Sadie Bag
Earth Tones
If you want to keep the theme of fall tones, a pair of brownish barrel jeans with a green funnel-neck jacket won't steer you wrong. For an added pop of color, go with pink flats.
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Aritzia
Geneva Jacket in City Twill
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Barrel Chino Jeans in Mid-Green
Repetto
Olympe Ballet Flats
Black and Brown
When in doubt, stick with the neutrals that never fail you. Whoever made up the arbitrary rule that black and brown don't go together was sadly mistaken. These colors blend beautifully for fall.
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MANGO
V-Neck Knit Sweater
KALLMEYER
Callum High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Tony Bianco
Estelle Boots
Mansur Gavriel
Gaia Leather Baguette
Keep It Neutral
While I'm more of a fan of brighter hues for fall, you can never go wrong with a head-to-toe neutral outfit. Play around with a contrast-collar jacket and silver flats if you want an eye-catching detail in the simple look.
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NIA
Galilea Jacket
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee
Everlane
Loose Curve Jeans in Carbon Midnight
Puma
Speedcat OG Ballet Sneakers
Cute and Casual
A slightly oversize T-shirt and a pair of flip-flops never look bad with barrel jeans. Truly, every iteration of this exact outfit formula looks so good. Add a few accessories, like a shoulder bag and sunglasses, if you're in the mood to dress it up.
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COS
Oversized T-Shirt
AGOLDE
Luna High-Rise Barrel-Leg Organic Jeans
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals
Boho Chic
Whenever I think of boho chic, I can never get Isabel Marant out of my mind. This look below is the perfect example of the Isabel Marant aesthetic for a fraction of the Isabel Marant price. A flowy prairie top and barrel jeans pair so well together.
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We the Free
Lana Leather Jacket
Reformation
Gabbie Top
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced High Rise Curved Taper Jeans
Cool Girl Coded
Sometimes, a cool girl–coded outfit is just filled with basics—down to the flip-flops. A simple baseball tee and tan barrel jeans are just what you need for a fail-proof fall uniform.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.