It might just be because of the what felt like eternal heatwave we had here in the UK this summer, but I’m really starting to feel the chill in the air. And with this, I can only think about one thing: what jackets am I going to wear this autumn? Now I’ve always been more of a minimalist dresser, but to be completely honest, my trench coat feels just a tad too boring to me this year. It will never date, of course, but for autumn 2026 specifically, I plan to use my outerwear as an easy way to add interest to my outfits. And my first port of call for inspiration? The runways, of course! Between hours spent scrolling through the look books of luxury brands, as well as talking to my fellow editors who attended fashion week earlier this year, I decided to go on the hunt for the most elegant but easy-to-wear jacket trends to incorporate into my wardrobe this Autumn. And believe me when I say the catwalk did not disappoint this year.
In my search, I found five new jacket trends that perfectly strike the balance between elevated, wearable, and classic enough to last in my capsule wardrobe for many years to come. Think chic animal-print styles that feel as versatile as any neutral, to elegant waisted silhouettes that will add an instant sense of polish to jeans, skirts and trousers this season.
So if you, too, are in need of some autumn outerwear inspiration for 2026, keep scrolling to see and shop the five jacket trends that the chicest dressers will be wearing instead of their trench coats this season.
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5 Jacket Trends Chic Dressers Will Rely On This Autumn
1. Animal Print
Style Notes: Once considered tacky by the industry, chic dressers can’t seem to get enough of animal print in 2026, and I’m no different. Whether it be a leopard-, zebra-, or even cow-print jacket, a jacket in this pattern feels interesting enough to elevate an otherwise simple outfit; however, rest assured that the monochrome hues will still allow you to wear it with all of the neutrals in your capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Collarless Jacket
No one will guess this is from the high-street.
GANNI
Laminated Zebra Jacket
Wear with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers alike.
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Velvet Jacket
Yes, to this entire look.
ASOS DESIGN
80s Batwing Textured Formal Jacket
This has such a retro feel to it.
2. Funnel-Neck
Style Notes: If you want your outfits to look intentional and refined, then look no further than a funnel-neck jacket. There’s just something about this high-neck silhouette that looks so elegant. But the best part? The coat will do all of the talking, meaning minimalists like me can keep the rest of our outfits super simple. And don’t just take it from me; designers such as Victoria Beckham and Niccolò Pasqualetti are backing this polished outerwear trend for autumn 2026.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Kendall Jacket
This also comes in black and blue.
Róhe
Leather Bomber Jacket
My dream autumn bomber jacket.
victoria beckham
Bomber Jacket
Just so chic.
Nobodys Child
Funnel Neck Melza Jacket
What a gorgeous colour!
3. Plum
Style Notes: I practically live in black and brown throughout autumn and winter, but when I want a hue that’s slightly different but no less polished, I’ll be turning to gorgeously deep plum shades that feel equally as sophisticated as they do elevated. With the likes of Hermès, Miu Miu and Michael Kors backing this colour trend for autumn 2026, I think it's safe to say that plum hues are officially here to stay.
Shop the Trend:
ralph lauren
Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Cropped Coat
The very definition of an elevated basic.
M&S
Faux Leather Harrington Jacket
If you already own a black leather jacket, why not try this pretty plum hue?
Style Notes: If you’ve already started your new-season shopping, you’ve most likely noticed that the pretty polka-dots we saw in the summer are slowly but surely being replaced by checks this autumn. They feel perfectly suited to the moody vibe of autumn, and are also an easy way for a pared-back dresser to add interest to their outfits without having to incorporate bold colours. From heritage Burberry plaid to vintage-inspired tweed at Chanel, there are so many different types of this print to choose from this season.
Shop the Trend:
Burberry
Contrast Check Cashmere Wool Cape
No notes from me.
MANGO
Checked Jacket With Funnel Neck
Tick off two trends in one.
Miu Miu
Checked Technical Fabric Blouson Jacket
Miu Miu never lets me down.
ZARA
Check Jacket
I'm very into this red-and-white colour combo for autumn.
5. Waisted
Style Notes: Waisted silhouettes have been huge in the past few years, and they’re going nowhere for autumn 2026. An instant outfit elevator, a jacket with a cinched-in waist is not only extremely flattering, but the waisted silhouette provides a polished finish that will dress up any jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers this season. And the best part? This elegant outerwear style will look expensive regardless of the price point you decide to invest in.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
Daphne Double Breasted Blazer
Nobody does a waisted silhouette quite like Aligne.
ASOS DESIGN
Real Leather Slim Fitted Jacket
I cannot believe this is a high-street find.
BELLE ANNA
Globo High-Neck Cotton-Blend Jacket
Easy elegance.
Source Unknown
Wool-Blend Hourglass Terzo Blazer
Dress down with jeans or up with a satin midi skirt.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.