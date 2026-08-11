Just So You Know: The Most Stylish People Will Be Wearing These 5 Trends Come Fall

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top trends for fall
(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WWW, Ana Escalante)
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Fall is right around the corner. While I love the multi colored leaves and pumpkin desserts, fall fashion is probably my favorite thing about the season. I don't know about you, but I look to the most stylish people to get inspiration for my looks each season. There have been a handful of seriously cool emerging trends among the fashion set that I'm personally so excited to incorporate into various fall outfit ideas. Don't worry. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I've detailed each up-and-coming fall 2026 fashion trend and exactly where to shop for pieces you'll love.

Yes, you read that correctly. Not only are the most coveted fall fashion trends detailed below, but there are editor-approved shopping picks from top retailers to help you tap into your inner fashion person. The following trends are included below: mules, dramatic brooches, skull caps, funnel neck jackets, and animal-printed accessories. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe item.

Top Fall 2026 Fashion Trends

Mules

Mules aren't new, but there's no denying that the style is having a big resurgence for fall 2025. While more experimental styles like mule sneakers have gone viral as of late, we are leaning more into classic silhouettes with a twist that you'll never get tired of.

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Woman wears dress with scarf around her waist with a suede tote and mules.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WWW)

Dramatic Brooch

It's been a few years since the fashion set started embracing gold and silver metallic Brooches to accent their outfits. However, Brooches have become more dramatic. Think Carrie Bradshaw-like voluminous florals and fluffy feathers. Pretty much the most stylish fashion girls have been looking to inject a bit of whimsy into their outfits, and we're loving it.

Woman wear sailor hat, white sweater, green feathered brooch, long shorts, green handbag, and green mules.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WWW)

Skull Cap

While crochet caps are usually a summer staple, the Skull Cap has the potential to huge in the upcoming months. The fitted look is less about functionality and mroe about adding a bit of personality to your looks. However, we will probably see tighter knitted styles that are kind of a take on a beanie popping off as temperatures cool.

Woman wears black set, luxury handbag, wedges, and skull cap.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WW)

Funnel-Neck Jacket

If you want to add a fun, modern spin on your fall outerwear, consider adding a chic funnel neck jacket. This cool style has appeared on top retail sites in a range of fabrications and iterations. From a windbreaker inspired takes to leather and suede jacket styles, the funnel-neck style will definitely be a mainstay for fall and winter.

Woman wears orange funnel neck jacket and voluminous gray shorts with a clear kitten-heel.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for Who What Wear)

Woman wears orange suede jacket, gray trouser shorts, thong sandals, and a handbag.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WWW)

Animal Printed Accessories

There's something satisfying about adding an animal printed pop in the form of a cool accessory to your favorite looks. While we love a classic leopard, zebra, tiger, giraffe, and cow prints definitely feel more current for fall 2026. If you're grabbing a handbag, on-trend shoe, or scarf, this might be your sign to get it in a cool animal print.

Woman wears long sleeve sheer top, asymmetrical beaded handbags, platform flip flops, and zebra printed handbag.

(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WWW)
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.