Fall is right around the corner. While I love the multi colored leaves and pumpkin desserts, fall fashion is probably my favorite thing about the season. I don't know about you, but I look to the most stylish people to get inspiration for my looks each season. There have been a handful of seriously cool emerging trends among the fashion set that I'm personally so excited to incorporate into various fall outfit ideas. Don't worry. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I've detailed each up-and-coming fall 2026 fashion trend and exactly where to shop for pieces you'll love.
Yes, you read that correctly. Not only are the most coveted fall fashion trends detailed below, but there are editor-approved shopping picks from top retailers to help you tap into your inner fashion person. The following trends are included below: mules, dramatic brooches, skull caps, funnel neck jackets, and animal-printed accessories. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe item.
Top Fall 2026 Fashion Trends
Mules
Mules aren't new, but there's no denying that the style is having a big resurgence for fall 2025. While more experimental styles like mule sneakers have gone viral as of late, we are leaning more into classic silhouettes with a twist that you'll never get tired of.
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Jeffrey Campbell
Siesta Leather Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule
Reformation
Francine Loafer Mule
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Mule
Steve Madden
Fonza Mule
Vince
Leo Mule
Dramatic Brooch
It's been a few years since the fashion set started embracing gold and silver metallic Brooches to accent their outfits. However, Brooches have become more dramatic. Think Carrie Bradshaw-like voluminous florals and fluffy feathers. Pretty much the most stylish fashion girls have been looking to inject a bit of whimsy into their outfits, and we're loving it.
Helsa
Red Silk Flower Pin
Max Mara
Moschea Floral-Appliqué Satin Brooch in Beige
wolfandbadger
Jacinta Brooch
Max Mara
Ario Floral-Appliqué Silk Chiffon Brooch in Blue
Gianluca Capannolo
Feather-Trim Brooch
Chan Luu
Octo Flower Brooch Blue
Skull Cap
While crochet caps are usually a summer staple, the Skull Cap has the potential to huge in the upcoming months. The fitted look is less about functionality and mroe about adding a bit of personality to your looks. However, we will probably see tighter knitted styles that are kind of a take on a beanie popping off as temperatures cool.
Anthropologie
Crochet Pearl Skull Cap
8 Other Reasons
Hand-Crocheted Beanie
Free People
Gold Rush Disco Cap
Free People
Cora Crochet Knit Skull Cap
Free People
Mila Sequin Disco Crochet Skull Cap
Funnel-Neck Jacket
If you want to add a fun, modern spin on your fall outerwear, consider adding a chic funnel neck jacket. This cool style has appeared on top retail sites in a range of fabrications and iterations. From a windbreaker inspired takes to leather and suede jacket styles, the funnel-neck style will definitely be a mainstay for fall and winter.
MANGO
Funnel Neck Leather Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
Anthropologie
Maeve Imara Faux-Suede Funnel-Neck Jacket
adidas Originals x ASOS
Adidas Originals X Asos Track Jacket in Cream Plaid Seersucker With Shoulder Pads
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
LIONESS
Shoreline Windbreaker Jacket
Reformation
Kendall Jacket
Animal Printed Accessories
There's something satisfying about adding an animal printed pop in the form of a cool accessory to your favorite looks. While we love a classic leopard, zebra, tiger, giraffe, and cow prints definitely feel more current for fall 2026. If you're grabbing a handbag, on-trend shoe, or scarf, this might be your sign to get it in a cool animal print.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.